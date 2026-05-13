Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy in an Accelerating Digital Era

An updated edition of the March 26, 2026 article.

Mobile payments are pushing physical wallets out of checkout lines. Even in markets that once depended heavily on cash, consumers are tapping phones instead of reaching for bills, and merchants are relying less on ATMs and legacy card terminals. Payments can now move in real time, often with lower friction and cost, reshaping not only how people pay but also how businesses get paid. What began as a convenience has grown into a powerful financial ecosystem built around speed, data, and digital access.

Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, supported by NFC, QR codes and in-app checkout, have become a familiar option across online and in-store purchases. This momentum is being fueled by expanding smartphone ownership, wider internet access, and nonstop fintech innovation. Wearables and tablets are also making it easier to pay instantly, without carrying anything beyond a connected device.

Younger consumers are leading the shift. Gen Z and Millennials prefer faster, cleaner experiences, and mobile payments fit naturally into how they shop, travel and manage money. Behind the scenes, artificial intelligence is improving fraud detection and transaction monitoring, helping platforms respond faster to suspicious activities. Meanwhile, blockchain-based tools are being tested for tokenization and faster settlement.

Agentic commerce, where AI could eventually complete purchases automatically, handling the payment in the background, is also gaining speed. Super apps like WeChat Pay, Alipay, and PhonePe are also changing habits by combining messaging, shopping, banking and payments in one ecosystem. Conversational commerce is adding another layer, letting users browse, order, and pay directly through chat interfaces.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the global mobile payments market reached $4.97 trillion in 2025 and could surge to $46.62 trillion by 2034, implying a 28% CAGR. Asia Pacific led the market last year with a 46.1% share. On the merchant side, tap-to-phone technology is turning smartphones into payment terminals, making acceptance cheaper and easier. Our Mobile Payments Screen highlights the best opportunities in this fast-changing space.

Competition is intensifying as companies like Intuit Inc. INTU, Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, WEX Inc. WEX and Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY expand through partnerships and stronger product ecosystems. Regulators are also stepping in, updating rules around security, privacy, and inclusion. Programs such as FedNow in the United States, Europe’s PSD2 framework, and India’s UPI are reinforcing trust and accelerating adoption worldwide.

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Intuit participates in the mobile payments ecosystem through its QuickBooks Payments platform, which enables small and mid-sized businesses to accept and manage payments directly through mobile devices. Rather than operating a consumer-facing wallet, Intuit sits on the merchant enablement side, integrating payment acceptance into its widely used QuickBooks accounting software.

A key recent enhancement is Intuit’s rollout of Tap to Pay on iPhone for QuickBooks Online customers in the United States, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone without needing additional hardware. This lowers entry costs for small businesses and improves flexibility for mobile-first merchants. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, QuickBooks Online revenue rose approximately 24% year over year, supported by customer growth, pricing actions and mix improvements.

It supports invoicing, payment links, and online checkout capabilities, enabling businesses to collect payments through multiple channels. Transactions sync automatically, streamlining bookkeeping, reconciliation, and cash flow tracking. This tight integration improves financial visibility and reduces manual work, making the platform attractive for businesses seeking an all-in-one financial workflow. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Remitly Global operates a mobile-native international payments platform that enables consumers to send money across borders securely via smartphones and digital channels. Unlike traditional mobile wallets focused on domestic P2P or point-of-sale transactions, Remitly’s core offering is mobile-first cross-border remittances to recipients in over 170 countries with multiple payout options, including bank deposits, mobile wallet credits and cash pickup.

The Remitly app supports global currency transfers with competitive foreign exchange rates and real-time tracking, enhancing user convenience and transparency. The platform’s infrastructure connects to a global network of banks and digital wallets, enabling broad geographic coverage without physical branches.

Operational metrics underscore growth momentum: in the first quarter of 2026, active customers increased to 9.6 million, send volume rose 37% year over year to $22.1 billion, and revenue climbed 25% to $452.8 million. Net income surged 332%, reflecting improving scale and profitability. Remitly continues to refine mobile transfer features and expand payout options, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of mobile-driven cross-border payments in a rapidly evolving global remittance market. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

WEX is a business-focused payments technology provider, enabling digital and mobile transaction flows across fleet, corporate payments and employee benefits. Unlike consumer wallet players, WEX operates behind the scenes, providing payment infrastructure that helps enterprises replace manual processes with automated, mobile-enabled payment solutions.

In its Mobility segment, WEX supports digital fuel and fleet payments through card-based and mobile-friendly solutions that help commercial customers manage fuel spending, route transactions and track driver activity in real time. The company also provides virtual cards and integrated payables capabilities that allow businesses to automate supplier payments and streamline accounts payable workflows. In first-quarter 2026, WEX’s total payment volume climbed 7.5% to $58.1 billion, reflecting continued demand for its digital payments infrastructure.

Within its benefits platform, WEX offers mobile-enabled billing and payment features that allow users to manage healthcare and employee benefit transactions digitally, reducing administrative friction. Its technology stack is designed to integrate with customer systems through APIs, enabling scalable payment processing across multiple use cases. It also has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Paymentus Holdings is a cloud-based billing and payments technology provider that enables mobile and digital payment acceptance for billers across utilities, insurance, telecom, healthcare and government services. Paymentus powers the infrastructure that allows millions of end users to complete recurring payments through mobile apps and digital channels.

Its platform connects billers and consumers through its proprietary Instant Payment Network, supporting omnichannel payment experiences across mobile, online portals, call centers, IVR systems and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, also offers solutions like BillWallet, which stores payment preferences and streamlines checkout, improving convenience and reducing friction for mobile users.

Operational performance remained strong in first-quarter 2026. Total transactions processed reached 203.4 million, up 17.4%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 41.5% to $42.4 million, reflecting improving scale and operating leverage. By enabling mobile-first payments across high-frequency, essential bill categories, Paymentus is positioned as a key infrastructure beneficiary of the ongoing shift toward digital consumer payment behavior.

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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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