Top Drone Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Strong Returns

An updated edition of the June 10, 2025 article.

The drone technology is scaling new heights driven by cutting-edge advancements in autonomous technology and AI-powered navigation. The embedding of AI has made modern drones faster and more versatile than ever. AI incorporation is driving the autonomous navigation functionality of drones, enabling them to autonomously plan their flight paths based on real-time data, such as environmental terrain. The integration of 5G and advanced Wi-Fi technology has further improved real-time data transmission, expanding commercial applications.

From aerial photography and agricultural mapping to military surveillance and last-mile delivery, drones are transforming how businesses collect data and operate across sectors. Retail behemoths like Walmart and Amazon AMZN are increasingly deploying drones in logistics. Amazon uses drone delivery to deliver one package (up to five pounds) in less than an hour during daylight hours. Amazon has also highlighted that its drone fleet is totally electric and does not produce emissions during flight. Meanwhile, public safety and disaster response sectors are increasingly using drones for surveillance and search-and-rescue missions.

As this disruptive technology matures, the global drone tech market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report from Grand View Research, whereas the commercial drone market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2032, per the Fortune Business Insights report. Higher adoption of small UAVs for a variety of commercial applications is expected to drive growth for the commercial drone market, according to the Fortune Business Insights report.

3 Drone Tech Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Draganfly is a Canada-based drone solutions and systems developer. The company’s drones include Commander 3XL, Heavy Lift Drone, Commander 2 and Draganfly Medical Response Drone. The company’s Apex drone (launched last September) is aimed at the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance or ISR market for both the military and for public safety. Apex drone boasts dual payload capabilities and AI computing powered by NVIDIA’s chips. Further, DPRO’s NDAA-compliant FlexForce FPV (first-person view) drone can be flown individually or autonomously, or swarmed.



By leveraging AI, machine learning and cutting-edge hardware, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock aims to solidify its position as a key player in the global drone ecosystem, offering both turnkey drone systems and custom solutions tailored to evolving industry needs.



Draganfly’s partnership with SafeLane, a prominent demining and unexploded ordnance removal firm, positions it well to capitalize on the growing demining market. It is now SafeLane’s chief partner for all aerial surveys. With its data, expertise and AI-powered aerial mapping capabilities, DPRO is well-positioned to expand in this niche market. Draganfly received waivers for drone operations over people and moving vehicles in Boston, highlighting its regulatory advantage. DPRO’s new Tampa facility is strategically located (proximity to Special Operations customers) and serves as a base for manufacturing of key military and public safety orders for U.S. clients. This provides domestic production flexibility critical for managing geopolitical risks like tariffs.



Unusual Machines is well-positioned within the evolving drone industry, through its focus on manufacturing and selling (through B2B sales and a curated retail channel) small drones and essential components. The company acquired Fat Shark and Rotor Riot businesses from Red Cat Holdings in 2024. The FPV segment is UMAC’s core operational area within the drone industry. The FPV segment centers around drones that are operated using wearable display devices or screens, providing a first-person view from the drone’s onboard camera.



The Drones for America Act, introduced in the Senate on June 25, 2025, is likely to benefit U.S.-based companies as the Act intends to phase out drones with Chinese components by 2028. In addition, broader policy measures such as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the Blue UAS Framework are actively reshaping the industry in favor of domestic producers like UMAC, giving them a competitive edge.



UMAC, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, closed a $40 million equity financing, including $36.6 million in net proceeds through a common stock offering of 8 million shares in May 2025. This capital injection lifts the company's cash position to over $40 million with zero debt. UMAC plans to use $2-$3 million to set up a drone motor factory in Orlando with an additional $4 to $6 million earmarked to support operations. The 17,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin production in September 2025.



Ondas Holdings designs, develops and markets commercial drone solutions for critical industrial and government applications through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business division. This division includes Airobotics, American Robotics, Iron Drone and Ardenna. Airobotics is the developer of Optimus, an autonomous drone system, while Ardenna specializes in ML and AI software and image processing for drone-based aerial review of railroad assets. Iron Drone Raider systems is an autonomous counter-drone solution where an intercepting drone guided by radar is used to counteract a drone attack using a parachute and ballistic net to lower it to the ground.



ONDS is expanding its footprint with new defense and homeland security customers across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. It also secured its biggest single purchase order for Optimus Systems worth $14.3 million from a key defense customer in June 2025. ONDS, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, expects revenues for full year to be at least $25 million, with at least $20 million coming from the OAS business unit.



The increasing demand for drones globally bodes well for its Autonomous Drone platforms. On the lastearnings call management noted that it has “strong visibility” for a number of additional orders for both Iron Drone and Optimus.

