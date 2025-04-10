Top Big Data Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio Right Away

An updated edition of the February 19, 2025 article.

In recent years, investors have been able to make smarter and faster decisions, thanks to Big Data, which has been transforming the world of finance. In contrast to earlier days, when human calculations were needed to make financial decisions, computers are now analyzing massive amounts of data instantly, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolution of machine learning. The instantly generated patterns and trends help traders to execute trades in seconds.

Banks and financial institutions are also utilizing this technology at a massive scale to better understand their customers’ preferences, thereby coming up with targeted marketing strategies and increasing their clients’ satisfaction. Moreover, Big Data and AI are playing a major role in banks detecting fraud in real time, alerting customers without any delay. Insurance companies are employing technology to detect false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

Thus, the use of Big Data is making the financial world secure and efficient, as companies can better protect customers and deliver improved services. Hence, it is clear that the Big Data industry is poised for massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips, while Apple AAPL relies on it to enhance user experience and streamline business operations.

While utilizing a massive amount of data, Apple, in particular, is making its smart features work better and delivering a more personalized experience. Devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods continuously track heart rate, sleep patterns and hearing levels so that users can take better care of their health. Simultaneously, with more than 2.35 billion devices in use worldwide, Apple analyzes how people interact with apps and services, thereby suggesting smarter apps, creating music playlists that suit and recommending TV shows or movies on Apple TV+ that match users' preferences.

3 Must-Have Big Data Stocks for Your Portfolio

Previously known primarily for making graphics cards (GPUs) for gaming, NVIDIA has evolved as a well-known player in the space of AI and Big data. NVDA is now leading the way in AI, thanks to its new Blackwell technology, powerful software tools and strategic partnerships. The Blackwell GPU architecture — the company’s latest breakthrough — is designed to train advanced AI models and run complex simulations faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. With NVIDIA’s GPUs now a key part of everyday technologies, including chatbots and recommendation systems to self-driving cars and robotics, the company has become central to the Big Data revolution.

Along with hardware, NVDA also created a wide range of software tools, helping people run AI programs effortlessly. Nowadays, these software tools are being utilized by 5.9 million developers. Following the developments along with major investments from businesses and governments worldwide in AI infrastructure, the company has boosted its data center business, which has more than doubled its revenues. NVDA’s technology has become so popular that industries like healthcare and automotive are also employing it and using AI to discover new medicines faster, making self-driving cars safer and running smart, automated factories.

NVIDIA is poised to stay ahead in the AI and Big Data revolution thanks to its powerful new products like Blackwell Ultra chips and the Vera Rubin platform, which are on the horizon. Thus, NVDA is going to be a part of the evolution process of AI, where the world is going beyond chatbots to systems that can think and reason. Currently, NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moody’s Corporation MCO has transformed its model from traditional ratings to become a leader in risk analytics by fully adopting Big Data and AI technologies. While acquiring smaller firms and expanding capabilities, Moody’s has broadened its reach and services by adding new capabilities, thereby offering clients better tools to manage their risks and finances. For instance, insurers can employ MCO’s Intelligent Risk Platform (IRP) to quickly analyze property risks, cutting the time to run risk models. Also, while utilizing AI and automation, #2 Ranked Moody’s credit rating division can handle a huge workload without hiring more staff.

Research Assistant – among the new tools that Moody’s can offer – has already attracted more than 100 customers, and clients are now using the technology to analyze data at a faster pace. MCO is also focusing on climate change and private lending. While using weather data with financial insights, MCO is helping customers gain insight into how storms and wildfires could impact their investments. Thus, by harnessing Big Data and AI, Moody’s has strengthened its position as a leader in financial analytics.

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, which started as a leader in smartphone chips, has grown into a major force in powering all kinds of smart devices with AI. QCOM’s latest Snapdragon processors now deliver advanced AI features directly to smartphones, laptops and even vehicles. Importantly, without using the Internet, Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones and next-gen Windows laptops can now conduct AI tasks while using Qualcomm’s chips.

Qualcomm’s chips can power smart dashboards, safety features and self-driving systems in vehicles, riding the automotive business of QCOM. In the Internet of Things (IoT), #2 Ranked Qualcomm is also a big player with its chips powering smart home gadgets like thermostats and security cameras to industrial machines.

Regarding Internet connections, Qualcomm’s 7 G and 5G Wi-Fi technology makes both home and office networks faster and more reliable. Eventually, videos stream better, downloads are quicker and work gets done faster.

