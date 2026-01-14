Top Research Reports for AbbVie, Intel & Boeing

Wednesday, January 14, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Intel Corp. (INTC) and The Boeing Company (BA), as well as a micro-cap stock Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.







Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+32.1% vs. +25.7%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications.



AbbVie’s oncology and neuroscience drugs are also contributing to top-line growth. AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. The company has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics. Estimates are stable ahead of Q4 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.







Shares of Intel have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+108.8% vs. +8.9%). The company is gaining solid traction in the AI infrastructure market. It has recently introduced Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors (codenamed Panther Lake), which is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions.



The acquisition of Mobileye has helped the company to rapidly penetrate the autonomous car technology market, currently dominated by the likes of NVIDIA and Qualcomm. Significant capital infusion has helped it to further focus on chip innovation. Focusing on cost optimization is a positive.



However, Intel is witnessing intensifying competition in the server, storage and networking markets. Delay in 7 nm process-based chips, which is renamed as Intel 4, is a major concern. High debt levels might limit sufficient cash flow generation and impact investors' confidence.







Boeing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+45.9% vs. +37.8%). The company remains one of the largest commercial aircraft manufacturers in the world. Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing’s service business unit. The outlook for Boeing’s defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. The Zacks analyst model expects the company's total revenues to increase during 2025-2027.



However, Boeing faces risks related to shortage of skilled labor. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain issues and heightened U.S. import tariffs also pose a threat to this stock.







Shares of Tandy Leather Factory have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (-6.9% vs. +2.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $22.43 million has posted a $24.9 million HQ sale, delivered a $16.2 million pre-tax gain, is boosting YTD net income to $10 million from $0.5 million YoY and enabling a strategic shift to an asset-light model.



Liquidity is strong, with $12 million in cash and full availability on a $5 million credit facility. Gross margin rose to 58.2% (vs. 57.4%), reflecting pricing strength. The company is expanding digital and commercial channels alongside a high-touch retail presence across 101 stores, enhancing brand loyalty and diversification.



However, concerns persist: flat sales ($54.1 million), a $0.4 million operating loss, and a $5.5 negative cash flow despite headline earnings. Rising tariffs pose risks to gross margin. Management’s inaction on its buyback plan raises questions about capital deployment confidence. Shares are down 37% in the past year and trade at a steep discount (0.42X P/B vs. 7.04X industry).







Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) and Woodward, Inc. (WWD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Featured Reports

Automotive OEM Unit Aids Illinois Tool (ITW), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Illinois Tool is witnessing strength in Automotive OEM unit, led by growth in auto build rates and solid demand in the electric vehicles market. High debt level is concerning.

Wabtec (WAB) Shows Revenue Strength Despite High Inflation

The Zacks analyst likes Wabtec's efforts to leverage rail market recovery, innovation, and capital returns, but rising costs, supply-chain woes, and market volatility continue to hurt performance.

Autoliv (ALV) Sees China Momentum Amid Headwinds in Europe.

Per the Zacks analyst, Autoliv is gaining traction in China, but weaker production trends in Europe are pressuring margins and tempering the near-term outlook.

Lincoln National (LNC) Aided by Strong Group Protection Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's Group Protection unit benefits from new business growth. New product introduction and enhancement of the existing ones will drive premium growth.

DRAM and HBM Growth Continues to Aid Formfactor's (FORM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analysis, DRAM and HBM demand growth, rising test intensity, and HBM4 transition strength are expected to support FormFactor's margins and long-term prospects.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Sees Product Strength Despite Solvency Issues

Per the Zacks Analyst, QuidelOrtho benefits from strong product sales and lab growth potential, but stiff competition, weak solvency and reimbursement uncertainty remain key risks.

Strategic Acquisitions Buoy Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

The Zacks analyst notes that Northern Oil and Gas' acquisitions in the Permian and Uinta Basins boost growth by expanding assets and production, but oil price volatility remains a key risk.

New Upgrades

Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is gaining from strength in the commercial aftermarket and higher defense activity, with fiscal 2026 revenues expected to grow from this unit.

Alkermes (ALKS) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Proprietary Drugs

Per the Zacks analyst, Alkermes' top line is being driven by the sales of its proprietary drugs, Vivitrol, Aristada and Lybalvi. The company is also making good progress with its pipeline development.

Central Garden and Pet (CENT) Expands Through E-Commerce

Per the Zacks analyst, Central Garden and Pet is expanding through e-commerce growth, innovation, and cost efficiencies. The Cost and Simplicity program is streamlining operations.

New Downgrades

Interest Rate Cap to Hurt Sabre's (SABR) Bookings and Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Sabre could see softer transaction volumes, fewer bookings and lower revenues due to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 10% cap on credit card interest rates.

Peer Competition, Concentrated Assets and Debt Weigh on SL Green (SLG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, high peer competition, concessions to lure tenants and geographic concentration of assets concern SL Green. Debt burden and elevated interest expenses add to its woes.

Reduced Installations and A2L Transition Hurt Watsco's (WSO) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Watsco is being hurt by HVAC demand softness amid weaker consumer spending and slower installations. Also, industry-wide A2L refrigerant transition pressures are a concern.

