Top performing emerging managers through June 2023

Data-Driven Insights for Asset Owners
Investing capital with the strongest managers is the goal of any asset owner. But in today’s challenging markets, allocators who seek to invest in managers with proven track records will find that access is constrained by excess demand and finite capacity.
One solution to this dilemma is for allocators to look beyond the well-worn path to the doors of established managers and explore the wealth of emerging managers in the public and private markets. Emerging managers offer differentiated thinking and unique investment strategies. While investing in these managers in not without its risks, the rewards for picking winners can be substantial.
Utilizing data from the Nasdaq eVestment platform, we’ve highlighted the top performing emerging US equity and hedge fund managers over the trailing three years.
For this analysis, emerging managers are defined as managers with between $50 million and $2.5 billion in firm AUM reported between 5/1/2022 and 6/30/2023. Performance data is through 6/30/2023 and requires a full 3-year return stream for inclusion.
US All Cap & Large Cap
|Firm: Product
|Strategy
|AUM (millions)
|3-YR Annualized Return (Gross of Fees)
|Old West Investment Management: Old West All Cap Opportunity
|US All Cap Core Equity
|$319
|33.2%
|Black Cypress Capital Management: Black Cypress Equity
|US Large Cap Value Equity
|$209
|32.7%
|Cornerstone Investment Partners: Deep Value
|US Large Cap Value Equity
|$1,772
|22.8%
|SKBA Capital Management: Value Opportunity
|US Large Cap Value Equity
|$589
|22.2%
|Easterly Investment Partners: Snow Focused Value
|US Large Cap Value Equity
|$1,830
|22.1%
US Small, SMID, & Mid Cap
|Firm: Product
|Strategy
|AUM (Millions)
|3-YR Annualized Return (Gross of Fees)
|Tieton Capital Management: Small Cap Value
|US Small Cap Value Equity
|$159
|31.5%
|Private Capital Management: Private Capital Management Value Focus
|US Small-Mid Cap Value Equity
|$1,073
|30.8%
|Aegis Financial Corporation: Aegis Small Cap Value Composite
|US Small Cap Value Equity
|$372
|30.2%
|Penn Capital Management Company: Penn Capital Small to Micro Cap Equity
|US Small Cap Value Equity
|$1,394
|30.1%
|Quantico Asset Management of Wells Fargo Advisors: Mid Quant Composite
|US Enhanced Mid Cap Equity
|$724
|29.9%
Hedge Funds & Alternatives
|Firm: Product
|Strategy
|AUM (millions)
|3-YR Annualized Return (Net of Fees)
|Mulvaney Capital Management: Mulvaney Global Markets Fund
|Managed Futures - Quantitative
|$296
|60.4%
|VEC Investments: V.E.C Indian Special Situations Fund
|Event Driven - Multi-Strategy
|$56
|54.2%
|Connective Capital Management: Connective Capital EE - Enhanced Exposure
|Fundamental - Long/Short Equity
|$98
|45.9%
|Svelland Capital (UK): Svelland Global Trading Fund
|Macro - Discretionary
|$120
|39.3%
|Khrom Capital Management: Khrom Investments Fund
|Fundamental - Long/Short Equity
|$230
|38.6%
Dive in deeper on the topic of emerging managers in the CIO Quarterly. The report is designed to highlight key insights on the topics that are top-of-mind for Chief Investment Officers at institutional investing organizations.
This edition of the quarterly focuses on how asset owners can find success investing with emerging managers via analysis on performance persistence for private markets emerging managers and commentary from an allocator CIO on allocating to emerging and diverse managers.