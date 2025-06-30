Top & Flop ETFs of the First Half of 2025

The first half of 2025 was marked by contrasting quarters for the global stock market. The first quarter saw a tariff-induced downturn with U.S. underperformance and global equity weakness, whereas the second quarter delivered a sharp rebound, led by U.S. tech, a rally in emerging markets and India, and stabilization in Europe. Both the MSCI All-Country World Index and the S&P 500 made new record highs.



Optimism around artificial intelligence following the earnings season has also lifted sentiment.

International Stocks Outperform

While the S&P 500 has gained 5% in the first half, stocks in several foreign markets are soaring. South Korea rallied 37%, Germany 28%, Mexico 27% and Hong Kong 20%. On average, global equities are up about 15% — triple the U.S. return. The massive gains came amid unpredictable U.S. policy moves, which drove investors' interest toward international stocks. A weaker dollar has boosted the value of international equities (read: 2 International ETFs Drawing Massive Inflows).

Risks Ahead?

The uncertainty still looms. A pause on retaliatory tariffs affecting a broad group of nations is set to expire in July. Failure to reach agreements could trigger a new round of tariffs, threatening market sentiment and consumer confidence.

Precious Metals Reach New Heights

Precious metals surged to record highs. Trade war worries and geopolitical tensions enhanced gold and silver's attractiveness among investors. Both bullions are often used as a means of preserving wealth during times of financial and political uncertainty, and usually do well when other asset classes struggle. Meanwhile, platinum has made a solid comeback in recent months, driven by strong industrial demand, supply constraints and clean energy adoption (read: Platinum ETFs Outshining Gold & Silver in 1H2025: Here's Why).



We have highlighted three ETFs each from the best and worst-performing zones of the first half of 2025.

Best ETFs

Global X Defense Tech ETF ( SHLD ) – Up 58.2%



With an AUM of $2.7 billion, Global X Defense Tech ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of defense technology. It tracks the Global X Defense Tech Index and holds 43 stocks in its basket. Global X Defense Tech ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 1.3 million shares.



Sprott Gold Miners ETF ( SGDM ) – Up 57.2%



Sprott Gold Miners ETF follows the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, which aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. It holds 37 stocks in its basket. Here again, Canada takes the top spot at 75.2%, followed by 17.6% in the United States. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has amassed $406.9 million in its asset base and trades in a lower volume of around 42,000 shares a day. It charges 50 bps in annual fees from investors (read: Gold ETFs Shine in 1H: Will the Bloom Continue in 2H?).



iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL ) – Up 54.5%



iShares MSCI Poland ETF offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Poland by tracking the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index. It holds 33 stocks in its basket and charges 60 bps in annual fees. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has accumulated $457.3 million in its asset base and trades in a volume of 555,000 shares a day on average.

Worst ETFs

Roundhill Cannabis ETF ( WEED ) – Down 43.5%



Roundhill Cannabis ETF is designed to offer concentrated exposure to the largest U.S. cannabis companies. The fund may invest in various cannabis-related companies, including producers and distributors, cannabis-related technology companies, and additional cannabis-related ancillary businesses. It offers precise exposure to five leading U.S. MSOs. Roundhill Cannabis ETF has gathered $3.6 million in its asset base. It currently has a 0.00% expense ratio and trades in 11,000 shares a day on average.



Stance Sustainable Beta ETF ( CHGX ) – Down 32%



Stance Sustainable Beta ETF provides environmentally and socially conscious investors diversified equity exposure to U.S. companies that live up to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance principles. It follows the Change Finance Diversified Impact U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Index. CHGX holds 102 stocks in its basket and charges 49 bps in annual fees. It has a $133.4-million asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 33,000 shares.



ProShares Ether ETF ( EETH ) – Down 30.4%



ProShares Ether ETF is the first ETF that targets the performance of Ether. It has amassed $56.7 million in its asset base and charges 95 bps in annual fees. EETF trades in an average daily volume of 57,000 shares.



