Top Cryptocurrency Stocks You Should Purchase for Solid Returns

Cryptocurrencies that are created and stored electronically on blockchain technology offer a decentralized payment system. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies like Ether are powered by the blockchain technology, which comprises complex cryptography and software that creates an immutable and decentralized database. The system offers enhanced security for users, as it maintains a tamper-resistant record of transactions and keeps track of the owner.



Blockchain’s safety and decentralization features have been among the major drivers behind the proliferation of cryptocurrencies. Positive industry developments like the repeal of an accounting rule by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and the agency’s decision to drop lawsuits against Coinbase COIN and Robinhood bode well for investors.



Cryptocurrencies have been benefiting from the liberal policies of the U.S. President Donald Trump. An executive order by President Trump that directed a working group to study and propose changes to cryptocurrency regulations bodes well for crypto enthusiasts. His recent announcement of creating a crypto reserve, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano, augurs well for cryptocurrency miners, including Cipher Minning CIFR, and exchanges like COIN and CME Group CME.



The inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies makes them riskier bets. Bitcoin is now trading below $84,000, much lower than the $106,000 it registered in early February. Over the past 7 days, Bitcoin has declined 6.2%, whereas Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin have fallen 13.5%, 2.6% and 6.3%, respectively. However, XRP and Cardano have jumped 7.6% and 22.9% over the same time.



We believe that apart from cryptocurrency miners and exchanges, technology companies like IBM and Amazon AMZN, which are leveraging blockchain to drive growth, are noteworthy. NVIDIA NVDA, which offers GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies, is also an attractive choice. Our Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain Screen is an invaluable source for identifying Crypto and blockchain stocks with massive growth prospects.



3 Crypto & Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now

Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is America's largest registered crypto exchange.



Although Coinbase is prone to volatility in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the dismissal of the 2023 lawsuit filed by the SEC, and President Donald Trump’s latest announcement of building a strategic crypto reserve bodes well for the stock’s prospects.



Coinbase is well-positioned to generate improved revenues, banking on USDC, staking and Coinbase One. Improved payment rails and localization should drive international revenues, the share of which reached 19% in fourth-quarter 2024. Sufficient liquidity supports investments in growth initiatives and expands its service offerings.



COIN has prioritized crypto utility and envisions bringing 1 billion or more people on the crypto rail. Thus, it is heavily investing in infrastructure and foundational platforms like Layer 2s, Base and Stablecoins. Coinbase is solidifying its base as the number one chain for startups to build on chain and large companies. As part of the initiative, it continues to lower transaction fees on base.



Another Zacks Rank #1 stock, Cipher Minning, is a low-cost producer of Bitcoin. The company’s prospects benefit from the upgradation of the Odessa fleet, which grew CIFR’s total self-mining hash rate to 13.5 EH/second in fourth-quarter 2024. Cipher Mining expects the hash rate to reach at least 23 EH/second by the third quarter of 2025, driven by the completion of phase one of its 300-megawatt Black Pearl data center.



CIFR’s evolution from being solely a Bitcoin miner to a developer of HPC data centers bodes well for investors. Cipher Mining has acquired 337 more acres of land at its Barber Lake site and plans to expand the scope of the facility, including building an additional 500-megawatt data center adjacent to the current 300-megawatt site. The company’s prospects will likely strengthen in 2026, with the November 2024 acquisition of the new Stingray site that features 100 megawatts of capacity.



CME Group, the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume and notional value traded, is riding on record volume growth. In 2024, its average daily volume increased 9% year over year to 26.9 million contracts. CME saw record volumes for multiple products, including treasury futures and ultra-10-year treasury note futures, SOFR futures, Bitcoin futures, and natural gas and metals futures and options.



CME’s investments in marketing and education of potential clients benefit prospects. Clients added in the past five years have generated roughly $1 billion in revenues, including approximately 5% of transaction and clearing revenues in 2024. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects to see strong volumes in 2025, driven by strong customer demand for efficient trading and hedging solutions.



Clearing and transaction fees contribute a major share to CME Group’s top line. Increasing clearing and transaction fees should continue to boost the top line. The company is witnessing growth in electronic trading volume and higher adoption of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto economy.

