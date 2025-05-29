Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Right Now

An updated edition of the April 16, 2025 article.

Mobile payments refer to financial transactions conducted through smartphones, tablets, or wearable devices, eliminating the need for cash or physical cards. These payments are enabled by digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, as well as contactless technologies like Near Field Communication (NFC). The category also includes peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments and in-app purchases.

As consumers increasingly adopt a cashless lifestyle, emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence are reshaping the mobile payments landscape. These innovations enhance transaction transparency, streamline processes and strengthen fraud prevention measures. The global surge in mobile payment adoption is being driven by robust digital infrastructure, rapid fintech advancements and the widespread availability of smartphones.

Modern mobile payment platforms now offer consolidated interfaces that integrate multiple cards and bank accounts, significantly boosting user convenience. Companies such as Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR, Marqeta, Inc. MQ, NCR Voyix Corporation VYX and Green Dot Corporation GDOT are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging innovation to increase transaction volumes and capture greater market share. Seamless integration with banks, financial institutions and e-commerce ecosystems has further expanded their reach. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a major accelerant, dramatically increasing demand for contactless and secure payment solutions.

Per Fortune Business Insights, the global mobile payments market was valued at $3.84 trillion in 2024. It is expected to grow to $4.97 trillion in 2025. By 2032, the market is estimated to reach $26.53 trillion, indicating a CAGR of 27%. Key drivers of this expansion include rising smartphone penetration, the growth of e-commerce, and increasing use of customer rewards and loyalty programs.

As mobile payment technologies continue to evolve, they are redefining the financial services landscape. Our Mobile Payments Screen helps identify high-potential stocks in this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

4 Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Now

Green Dot offers mobile payment capabilities through its digital banking services and mobile application. The Green Dot mobile app provides users with a range of features, including the ability to manage accounts, deposit checks via mobile, transfer funds, pay bills, and set up account alerts. Notably, the app supports integration with mobile payment platforms such as Apple Pay. In early May 2025, GDOT partnered with Samsung to add new features and functionality to Samsung Wallet.

In addition to its mobile app, Green Dot facilitates cash deposits and payments through its extensive retail network. Customers can add funds to their accounts or make payments at over 95,000 retail locations nationwide, including major retailers like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. This network supports both card swipe reloads and eCash mobile barcode transactions, providing flexibility for users who prefer or require cash-based services.

Green Dot also enables customers to send and receive money through text messages. The text-based transfers do not require any app. It is expanding its addressable market with the help of its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs. The company’s active accounts reached 3.58 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking 2% year-over-year growth due to rising B2B Services active accounts. Its Gross Dollar Volume of $37.3 billion was up 21%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shift4 Payments offers mobile payment capabilities as part of its broader suite of integrated payment solutions. One of its key offerings is SkyTab, a mobile point-of-sale system designed to help businesses accept payments anywhere. These handheld devices support a range of payment types, including contactless transactions via NFC, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and also offer features like QR code payments, built-in receipt printing and wireless connectivity.

In addition to SkyTab, Shift4 Payments supports mobile payment terminals like the PAX A920 and A930, which run on Android and come equipped with touchscreen displays, thermal printers, and full compatibility with EMV chips, magnetic stripes and tap-to-pay functionality. These devices are built with advanced security features, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization, to ensure that all transactions remain secure and compliant with industry standards.

Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Shift4 Payments also offers QR Pay, a solution that lets customers make payments by scanning a QR code with their smartphone, enabling a fully contactless and frictionless checkout experience. All of these mobile options integrate seamlessly with Shift4’s broader payment ecosystem, which supports both physical and digital transactions, making it a flexible solution for businesses seeking modern, mobile-friendly ways to manage payments. The company generated $755.7 million in payments-based revenues in the first quarter alone, which grew 15% year over year on higher volumes.

Marqeta offers mobile payment capabilities through its modern card issuing platform, enabling businesses to integrate digital payment solutions into their mobile applications and digital wallets. In 2024, it introduced "Marqeta Flex," a solution designed to embed Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options directly within payment apps and digital wallets. This initiative, developed in collaboration with partners like Klarna, Affirm and Branch, aims to provide consumers with personalized BNPL options seamlessly integrated into their preferred payment platforms.

Furthermore, Marqeta's platform supports the integration of various payment methods, including contactless payments and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. The company's open API architecture allows for the development of customized payment experiences, catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike. Its real-time transaction processing, tokenization and customizable card programs are crucial for partner businesses to create tailored experiences for consumers.

Its total processing volume reached $84 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 27% year-over-year increase. The company continues to expand its geographical reach with the modernization of its platform. Its Bitpanda Card, launched across 26 European countries, supports crypto and fiat currencies, enabling customers to spend their digital assets in everyday transactions. Marqeta currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

NCR Voyix offers a range of mobile payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the retail and restaurant industries. In 2024, the company expanded its mobile capabilities through multiple strategic partnerships, like those with Glia and OLO, and innovative technologies. One notable development is the introduction of Aloha Pay-At-Table, a solution developed in collaboration with the payment platform sunday.

This technology, seamlessly integrated with Windows-based Aloha POS by NCR Voyix, enables diners to scan a QR code at their table, view bill, split costs, and complete payment in under 10 seconds. This solution leads to faster table turnover and a 10% increase in tips for servers, as it eliminates the need for multiple trips to process payments. Also, NCR Voyix's Aloha Cloud and Aloha Essentials POS systems support various mobile payment functionalities and cater to both small independent eateries and large restaurant chains.

Additionally, in February 2025, NCR Voyix has integrated Worldpay's advanced payment processing services into its platform, providing a unified, cloud-based payment solution. By consolidating point-of-sale and payment processing into a single platform, businesses can reduce complexity and vendor management challenges. The integration will likely offer secure payment processing, supporting transactions in 135 currencies across 146 countries, and enhance scalability for businesses aiming to expand their global reach. As of first-quarter end, NCR Voyix had more than 77,000 platform sites and 8,000 payment sites, signaling year-over-year increases of 27% and 7%, respectively.

