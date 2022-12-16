Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022

This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022).

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS has lost about 16% this year. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund VGK has retreated about 16%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM is off 20.1%. However, not all corners of the international market returned in the same muted manner.

Latin America and Turkey gained while geographies like India and United Kingdom lost moderately. Notably, commodity market rally favored the Latin America region.

What Won?

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few broad international ETFs that have topped the chart in the space as well as beat the S&P 500. Currency-hedged ETFs outperformed the regular ones due to the greenback strength (helped by a super-hawkish Fed). Thirst for dividends was notable in the international market.

ETFs in Focus

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF LVHI – Up 0.6%; Yields 5.10% annually

The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the values of the U.S. dollar and other international currencies. The fund charges 40 bps in fees and yields 8.04% annually.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF HDEF – Down 1.8%; Yields 5.47% annually

The underlying MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Index tracks the developed market performance. The fund charges 20 bps in fees and yields 5.57% annually.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund DTH – Down 2.2%; Yields 4.82% annually

The underlying WisdomTree International High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree International Equity Index. The fund charges 58 bps in fees and yields 5.76% annually.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF HEFA – Down 2.4%; Yields 2.06% annually

The underlying MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to USD Index is an equity benchmark for its international stock performance with the currency risk of the securities included in the Underlying Index hedged against the U.S. dollar on a monthly basis. The fund charges 35 bps in fees and yields 26.16% annually.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF DBEF – Down 2.8%; Yields 2.77% annually

The underlying MSCI EAFE US Dollar Hedged Index provides exposure to equity securities in developed international stock markets, while at the same time mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and non-U.S. currencies. The fund charges 35 bps in fees and yields 15.70% annually.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH): ETF Research Reports

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI): ETF Research Reports

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF): ETF Research Reports

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.