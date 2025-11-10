Top Research Reports for Accenture, Sanofi & Dell Technologies

Monday, November 10, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Accenture plc (ACN), Sanofi (SNY) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Accenture have underperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (-31.2% vs. -18.7%). The company is facing rising competition, which has led to increased talent costs and pricing pressures. Rapid acquisitions have made the company prone to integration risks. The Zacks analyst has a Neutral recommendation on the stock, and would advise a cheaper entry for investors.



Nevertheless, Accenture’s growth strategy focuses on delivering 360-degree value to stakeholders, which is an attractive aspect for the firm. This consulting services provider thrives on the robust demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enhancements, and cybersecurity.



Over the years, Accenture has leveraged buyouts to strengthen digital technology and capital project capabilities. Its cash position allows the company to explore different markets. Dividend-seeking investors will find this stock appealing. Also, its liquidity position is a tailwind.



Sanofi’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+2.2% vs. +0.8%). The company beat third-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. Dupixent is a key top-line driver for Sanofi, as it enjoys strong demand across all approved indications and geographies. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio.



Several new drugs were launched in the past couple of years that have become significant contributors to Sanofi's accelerated top-line growth profile. Sanofi has increased R&D investments and is achieving significant progress with its pipeline. It has also been active on the M&A front.



However, the generic erosion of Aubagio in all key markets, and lower sales from other mature products are hurting sales. Other headwinds include competitive pressure on influenza vaccines, regular pipeline setbacks and uncertainties from potential U.S. tariffs on EU exports.



Shares of Dell Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (+25.2% vs. +8%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. It secured $8.2 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers aids DELL.



A robust partner base that includes NVIDIA, Google and Microsoft has been a major growth driver. However, the company is facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, along with stiff competition in the PC market from companies like HP and Lenovo.



Dell Technologies faces challenges from weaker demand for traditional servers and storage in North America, slower federal spending, and declining consumer PC revenue. Supply-chain costs and competitive pressures in the AI market are also impacting profitability.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG), PG&E Corp. (PCG) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE).



