Top China Tech Plays Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

Chinese technology stocks entered 2026 with strategic momentum as the November 2025 Busan trade agreement stabilized the bilateral investment landscape through November 2026. Average U.S. tariff rates on Chinese goods declined to approximately 47%, rare earth export controls were suspended for a year, and the BIS Affiliates Rule was deferred. The U.S. Supreme Court's February 20, 2026, ruling to repeal broad tariffs on Chinese exports reinforced investor confidence. With President Trump's March 31 to April 2, 2026, Beijing visit signaling continued bilateral cooperation, Chinese companies, including ACM Research ACMR, GDS Holdings GDS, Kingsoft Cloud KC and Weibo WB, represent compelling portfolio opportunities.

U.S.-China Trade Progress Across Strategic Technology Sectors

In the semiconductor sector, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s (SMIC) late-2025 consolidation drive continued into 2026 as it pursued full acquisition of SMIC North while Hua Hong Semiconductor moved to acquire 97.5% of Shanghai Huali Microelectronics, deepening domestic capacity at mature process nodes commanding over 33% of global wafer production. SMIC continued 7nm chip production using deep ultraviolet lithography. The Bureau of Industry and Security's January 2026 shift to case-by-case AI chip export license evaluations signaled measured easing, while China's 15th Five-Year Plan reinforces domestic self-sufficiency as a core imperative.



On electric vehicles, BYD's combined January-February 2026 sales fell approximately 36% year over year after reinstatement of a 5% purchase tax, yet February marked a historic milestone as BYD's exports surpassed domestic deliveries for the first time. DeepSeek AI integration into God's Eye across 21 models, including vehicles under $10,000, underscored the AI-EV convergence thesis, with Geely and Leapmotor similarly adopting DeepSeek to intensify domestic competition.



In artificial intelligence, Alibaba unveiled Qwen3-Max-Thinking in late January 2026, claiming performance comparable to leading global models, while ByteDance launched Doubao 2.0, Seeddream 5.0 and Seeddance 2.0 during the Lunar New Year window. DeepSeek's anticipated V4 model remained in active development. Chinese AI models captured approximately 15% of theglobal marketshare by late 2025.



On humanoid robots, China's Spring Festival Gala on Feb. 16, 2026, delivered a global showcase, with Unitree, Galbot, Noetix and MagicLab demonstrating martial arts and gymnastics. China commands 90% of the global humanoid robot market share, with Morgan Stanley forecasting 133% sales growth to 28,000 units in 2026. On March 3, 2026, China published its first national standard system covering computing, components, integration, safety and ethics, formally elevating embodied intelligence in the 15th Five-Year Plan. Unitree projects 10,000 to 20,000 shipments in 2026.



In aerospace, The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) continued C919 narrow-body aircraft production, with analysts projecting approximately 25 deliveries in 2026 amid supply chain constraints. China's defense budget reached approximately $277 billion with a 7% increase, funding hypersonic and drone systems. In computerized machines, CNC machine tool expansion continued, though significant precision equipment import dependence persists.



On maritime and rail, the CR450 completed type tests and is targeting 400 km/h commercial operations in 2026. The domestic medical device market approached $172.9 billion with more than 33,000 active enterprises. Investment in new synthetic materials, particularly aerospace composites and EV battery applications, gained state-backed momentum. In advanced electrical equipment, energy storage surpassed 100 gigawatts, comprising approximately 54% of global new energy storage installations.



Chinese technology companies present compelling opportunities for investors navigating geopolitical volatility through late 2026's trade framework. Our China Tech Screen is an invaluable source for identifying stocks with massive growth prospects in the space.



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4 Chinese Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

ACM Research enters 2026 with strengthened fundamentals and a credible growth trajectory. The company's February 2026 press releases signal meaningful geographic diversification beyond mainland China, with multiple advanced packaging equipment orders from three global customers, including those in Singapore and North America, alongside its first tool installations in Singapore via single-wafer cleaning deliveries to a foundry customer. Management's own revenue guidance of $1.08 billion to $1.175 billion implies approximately 25% growth for the year. Furnace and PECVD tools are expected to ramp following technical breakthroughs and customer evaluations. The Oregon facility, set to begin operations in the second half of 2026, reinforces this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company's credibility as a global supplier, a position the company affirmed at its March 2026 investor presentation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GDS Holdings enters 2026 well-positioned for accelerating growth, underpinned by strong AI-era data center demand in China. Management's 2026 revenue guidance of RMB 12.4 billion to RMB 12.9 billion implies growth of 8.5% to 12.8%, with adjusted EBITDA guided to RMB 5.75 billion to RMB 6 billion. This Zacks Rank #1 company targets over 500 megawatts in gross new bookings for 2026, supported by a planned CapEx of approximately RMB 9 billion to expand capacity. In February 2026, GDS completed a private placement of US$300 million in Series B convertible preferred shares, strengthening its balance sheet for this expansion. The company's carrier and cloud-neutral platform, serving hyperscale, financial and enterprise customers across national hub markets, establishes a durable foundation for sustained growth.



Kingsoft Cloud enters 2026 with accelerating AI-driven momentum and a strengthening path toward sustained profitability. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenues reached RMB 2,761.4 million, up 23.7% year over year, with public cloud revenues surging 34.9% to RMB 1,902.4 million. AI business gross billing reached RMB 926 million in the fourth quarter, up 95% year over year, while non-GAAP EBITDA margin expanded to 28% from 16% a year earlier. Management expects growth to accelerate and EBITDA to improve further in 2026, with over half of incoming demand now skewing toward higher-margin inference workloads. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's planned CapEx exceeding RMB 10 billion in 2026, with half covered by customer prepayments, signals deep demand visibility and a capital-efficient expansion model.



Weibo enters 2026 with a strengthened platform architecture and deepening AI integration that position the company for renewed monetization momentum. This Zacks Rank #2 company's mid-2025 structural upgrade introduced an interest-based recommendation feed, replacing relationship-driven distribution and expanding content discovery — a change now translating into measurable engagement gains. By December 2025, intelligent search MAUs surpassed 18 million with double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth in both daily active users and search queries. The platform closed 2025 with 567 million MAUs and a board-approved annual dividend of 61 cents per ADS totaling approximately $150 million, reflecting management's confidence in its cash generation capacity. Full-year operating cash flow of $519.5 million and a $2.4 billion cash position provide a durable financial foundation to sustain platform investment and shareholder returns through 2026.

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