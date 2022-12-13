Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/11/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NRGD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 32.63% (OILD ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 29.95% (DRIP B ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares 27.59% (LABD B ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 23.03% (SCO A+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil 20.82% (DUG A- ) ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas 18.67% (ERY A- ) Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares 18.53% (BNKD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 17.49% (FLYD ) MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 16.80% (SRTY A ) ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 16.22%



1. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 32% as the overall energy sector lost ~3% in the last week on concerns of rising inflation and slowing economic growth as well as a price cap on Russian oil.

2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, ranked second on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~3% in the last week. Oil prices fell on demand concerns over a gloomy global outlook.

3. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~27% in the last week.

4. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, gained by ~23% last week on concerns about the outlook for the global economy. The biotech sector suffered a fall of 0.90% in the last five days.

5. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index and made it to the list with ~20% weekly gains driven by the depressingglobal marketoutlook and in response to a price ceiling of $60 per barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil.

6. DUG – ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

DUG, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, also made it to the list with ~18% weekly gains.

7. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

8. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD, which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The financials sector fell by ~0.19%, with the commercial banking segment declining by 0.40% in the last week on concerns about economic growth ahead of the U.S. rate hike of ~50 bps expected this week.

9. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over 16% returns. Travel stocks fell ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting and CPI data, expected this week.

10. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 2000 Index, was one of the constituents of the list last week. Stocks fell after the recent hot inflation report and as investors brace for a Fed meeting this week, anticipating another 50 bps rate hike.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.