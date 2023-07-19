Top performing emerging managers through June 2023

Data-Driven Insights for Asset Owners The Source is a twice-monthly email newsletter that delivers insights on the topics that matter most to asset owners. Sign-up to stay in the know with the latest analysis, news, and views from Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions. Learn More

Investing capital with the strongest managers is the goal of any asset owner. But in today’s challenging markets, allocators who seek to invest in managers with proven track records will find that access is constrained by excess demand and finite capacity.

One solution to this dilemma is for allocators to look beyond the well-worn path to the doors of established managers and explore the wealth of emerging managers in the public and private markets. Emerging managers offer differentiated thinking and unique investment strategies. While investing in these managers in not without its risks, the rewards for picking winners can be substantial.

Utilizing data from the Nasdaq eVestment platform, we’ve highlighted the top performing emerging US equity and hedge fund managers over the trailing three years.

For this analysis, emerging managers are defined as managers with between $50 million and $2.5 billion in firm AUM reported between 5/1/2022 and 6/30/2023. Performance data is through 6/30/2023 and requires a full 3-year return stream for inclusion.

US All Cap & Large Cap Firm: Product Strategy AUM (millions) 3-YR Annualized Return (Gross of Fees) Old West Investment Management: Old West All Cap Opportunity US All Cap Core Equity $319 33.2% Black Cypress Capital Management: Black Cypress Equity US Large Cap Value Equity $209 32.7% Cornerstone Investment Partners: Deep Value US Large Cap Value Equity $1,772 22.8% SKBA Capital Management: Value Opportunity US Large Cap Value Equity $589 22.2% Easterly Investment Partners: Snow Focused Value US Large Cap Value Equity $1,830 22.1%

US Small, SMID, & Mid Cap Firm: Product Strategy AUM (Millions) 3-YR Annualized Return (Gross of Fees) Tieton Capital Management: Small Cap Value US Small Cap Value Equity $159 31.5% Private Capital Management: Private Capital Management Value Focus US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity $1,073 30.8% Aegis Financial Corporation: Aegis Small Cap Value Composite US Small Cap Value Equity $372 30.2% Penn Capital Management Company: Penn Capital Small to Micro Cap Equity US Small Cap Value Equity $1,394 30.1% Quantico Asset Management of Wells Fargo Advisors: Mid Quant Composite US Enhanced Mid Cap Equity $724 29.9%

Hedge Funds & Alternatives Firm: Product Strategy AUM (millions) 3-YR Annualized Return (Net of Fees) Mulvaney Capital Management: Mulvaney Global Markets Fund Managed Futures - Quantitative $296 60.4% VEC Investments: V.E.C Indian Special Situations Fund Event Driven - Multi-Strategy $56 54.2% Connective Capital Management: Connective Capital EE - Enhanced Exposure Fundamental - Long/Short Equity $98 45.9% Svelland Capital (UK): Svelland Global Trading Fund Macro - Discretionary $120 39.3% Khrom Capital Management: Khrom Investments Fund Fundamental - Long/Short Equity $230 38.6%

Dive in deeper on the topic of emerging managers in the CIO Quarterly. The report is designed to highlight key insights on the topics that are top-of-mind for Chief Investment Officers at institutional investing organizations.

This edition of the quarterly focuses on how asset owners can find success investing with emerging managers via analysis on performance persistence for private markets emerging managers and commentary from an allocator CIO on allocating to emerging and diverse managers.

Read the report here.