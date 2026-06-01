Top Cloud ETFs to Buy as Hyperscalers Pivot to AI-First Platforms

The cloud computing landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, with major hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud aggressively embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into their core architectures in recent years. In particular, these giants are using AI to automate infrastructure management, predict complex system behavior and seamlessly support heavy generative AI workloads.

With enterprise cloud users benefiting immensely from this transition, the accelerating corporate demand for AI integration is significantly boosting the long-term profitability of these hyperscalers. Evidently, as per a report from Google, published last year, businesses using Google Cloud AI captured an average 727% return on investment (ROI) over three years, hitting a rapid payback period of roughly eight months while generating an average of $205,000 in productivity and output value per 1,000 employees.

Against this backdrop, investors interested in capitalizing on this transition trend to AI-first cloud platforms may consider getting exposure to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold these cloud computing companies.

However, before identifying the best funds for your portfolio, it is essential to understand the mechanical drivers behind this infrastructure transformation and why it promises to fuel long-term expansion across the technology sector.

The Rationale Behind the AI-First Transition

Hyperscalers are pivoting to an "AI-First" structure because legacy cloud frameworks are fundamentally inadequate for handling modern computational demands. Generative AI modeling and automated infrastructure optimization require immense, dynamic processing power that standard CPU-based data systems cannot efficiently provide.

By embedding native AI directly into the platform fabric, cloud providers dramatically reduce operational overhead while capturing highly lucrative, specialized workloads. This infrastructure shift is reflected in robust results for the hyperscalers.

For instance, Microsoft's MSFT AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual run rate in its latest reported quarter, growing 123% year over year, driven by the adoption of tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot. The company’s cloud revenues improved 29% year over year.

Similarly, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud revenues grew 63% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, led by an increase in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across enterprise AI Solutions and enterprise AI Infrastructure. This marked the company’s strongest quarter ever for its consumer AI plans, driven by the Gemini App.

Impressively, for the Google Cloud business, revenues from products built on its generative AI models grew a massive 800% year over year.

This data confirms that AI integration has become a primary revenue engine for cloud computing giants. By aggressively embedding AI infrastructure, these hyperscalers are rapidly widening their economic moats, capturing high-margin corporate workloads that smaller competitors might lack the capital to support.

Outlook: Sustained Growth for Cloud Leaders?

The long-term outlook for cloud leaders remains bullish, with many market experts suggesting we are still in the "early innings" of an AI infrastructure boom. As AI workloads move rapidly from experimentation to production, demand for cloud services is expected to remain robust, suggesting sustained growth for major cloud providers.

With companies shifting from training basic models to deploying continuous, real-world AI inference agents, their reliance on optimized cloud computing will scale exponentially over the next decade, offering sustained revenue prospects for the hyperscalers.

However, the near-term challenge lies in the staggering capital expenditures required to build next-generation AI data centers. This financial barrier is so high that only a few giants—namely, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—can afford to compete, locking out smaller players. While this concentration ensures massive profits for the top players, it may fuel investor concern over portfolio concentration risk, making a single-stock bet highly volatile.

Diversifying via Cloud Computing ETFs

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investing in Cloud ETFs should be a strategic choice for a prudent investor, as ETFs provide diversified exposure, reducing the risk inherent in holding individual stocks while capturing cloud leaders’ growth prospects:

Themes Cloud Computing ETF CLOD

This fund offers exposure to the largest 50 companies by market capitalization that derive their revenues from Digital Security, E-Commerce Infrastructure, Data Infrastructure, Data Architecture, Internet Infrastructure and Data Support. CrowdStrike holds the first position in this fund, with 6.29% weightage. MSFT (4.14%), GOOGL (4.06%) and Amazon AMZN (3.95%) hold the sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively, in this fund.

CLOD has gained 3.8% year to date. The fund charges 35 basis points (bps) as fees and holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU

This fund offers exposure to 38 companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology, including companies whose principal business is in offering computing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed server storage space and data center real estate investment trusts and/or cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware. Snowflake holds the first position in this fund, with 6.34% weightage.

CLOU has soared 7.3% year to date. The fund charges 68 bps as fees and holds a Zacks Rank #2.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY

This fund offers exposure to 62 companies involved in the cloud computing industry. DigitalOcean holds the first position in this fund, with 5.29% weightage. AMZN (3.62%) holds the fifth position in this fund and GOOGL (3.43%) holds the ninth position.

SKYY has rallied 11.2% year to date. The fund charges 60 bps as fees and holds a Zacks Rank #2.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.