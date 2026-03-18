Top Big Data Stocks for Smart Investors in a Data-Driven World

An updated edition of the January 27, 2026, article.

We receive a voluminous amount of data or information from various sources, including online shopping, sensors, social media, videos and more. These structured and unstructured data sets are known as Big Data.

But the large volumes of data cannot be processed or stored with traditional data processing software. Thanks to evolution, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning algorithms can now handle and analyze massive amounts of data.

With analytics becoming smarter and more useful every day, traders are now executing prompt trades based on instantly generated patterns and trends. To increase client satisfaction, banks and financial institutions are developing targeted marketing strategies while employing Big Data and AI on a massive scale. The technology is now helping banks detect fraud in real-time. Insurance companies are capable of detecting false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

The finance world has become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips.

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NVIDIA is now powering the growing infrastructure for Big Data and AI across the world. Earlier, NVDA was largely the seller of graphics chips for gaming. Compared to traditional CPUs, NVIDIA’s GPUs are now able to handle voluminous amounts of data and workloads far more efficiently. This is a reflection that NVDA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is now mainly an AI and data center infrastructure player compared to its previous prime standing as a gaming GPU company.

As the world is creating more and more volumes of data, there has been an increasing need for accelerated computers to process the data. This is where NVDA’s hardware and software come into play, making it one of the most powerful technology companies in the world.

Dell Technologies DELL has significantly evolved from just making PCs and traditional servers. One of its main focuses is on building powerful infrastructure capable of handling large amounts of data. The company has already introduced advanced AI servers and a data platform that can support everything from chatbots to smart machines. To have an idea of how in demand Dell Technologies’ systems have become, the company has received billions of dollars in AI server orders in early 2025 alone.

To aid businesses in the prompt and secure management of data, DELL’s new AI Factory includes smart computers, cutting-edge storage and tools. To support this shift, Dell has joined forces with big tech companies like NVIDIA, thereby making it easier and faster for other businesses to use Big Data and AI. Even internally, the company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is leveraging AI tools powered by its data to provide improved customer service.

Big data helps HubSpot, Inc. HUBS understand customer behavior across marketing, sales and support in one place. Analyzing this data helps businesses target the right people, send better messages and close deals faster. This makes the software more valuable because companies can grow using real insights, not guesswork.

As more data flows in, HubSpot, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), improves its AI tools to automate tasks like answering customer queries or finding new leads. This means businesses can do more work with less effort. Over time, data makes the platform smarter, increasing customer dependence and helping HubSpot earn more revenue.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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