The Top Ranked AI Stock that Isn't an AI Stock (FIX)

The AI boom continues unabated, and some of the biggest beneficiaries are emerging from unexpected corners of the market. With hyperscalers projected to spend more than $500 billion on capex in 2026, most investors focus on GPUs, but building out next-generation data centers requires far more than compute. One of the most critical components is cooling, a necessity as AI workloads push thermal and power limits to extremes.

Comfort Systems (FIX), a national provider of ventilation, air conditioning, and heating installation and maintenance, has quietly become one of the most surprising winners of the AI infrastructure cycle. The company was already a long-term compounder, outperforming many tech stocks over the last two decades, but AI driven data center demand has meaningfully accelerated its trajectory.

Long-term annual sales growth in the low teens has now sped up alongside the AI buildout, and profits have followed. Zacks has highlighted these steady upward earnings revisions for months, and they continue to support the stock’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

FIX stands out as an example of a business that executes at a consistently high level and then benefits disproportionately when a major secular trend aligns with its strengths. With shares showing signs of another potential breakout, the technical setup below suggests this trend may be far from over.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR Group and Quanta Services: Two More Unexpected AI Stocks

EMCOR Group (EME) and Quanta Services (PWR) are two more industrial names benefiting from the AI infrastructure boom. Though neither is viewed as a traditional AI stock, both play critical roles in building out the electrical, mechanical, and power systems that modern data centers require. As hyperscalers accelerate construction, demand for their specialized contracting capabilities has strengthened.

Both EME and PWR were already strong long-term operators, and their positioning within essential infrastructure has helped their shares outperform the market considerably over the past two years. While each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), less compelling than FIX’s Rank #1, their stock performance reflects durable demand and disciplined execution.

Together with Comfort Systems, these names highlight how unexpected winners continue to emerge from the AI buildout. Investors willing to look beyond the obvious chipmakers and software giants may uncover additional high-quality businesses riding this powerful secular trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX Stock on the Verge of a Breakout

With the AI boom expected to continue at a torrid pace, there’s little indication that FIX’s long-term uptrend is losing momentum. Today’s price action suggests the stock may be nearing another breakout.

The chart shows a tightening consolidation over the past two months, a pattern that often precedes sharp moves. A sustained trade and close above $1,028 would mark a clear technical breakout and potentially open the door to another leg higher. On the downside, if AI sentiment cools, even temporarily, the stock could cool off. A break below the ~$960 level of support could imply further potential weakness and it may be best to wait for the next clean setup before re-engaging.



Image Source: TradingView

Watch for More Unexpected Winning Stocks to Emerge

The AI buildout is still in its early innings, and the companies poised to benefit won’t always fit the typical tech narrative. Comfort Systems, EMCOR Systems, and Quanta Services show that operational excellence and strategic positioning within the physical infrastructure of AI can create powerful tailwinds. As spending on data centers accelerates, more overlooked names are likely to surface as winners. Investors who dig beyond the obvious may find some of the most compelling opportunities of the next phase of the AI cycle.

