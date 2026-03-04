Top EV and Self-Driving Stocks for the Next Mobility Shift

An updated edition of the Jan. 12, 2026, article.

The global auto industry is in the middle of a major reset. Electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) are redefining how the world moves. Better battery technology and a wider charging network are making EVs more practical for everyday use.

For a long time, Tesla TSLA was the face of the EV revolution. But the market is no longer a one-horse race. China’s BYD Co Ltd BYDDY overtook Tesla in global annual sales last year, signaling a shift in leadership. Chinese automakers are scaling aggressively, traditional car companies are also making investments and new EV-only players are entering the field. Competition is intensifying and consumers now have more choices than ever.

Growth projections continue to support the long-term case. Global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales are expected to rise about 19% in 2026 to roughly 17.4 million units, accounting for nearly 19% of total global auto sales, per S&P Global Mobility. When hybrids and plug-in hybrids are included, electrified vehicles could make up close to 30% of worldwide sales by 2026. The journey, however, is becoming more measured. Policy adjustments in the United States and Europe, evolving subsidy frameworks and shifting automaker targets are slowing momentum in some regions. Even so, the broader move toward electrification remains firmly intact, with hybrids acting as a practical bridge.

At the same time, autonomy is emerging as the next powerful growth engine. The global autonomous vehicle market, valued at $3.37 trillion in 2025, is expected to reach $4.4 trillion in 2026 and more than $41 trillion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 32.3% during 2026-2034, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors, connectivity and machine learning are making AVs safer and more capable. Companies like Baidu’s BIDU Apollo Go and Tesla are already testing robotaxis in real-world conditions.

For investors, EVs and AVs represent a strong long-term opportunity. They combine growth, innovation and rising demand.Our Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Driving Screen highlights companies positioned to benefit from these trends, including Albemarle Corporation ALB, Beam Global BEEM and WeRide Inc. WRD.

3 Stocks to Buy

Albemarle: While EV makers grab headlines, the battery supply chain is equally significant. Albemarle sits at the heart of that chain as one of the world’s leading lithium producers. Albemarle expects global lithium demand to witness a 10-20% compound annual growth rate between 2025 and 2030, driven primarily by rising EV penetration. Beyond vehicles, energy storage is emerging as another powerful demand engine, adding a second layer of growth to the lithium market.

To prepare for that demand, Albemarle is expanding its global lithium conversion capacity while staying disciplined in terms of returns. The company is prioritizing high-return projects, improving plant productivity and optimizing its conversion network to protect margins in a volatile pricing environment. It is also taking actions to cut costs, optimize its conversion network and increase efficiencies to preserve its long-term competitive position.

Operationally, volumes are moving in the right direction. ALB’s Energy Storage segment reported higher sales volumes in fourth-quarter 2025, supported by strong output from integrated conversion facilities. In Chile, the Salar yield improvement project has reached a 50% operating rate and continues to ramp steadily. Meanwhile, the Meishan conversion facility in China is progressing ahead of schedule. Albemarle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Beem Global: The company is betting on the infrastructure that powers EVs. Beam Global develops sustainable solutions for transportation electrification, energy security and smart city needs. Its flagship product, the EV ARC — an off-grid, solar-powered charging station— requires no trenching, no construction and no connection to the utility grid. That flexibility allows customers to deploy charging quickly, especially in locations where grid access is limited or costly.

Beam Global operates across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, and recent numbers suggest momentum is building. Preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenues rose more than 50% sequentially, marking a strong finish to the year. Growth was supported by new product launches, expanding international operations and higher commercial sales.

Beam Global is also expanding its role in the autonomous ecosystem. A partnership with Hevo is set to introduce an integrated wireless charging solution powered by EV ARC, designed for autonomous and commercial fleets where hands-free charging is valuable. A joint venture with the Platinum Group also strengthens its presence in the Middle East market. Beam Global positions itself as an infrastructure enabler— and that’s becoming increasingly important as EV and AV adoption grows. BEEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

WeRide: It is one of the early leaders in autonomous driving. The company operates a fleet of more than 1,000 autonomous vehicles and has tested or run services in over 40 cities across 11 countries. It has secured autonomous driving permits in eight markets, including China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and the United States— giving it one of the broadest regulatory footprints in the industry.

Its partnership with Uber marked a major milestone. The two recently launched a commercial robotaxi service in downtown Abu Dhabi, the city’s first AV deployment in its core area. The service now covers roughly 70% of central Abu Dhabi, with the fleet size quadrupling since operations began in late 2024.

Beyond robotaxis, WeRide is deploying robobuses for public transport, robosweepers for urban sanitation and a production-ready L2+ advanced driver-assistance solution for passenger vehicles. On the technology side, the company is also strengthening its ecosystem. Robotaxi bookings in China can now be made directly through Tencent’s WeChat super-app. In addition, WeRide recently introduced GENESIS1, its proprietary general-purpose simulation model. By linking physical AI with generative AI, the platform connects real-world driving data with simulated environments, helping accelerate training, testing and large-scale validation of autonomous systems. WRD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

