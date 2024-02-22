Top ETFs for Every Sector

The S&P 500 comprises 11 different sectors, and in today's video, I break down top exchange-traded fund (ETF) ideas for each and every sector within the S&P 500. For example, when covering the real estate sector, a top ETF is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ).

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 19, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 20, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Fidelity Covington Trust-Fidelity Msci Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and Select Sector SPDR Trust-The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.