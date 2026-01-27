Top Big Data Stocks Powering the AI Boom as Analytics Surges

An updated edition of the December 04, 2025 article.

Big Data specifically refers to massive amounts of information generated daily from various sources, such as online shopping, sensors, social media, videos and more. This influx of data includes both structured and unstructured data.

The good thing is that, unlike earlier days when human calculations were necessary for making financial decisions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning algorithms can now process and analyze huge amounts of data.

With analytics becoming smarter and more useful every day, traders are now executing prompt trades based on instantly generated patterns and trends. To increase client satisfaction, banks and financial institutions are coming up with targeted marketing strategies while employing Big Data and AI on a massive scale. The technology is now helping banks detect fraud in real-time. Insurance companies are capable of detecting false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

The finance world has become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Big Data Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas?

NVIDIA is now powering the growing infrastructure for Big Data and AI across the world. Earlier, NVDA was largely the seller of graphics chips for gaming. Compared to traditional CPUs, NVIDIA’s GPUs are now able to handle voluminous amounts of data and workloads far more efficiently. This is a reflection that NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is now mainly an AI and data center infrastructure player compared to its previous prime standing as a gaming GPU company.

As the world is creating more and more volumes of data, there has been an increasing need for accelerated computers to process the data. This is where NVDA’s hardware and software come into play, making it one of the most powerful technology companies in the world.

Teradata Corporation TDC is supporting the gigantic volume and complexity of Big Data and AI, thereby drastically changing its stance from aiding businesses in storing and analyzing traditional data. Thus, instead of just organizing and storing business data, TDC’s platform now enables customers to build and run advanced AI and machine learning models, and is thus helping its clients take actions in real time. Notably, with the gradual shift toward an autonomous AI and knowledge platform, the company, with a Zacks Rank of 1, has developed new tools that are AI-focused to help clients build AI models and employ them in day-to-day business decisions and processes.

Over the years, Microsoft MSFT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has made significant progress in transforming from a traditional software company into a global Big Data and AI powerhouse, with nearly every part of its business now driven by data-intensive technologies. Today, it runs one of the world’s biggest cloud platforms, Azure, which helps businesses store, manage and analyze huge amounts of data.

Microsoft’s smart assistant tools, like Copilot, are also being powered by Big Data, helping people write emails, create documents, write computer code, or quickly summarize long reports.

