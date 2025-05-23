Top Big Data Stocks to Bet on to Ride the Analytics Revolution

An updated edition of the April 10, 2025 article.

Big Data has been transforming the finance world, helping investors make quicker and more informed decisions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning algorithms can now process and analyze a massive amount of data, in contrast to earlier days when human calculations were needed to make financial decisions. Thus, traders are now executing prompt trades based on instantly generated patterns and trends.

To increase clients’ satisfaction, banks and financial institutions are coming up with targeted marketing strategies while employing Big Data and AI on a massive scale. The technology is now helping banks detect fraud in real-time. Insurance companies are capable of detecting false claims while analyzing data from both records and social media.

The finance world has become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its widespread acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $401.2 billion by 2028.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential. For instance, NVIDIA NVDA powers Big Data with advanced chips, while Moody’s Corporation MCO has transformed its model from traditional ratings to become a leader in risk analytics.

NVDA is now leading the way in AI, thanks to its new Blackwell technology, powerful software tools and strategic partnerships. The Blackwell GPU architecture — the company’s latest breakthrough — is designed to train advanced AI models and run complex simulations faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. With NVIDIA’s GPUs now a key part of everyday technologies, including chatbots and recommendation systems to self-driving cars and robotics, the company has become central to the Big Data revolution.

On the other hand, while acquiring smaller firms and expanding capabilities, Moody’s has broadened its reach and services by adding new capabilities, thereby offering clients better tools to manage their risks and finances. For instance, insurers can employ MCO’s Intelligent Risk Platform (IRP) to quickly analyze property risks, cutting the time to run risk models. Also, while utilizing AI and automation, Moody’s credit rating division can handle a huge workload without hiring more staff.

3 Big Data Stocks to Buy Right Away

Having a strong focus on empowering the social impact space, Blackbaud BLKB has significantly transformed its business by leveraging the advancements in Big Data and artificial intelligence. To help its clients like nonprofits, educational institutions and hospitals better understand donor behavior and optimize fundraising strategies, BLKB has embedded AI and predictive analytics into its solutions.

To better utilize data and AI, Blackbaud has updated its technology. Rather than keeping everything on older, private servers, the company has transitioned most of its software and customers to modern cloud platforms, resulting in systems that are faster, safer and easier to enhance. Because of this change, Blackbaud can now use AI more effectively, not just in the tools customers use but also in how the company works behind the scenes.

The YourCause platform is among Blackbaud’s most impressive innovations, helping companies manage employee giving and donations. Now powered by AI, it features a function called Expedited Giving that accelerates the process, ensuring that donations from employees reach nonprofits in just a day or two. This is especially beneficial during disasters when prompt support is essential.

These innovations show that Blackbaud isn't just using AI to save time, but it's using it to make a bigger difference in the business world. By continuing to invest in innovative technology and data, Blackbaud, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is emerging as a leading name in helping businesses and nonprofits work together for social good.

By focusing on real-time data streaming, Confluent Inc. CFLT has greatly evolved its business by harnessing Big Data and AI. This helps to detect fraud as it happens, keeping track of product availability in stores, or showing customers personalized offers instantly. Thus, Confluent’s technology allows businesses to respond immediately as things happen without delays.

To make this possible, Confluent has built a comprehensive platform that includes key technologies like Apache Kafka and new tools such as Flink and Tableflow. These tools help businesses filter, analyze and move data quickly and efficiently. This level of responsiveness not only improves customer satisfaction but also drives more sales. Confluent, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has made it easier for companies to manage large-scale data flows without the technical burden of building everything from scratch.

Also, Confluent has made its services flexible so it can work for all kinds of businesses. Whether a company wants to use the cloud (online servers), keep things in its own data centers, or do a bit of both, Confluent can handle it. This is helpful because different companies have different rules, budgets, or technical setups. Confluent also offers various pricing options, so whether a company is just testing things out or running big, complex systems, it can find a plan that fits its needs.

CME Group Inc. CME, one of the world’s largest financial exchanges, has changed a lot thanks to Big Data and AI. On its latestearnings call the company talked about how its tech systems handled huge amounts of activity during a very volatile period in the markets. For instance, during one intense week, its trading platform processed more than 13 billion messages, yet everything ran smoothly. This shows how its smart investments in advanced technology help keep things running even when trading gets hectic.

CME also uses Big Data and AI to manage risk in real-time. This means it can watch the markets closely and quickly adjust things like how much money traders need to set aside (called margins) to cover their positions. In one record-setting day, it moved $32 billion between firms to reflect market changes—something it could only do with the help of powerful tech. It shows how #2 Ranked CME uses data and smart systems not just to process trades but to keep the market safe and steady.

CME also uses tools like SPAN2 and cloud computing with Google to understand and react to market risks faster. This helps its clients make better decisions during uncertain times. Its ability to grow internationally and offer solid, reliable services proves that embracing Big Data and AI isn’t just about staying current; it’s helping the firm lead in a fast-changing financial world.

