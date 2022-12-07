Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/04/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NRGD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 1002.57% (OILD ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 953.54% (CWEB C ) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 52.36% (YINN B ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 39.98% (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 38.22% (EVAV ) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 30.81% (XPP C ) ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 25.72% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 23.12% (MJXL C+ ) ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF 22.29% (LABU C+ ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares 16.72%



1. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 1000% as the overall energy sector lost ~6% in the last week on concerns of economic growth and looming recession.

2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, ranked second on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~6% in the last week. Oil prices fell on demand concerns over a gloomy global outlook and uncertainty about U.S. interest rate hikes.

3. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index featured third on the list with over ~50% returns last week, after a successful Xi-Biden meeting in Indonesia and on signals of COVID rule relaxation in the country.

4. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was another top levered ETF last week supported by optimism around China relaxing some COVID rules and hopes of better U.S.-China relations.

5. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, was also present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning ~38% this week on better-than-expected US Services PMI data and a higher U.S. dollar.

6. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, was one of the contenders on the list of top performing levered ETFs after the Biden administration proposed plans to overhaul the biofuel law in order to encourage electric vehicle market in the country.

7. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETF, XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs. The ETF gained more than 25% in the last week, driven by positive investor sentiment on the easing of COVID-related rules in the country and improving U.S.-China ties.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU is featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs with over ~23% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost last week in the hope of a smaller interest rate hike in December.

9. MJXL – ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF

MJXL seeks the daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. The ETF tracks the performance of companies engaged in the cannabis business. Marijuana stocks ‘got high’ on the hopes of federal reforms, including the passage of the SAFE Banking Act.

10. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained more than 16%, and the biotech sector increased by over 1.7% in the last five days. Biotech stocks got a boost from a spike in interest in more revolutionary companies after the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.