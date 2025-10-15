Top Big Data Stocks for Savvy Investors for a Data-Driven Future

An updated edition of the August 21, 2025 article.

We receive a voluminous amount of data or information from various sources, including online shopping, sensors, social media, videos and more. These structured and unstructured data sets are known as Big Data.

But the large volumes of data cannot be processed or stored with traditional data processing software. However, thanks to evolution over time, it is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning algorithms that can now handle and analyze massive amounts of data.

With analytics becoming smarter and more useful every day, traders are now executing prompt trades based on instantly generated patterns and trends. To increase client satisfaction, banks and financial institutions are developing targeted marketing strategies while employing Big Data and AI on a massive scale. The technology is now helping banks detect fraud in real-time. Insurance companies are capable of detecting false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

The finance world has become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips.

NVDA is now leading the way in AI, thanks to its new Blackwell technology, powerful software tools and strategic partnerships. The Blackwell GPU architecture — the company’s latest breakthrough — is designed to train advanced AI models and run complex simulations faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. With NVIDIA’s GPUs now a key part of everyday technologies, including chatbots and recommendation systems to self-driving cars and robotics, the company has become central to the Big Data revolution.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Big Data Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. By leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Big Data Stocks to Buy Now

With the rise of Big Data, Microsoft's MSFT business has evolved. To address the global surge in data generation, the company is establishing massive data centers and has thereby transitioned to a cloud-first approach. MSFT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has been helping its clients turn raw data into insights, thanks to its enormous computing power and services related to data storage and AI. The tools created by Microsoft over time are the Intelligent Data Platform and Microsoft Fabric. Thus, data management, analytics and AI are getting unified, helping customers to walk through data collection to decision-making seamlessly.

From primarily grading bonds to being a data-driven advisor, the business of Moody’s Corporation MCO has evolved with the advent of Big Data. The company’s advanced tools can now process and interpret voluminous amounts of financial, economic and company data. Starting from assessing loan risks to monitoring compliance and pricing complex assets, Moody’s can now easily assist banks, insurers and investors in making quicker and more reliable decisions.

The Zacks #2 Ranked Moody’s has combined modern analytics and AI with its long-standing ratings business. This shift means it no longer relies only on one-time fees from rating debt issues. Instead, Big Data has helped Moody’s build steady, subscription-style services where customers pay regularly for insights and tools, making its income more stable and predictable.

Dell Technologies DELL has significantly evolved from just making PCs and traditional servers. One of its main focuses is on building powerful infrastructure capable of handling large amounts of data. The company has already introduced advanced AI servers and a data platform that can support everything from chatbots to smart machines. To have an idea of how in demand Dell Technologies’ systems have become, the company has received more than $12 billion in AI server orders in early 2025 alone.

Notably, to aid businesses in the prompt and secure management of data, DELL’s new AI Factory includes smart computers, cutting-edge storage and tools. To support this shift, Dell has joined forces with big tech companies like NVIDIA, thereby making it easier and faster for other businesses to use Big Data and AI. Even internally, the company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is leveraging AI tools powered by its data to provide improved customer service.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.