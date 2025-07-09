Top Big Data Stocks for Savvy Investors on the Growing Analytics Trend

An updated edition of the May 23, 2025 article.

Big Data specifically refers to massive amounts of information generated daily from various sources, such as online shopping, sensors, social media, videos and more. This influx of data includes both structured and unstructured data.

The good thing is that, unlike earlier days when human calculations were necessary for making financial decisions, Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning algorithms can now process and analyze huge amounts of data.

With analytics becoming smarter and more useful every day, traders are now executing prompt trades based on instantly generated patterns and trends. To increase client satisfaction, banks and financial institutions are coming up with targeted marketing strategies while employing Big Data and AI on a massive scale. The technology is now helping banks detect fraud in real-time. Insurance companies are capable of detecting false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

The finance world has become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips, while Moody’s Corporation MCO has transformed its model from traditional ratings to become a leader in risk analytics.

NVDA is now leading the way in AI, thanks to its new Blackwell technology, powerful software tools and strategic partnerships. The Blackwell GPU architecture — the company’s latest breakthrough — is designed to train advanced AI models and run complex simulations faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. With NVIDIA’s GPUs now a key part of everyday technologies, including chatbots and recommendation systems to self-driving cars and robotics, the company has become central to the Big Data revolution.

On the other hand, while acquiring smaller firms and expanding capabilities, Moody’s has broadened its reach and services by adding new capabilities, thereby offering clients better tools to manage their risks and finances. For instance, insurers can employ MCO’s Intelligent Risk Platform (IRP) to quickly analyze property risks, cutting the time to run risk models. Also, while utilizing AI and automation, Moody’s credit rating division can handle a huge workload without hiring more staff.

3 Big Data Stocks to Buy Right Away

Dell Technologies DELL has significantly evolved from just making PCs and traditional servers. One of its main focuses is on building powerful infrastructure capable of handling large amounts of data. The company has already introduced advanced AI servers and a data platform that can support everything from chatbots to smart machines. Just to have an idea of how in demand Dell Technologies’ systems have become, the company has received more than $12 billion in AI server orders in early 2025 alone.

Notably, to aid businesses in the prompt and secure management of data, DELL’s new AI Factory includes smart computers, cutting-edge storage and tools. To support this shift, Dell has joined forces with big tech companies like NVIDIA, thereby making it easier and faster for other businesses to use Big Data and AI. Even internally, the company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is leveraging AI tools powered by its data to provide improved customer service.

HubSpot Inc. HUBS, which started as a tool for aiding businesses with marketing, has evolved drastically over time, transforming into a powerful platform that brings everything from marketing, sales, customer service and operations together. While leveraging built-in AI tools like Copilot and smart agents, HubSpot is now capable of helping sales teams book meetings, answer customer questions and even write content.

To evolve with the advancement of Big Data and make its tools smarter, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) HubSpot didn’t hesitate to acquire companies that specialize in analyzing customer feedback and managing internal knowledge. Investors should be aware that HUBS now offers a flexible way to pay for its AI features, similar to topping up a mobile phone, where businesses can start using the tools for free and then pay more only if they use them more. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the years, Microsoft MSFT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has made significant progress in transforming from a traditional software company into a global Big Data and AI powerhouse, with nearly every part of its business now driven by data-intensive technologies. Today, it runs one of the world’s biggest cloud platforms, Azure, which helps businesses store, manage and analyze huge amounts of data.

Microsoft’s smart assistant tools, like Copilot, are also being powered by Big Data, helping people write emails, create documents, write computer code, or quickly summarize long reports.

