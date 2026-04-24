This Top Energy Stock's High-Powered Growth Engine Continues to Hum Along

Key Points

NextEra Energy reported 10% earnings growth in the first quarter.

The utility made excellent progress on its growth strategy.

It remains on track to deliver strong earnings growth over the next decade.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) isn't your average utility. It has grown its adjusted earnings per share at a 10% compound annual rate over the last decade, more than four times faster than the average utility (2.2%). Several factors have fueled its robust growth rate, including operating the largest electric utility in Florida and focusing on developing clean energy infrastructure.

The company's growth engine was running at full power during the first quarter. Here's a look at those numbers and what the leading energy stock sees ahead.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Off to a terrific start

NextEra Energy is "off to a terrific start for the year, delivering strong first-quarter results," stated CEO John Ketchum in the first-quarter earnings press release. The energy company generated $2.3 billion, or $1.09 per share, in adjusted earnings in the first quarter, up 10% year over year. Both of its businesses performed well during the quarter.

The company's electric utility in Florida, FPL, reported nearly $1.5 billion in net income, or $0.70 per share, up more than 9% from last year. FPL added almost 100,000 new customers over the past year, benefiting from Florida's rapid growth. That's enabling it to invest in growing its generation portfolio, which included adding about 600 megawatts (MW) of solar energy capacity in the quarter, boosting its portfolio to over 8.5 gigawatts (GW).

Meanwhile, NextEra Energy Resources reported adjusted net income of over $1 billion, or $0.50 per share, up nearly 14% from last year. It continues to benefit from building out additional clean energy infrastructure to support the power demand of other utilities and large corporate customers.

The powerful growth should continue

NextEra Energy also continues to make excellent progress on its growth strategy. FPL filed its annual 10-year site plan, which includes building 4 GW of new gas-fired power generation, over 12 GW of solar, and more than 7 GW of storage solutions over the next decade.

Meanwhile, the energy resources segment had a record quarter, with 4 GW in new renewable and storage project originations. The company is also off to a strong start on its data center hub strategy. The U.S. Department of Commerce selected it to build 9.5 GW of gas-fired power projects to support large electricity loads in Texas and Pennsylvania. The company is working toward securing 40 hubs by the end of this year.

These projects support NextEra's long-term earnings growth expectations. The company anticipates delivering earnings-per-share growth of more than 8% annually through 2035. That should support 6% annual dividend growth through at least 2028, driving its 2.7%-yielding payout even higher.

High-powered total return potential

NextEra Energy expects to grow briskly over the next decade as it supports surging electricity demand across the U.S. That positions it to generate robust total returns (dividend income plus price appreciation). The company's high return potential makes it a great energy stock to buy and hold to capitalize on the country's power boom.

Should you buy stock in NextEra Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,837!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,433!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 977% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.