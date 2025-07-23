Top Cryptocurrency Stocks to Buy Amid Regulatory Tailwinds

An updated edition of the June 9, 2025 article.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP, Stablecoins and Altcoins are powered by blockchain technology, which comprises complex cryptography and software that creates an immutable and decentralized database. Blockchain’s safety and decentralization features have been among the major drivers behind the proliferation of cryptocurrencies. The system offers enhanced security for users, as it maintains a tamper-resistant record of transactions and keeps track of the owner.



Positive industry developments like the repeal of an accounting rule by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and the agency’s decision to drop lawsuits against Coinbase COIN and Robinhood HOOD are noteworthy developments. The passing of the GENIUS Act on July 17 provides a legal background to stablecoins. Other pending regulations — The CLARITY Act and The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act — bode well for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.



Cryptocurrencies have been benefiting from the liberal policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. An executive order by President Trump that directed a working group to study and propose changes to cryptocurrency regulations bodes well for crypto enthusiasts. President Trump’s announcement of creating a crypto reserve augurs well for cryptocurrency miners, including IREN Limited IREN, Cipher Mining CIFR, and exchanges like Coinbase and CME Group CME.



Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been soaring due to increasing acceptance as a non-sovereign asset, as well as higher institutional and corporate adoption. However, volatility remains a headwind. Over the trailing 12 months, Bitcoin has traded between a low of $53,997.96 and a high of $119,963.30. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has decreased 0.7%, whereas Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and XRP have surged 15.9%, 18%, 14.7%, 27% and 16.6%, respectively.



Apart from cryptocurrency miners and exchanges, Amazon AMZN and NVIDIA NVDA are attractive choices. Our Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain Screen is an invaluable source for identifying Crypto and blockchain stocks with massive growth prospects.



Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Crypto & Blockchain Stocks to Buy Right Now

Robinhood benefits from higher retail participation in markets that is expected to drive trading revenues. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s initiative to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share is noteworthy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Launch of tokenized stocks in the European Union (EU) in June, prediction markets hub (March 2025), options trading in the U.K., Futures market, Tax Lots feature for its investors, Robinhood Gold Card (March 2024) for its Robinhood Gold customers, thereby venturing into the credit card space, are noteworthy. In October 2024, HOOD launched Index Options and Robinhood Legend to focus on web traders. In November 2024, Robinhood added four cryptocurrencies to its platform, bringing the total number of cryptocurrencies available for trading to 19.



However, HOOD operates in a highly regulated industry, and hence it is exposed to regulatory risks, resulting in hefty fines and restrictions that may affect its profitability. Reportedly, the company is under investigation by Lithuania's central bank, its lead regulator in the European Union, regarding the newly launched tokenized equity products.



Cipher Mining is expected to benefit from expanding opportunities at Black Pearl and Barbara Lake and longer-term expansion in 2026 and 2027.



Black Pearl is the company’s 300-megawatt data center in Wink, TX. Phase 1 is currently under construction and will feature 150 megawatts of air-cooled Bitcoin mining rigs. CIFR is evaluating options for the usage of the remaining 150 megawatts of capacity, including plans to build Phase 2 of the data center for Higher Performance Computing (HPC) hosting.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has inked a partnership with Fortress to develop a next-generation data center at the Barber Lakes site, driven by available capacity of 300 megawatts and 587 acres of surrounding land, in addition to its already energized substation. Cipher Minning plans to expand the facility with an additional 500-megawatt data center adjacent to the current 300-megawatt site. The additional 500 megawatts of capacity are expected to come online by 2029.



The latest site acquisition in Andrews County, TX, called Stingray, adds 100 megawatts of front-of-the-meter capacity and 250 acres of land adjacent to the transmission assets. The site is expected to energize in the third quarter of 2026.



Another Zacks Rank #2 stock, IREN Limited, is one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin miners, achieving 326% year-over-year hashrate growth in third-quarter fiscal 2025. IREN Limited achieved its 50 EH/s installed hashrate target in June. The company paused further expansion to prioritize continued build-out of AI verticals.



IREN is benefiting from growing Bitcoin mining revenues. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, Bitcoin Mining revenues jumped 24% year over year to $141.2 million. The momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter. In April, May and June, IREN reported revenues of $50.1 million, $64.7 million and $65.5 million, respectively, aggregating to $180.3 million for fiscal fourth quarter.



The company mined 1,514 Bitcoins in third-quarter fiscal 2025 as compared with 1,347 in the previous quarter. IREN mined 579, 627 and 620 Bitcoins in April, May and June, respectively.



AI Cloud revenues are accelerating, which bodes well for IREN Limited. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, AI Cloud services revenues jumped 33% year over year to $3.6 million. The company is supplying white labelled compute to leading US AI cloud providers. In April, May and June, IREN reported revenues of $2 million, $2.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.