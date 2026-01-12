Top Electric & Autonomous Driving Stocks to Invest in Now

An updated edition of the Nov. 17, 2025, article.

The auto industry is undergoing a transformation. Electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving or autonomous vehicles (AVs) are reshaping the future of mobility. Advances in battery technology and a growing charging network are making EVs more practical and affordable for everyday use.

For years, Tesla TSLA led the EV story, but the landscape is changing rapidly. Chinese automakers have emerged as strong competitors, traditional carmakers are catching up, and new EV-only startups are entering the market. This has given consumers more choices and increased competition across the industry.

The adoption of EVs may vary by region, but the long-term shift toward electrification is clear. In the United States, government policy changes, such as the rollback of EV subsidies, and in Europe, the postponement of the combustion-engine vehicle ban beyond 2035, have created temporary obstacles. Meanwhile, China continues to lead the transition, driven by competitive pricing, government support and innovation. Emerging markets like India, Thailand and Indonesia are also seeing faster EV adoption.

Globally, EV sales are projected to reach nearly 90 million units by 2040, accounting for 27.5% of total sales in 2026, 43.2% by 2030, and over 83% by 2040, per EV Volumes.

The autonomous vehicle market is also accelerating. Valued at about $1.5 trillion in 2022, it is expected to be worth more than $13.6 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 32% during 2023-2030, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors, connectivity and machine learning are making AVs safer and more capable. Companies like Baidu’s BIDU Apollo Go and Tesla are already testing robotaxis in real-world conditions.

For investors, EVs and AVs represent a strong long-term opportunity. They combine growth, innovation, and rising demand. Our Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Driving Screen highlights companies positioned to benefit from these trends, including Blue Bird Corporation BLBD, WeRide Inc. WRD, Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS and Amazon AMZN.

4 Stocks to Buy

Blue Bird is a leading provider of low- and zero-emission school buses, with over 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric buses in operation across the United States. The company is well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends, including a growing school-age population, an aging national bus fleet, and continued federal support for clean school transportation. Blue Bird is also expanding its services through Blue Bird Energy Services and the Clean Bus Solutions joint venture, offering fleets complete charging infrastructure solutions.

Last year, the company broadened its focus beyond school buses by unveiling two new commercial vehicle platforms. Its electric step van, built on a Class 5–6 chassis with a 140-kWh lithium-ion battery, delivers up to 130 miles of range with flexible 1–12-hour charging. Meanwhile, the propane-powered stripped chassis, developed with Ford and ROUSH CleanTech, combines a 335-hp V8 engine with lower emissions for commercial fleets.

With a strong U.S. manufacturing network and 60% of sales already non-diesel, Blue Bird is well-positioned to grow in both the school and commercial vehicle markets while leading the transition to cleaner transportation. BLBD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

WeRide has emerged as a first-mover and a leader in autonomous driving, operating a fleet of over 1,600 AVs, including roughly 750 robotaxis and driverless licenses across eight countries: China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the United States. Its fully driverless robotaxi services are already live in Guangzhou and Beijing, showing rapid growth, and in Abu Dhabi, where a safety-officer-free permit allows the company to reach breakeven unit economics.

The company’s expansion continues with planned deployments in Hong Kong, Uber-powered services in Riyadh, trials in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and Switzerland’s first driverless passenger permit in Zurich. Beyond robotaxis, WeRide is commercializing robobuses, robosweepers, and a production-ready L2+ ADAS solution, supporting a multi-product global strategy.

Through growing fleets, strategic partnerships and innovative service models, WeRide is scaling its commercial operations while shaping the future of driverless transport, proving that AVs are moving from concept to everyday reality worldwide. WRD carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Workhorse is aiming to redefine the medium-duty truck market with a software-first approach to electric commercial vehicles. Its trucks are built to be powerful, cost-efficient and reliable, while producing zero tailpipe emissions. The company recently completed its merger with Motiv Electric Trucks, strengthening its manufacturing base and expanding its product portfolio. Workhorse has a nameplate production capacity of more than 5,000 vehicles per year, positioning it to scale as demand grows.

The company has already partnered with 10 of the largest medium-duty fleets in North America, serving some of the most recognized commercial brands. Entering 2026, Workhorse has a strong sales pipeline and a growing backlog that includes electric trucks, step vans, school buses, and shuttle vehicles. Beyond vehicle sales, Workhorse operates a mix of gas and electric step vans through its FedEx Ground ISP fleet under the Stables project, providing valuable real-world operating data and fleet experience.

With its expanding production capabilities, strategic partnerships and hands-on fleet operations, Workhorse is well-positioned to capture growth in the rapidly evolving electric commercial vehicle market. WKHS carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Amazon’s Zoox is emerging as an exciting player in the autonomous driving space after officially beginning robotaxi rides in Las Vegas last year. For now, the rides are free and limited to select locations, but the service is expected to expand across the city once regulators grant broader approval. This marks an important milestone for Amazon, which acquired Zoox in 2020 for $1.3 billion and has been steadily building toward commercial deployment ever since.

Zoox stands out because it didn’t modify an existing car. Instead, it designed its robotaxi entirely from scratch. The vehicle’s boxy design has earned it the nickname “toaster on wheels,” and it has no steering wheel. Passengers sit face-to-face, and the vehicle can move forward or backward without needing to turn around.

After Las Vegas, Zoox extended its service to San Francisco and plans to expand to Austin and Miami. Testing is also underway in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle. Backed by Amazon and a bold design philosophy, Zoox is positioning itself as a serious challenger to players like Waymo and Tesla in the robotaxi race. AMZN carries a Zacks Rank #2.

