Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in April

Key Points

IonQ has the world's most accurate quantum computing technology.

D-Wave Quantum is seeing use cases for its products right now.

Nvidia bridges the gap between traditional and quantum computing.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing technology isn't so far out that investors can ignore it. It's coming faster than most people think, and in order to realize maximum gains, investors need to start positioning their portfolios accordingly to take advantage of what could be a massive industry.

Currently, the quantum computing market has relatively few sales of early-stage systems, and most revenue is derived from research partnerships and contracts. However, by 2035, McKinsey & Company estimates that the quantum computing industry could generate up to $72 billion in annual revenue. That's a huge opportunity expected to emerge over the next decade, and widespread quantum computing could be available as soon as 2030.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As a result, investors have no time to lose in filling their portfolios with top quantum computing picks, as the best gains will come in the early days of the rollout, when there's the most uncertainty about who will win. I've got three stocks that I think are fantastic quantum computing investments, and make for genius buys in April.

IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is my top pure-play quantum computing pick. IonQ has no other businesses outside of quantum computing; if it fails in this task, it's probably going to $0. That's a scary outlook, but if you look at its technology, IonQ looks likely to win in this space.

It uses trapped-ion technology, which gives it an accuracy advantage over some popular quantum computing methods. It also recently unveiled its blueprint to build a quantum computer with 10,000 qubits -- a mark some consider the minimum threshold for a commercially viable quantum computer.

The military also selected IonQ (along with a handful of others) for its DARPA contract, which showcases IonQ's prowess when compared to several other leading quantum computing companies. I think this gives plenty of credence to IonQ as an investment, making it a top quantum computing stock pick.

D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is another top option. D-Wave Quantum isn't approaching the quantum computing space from a normal perspective. Instead of trying to build general-purpose quantum computers that can handle workloads similar to those of today's computers, it's focusing on quantum annealing technology. Quantum annealing is best suited for optimization problems. Essentially, the computer works by seeking the lowest-energy state of the system, giving you an estimate of the ideal solution.

This isn't some far-fetched technology that has no use; it's being used right now by several manufacturers to develop production schedules and analyze supply chains. As more companies start to adopt quantum computing hardware for applications like this, D-Wave could establish itself as an early mover and capture some market share for niche applications where quantum computing is the perfect solution.

Nvidia

Last is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which may seem like an odd pick. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) and is a leader in the AI computing realm. This business and demand have driven Nvidia to become the world's largest company, so why is it a top quantum computing stock pick?

Nvidia isn't ignoring the future; it believes that quantum computing will become an integral part of computing infrastructure, but it won't do it alone. Instead of a quantum-first world, Nvidia believes the best approach will be a hybrid one, where a quantum computer interfaces with accelerated computing units like Nvidia's GPUs.

Nvidia has already taken steps to ensure its products are useful in this application, including launching the NVQLink, which allows quantum computers to plug into existing accelerated computing infrastructure. It has also adapted its CUDA software for quantum applications and launched an AI model to assist in quantum computing accuracy and error correction.

Nvidia will likely be a major partner in the quantum computing industry, and it's also benefiting from massive AI demand. That one-two punch of the two largest tech trends expected to emerge over the next decade makes Nvidia a great quantum investment pick.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 26, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.