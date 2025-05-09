Top Analyst Reports for Walt Disney, Gilead Sciences & Eaton

Friday, May 9, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), as well as a micro-cap stock Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. (MLP). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of The Walt Disney Co. have gained +0.3% over the past year against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s gain of +1.5%. The company reported steady second-quarter fiscal 2025 results wherein revenues and earnings increased year-over-year.



Domestic Parks & Experiences grew due to growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by decline at international locations including Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland resorts. In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025.



However, Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment. For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



Gilead Sciences’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+54.1% vs. -18.5%). The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, maintains its strong growth, fueling the top line, despite the expected headwinds associated with the Medicare Part D redesign.



Gilead Sciences’ efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. A potential approval of lenacapavir should be a significant boost, given its advantages over existing treatments. The Zacks analyst sales estimates for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 3.1% over the next three years.



Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through collaborations are impressive. However, first-quarter earnings and revenues missed estimates. A decline in oncology drug sales affected revenue growth and its cell therapy franchise is also facing challenges.



Shares of Eaton have declined -4.6% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry’s decline of -16.7%. The company’s first-quarter earnings and revenues were better than expected. Its consistent research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base.



Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets. The company has been expanding its footprint via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton.



Yet, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cybersecurity threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.



Maui Land & Pineapple’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-27.8% vs. +15.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $293.77 million is facing rising operating costs outpaced revenue growth, widening losses. Revenue remains concentrated and reliant on non-recurring items, limiting scalability.



Execution risks in complex, low-margin projects and volatile land sale prices further challenge NAV-based valuations. Success hinges on efficient capital recycling, regulatory navigation, and monetization consistency. Nevertheless, Maui Land & Pineapple is unlocking value through targeted land monetization, listing non-core parcels well above historical cost to fund higher-return projects without equity dilution.



A positive 2024 adjusted EBITDA marks a turnaround, driven by core improvements excluding $6.3 million in stock-based pay for new leadership. Liquidity strengthened to $9.52 million via asset sales, supporting self-funded growth. MLP’s 22,300-acre portfolio near luxury resorts offers long-term appreciation and development flexibility.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).



Today's Must Read

Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+, Theme Parks Business Growth



HIV Franchise Fuel Gilead (GILD) Amid Oncology Challenges



New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)



Featured Reports

Targa Resources (TRGP) to Benefit from Key Growth Projects

The analyst believes that Targa Resources' key growth projects is set to drive its EBITDA growth but its significantly high long-term debt raises concern.

Solid Strategic Execution Aids Labcorp (LH), Cost Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Labcorp gaining strategically from being a trusted partner to health systems and advancing in high-growth markets. Yet, macroeconomic volatilities can raise costs.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on solid retirement business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the US. However, higher expenses hurt its margins.

Watts Water (WTS) Gains on Acquisitions Amid Europe Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water gains from solid acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts and a strong balance sheet, though unfavourable foreign fluctuations and Europe weakness remain concerns.

Strong Money Transfer Segment Aids Euronet's (EEFT) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Euronet's Money Transfer unit growth is driven by the expansion of global payment network. However, its escalating expenses continue to put pressure on margins.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) Benefits from Accretive Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Liberty Global is benefiting from acquisitions including Formula E and Telenet as well as joint ventures like Wyre, VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo.

Unit Expansion Aid Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Cheesecake Factory's focus on new restaurant openings and strong Flower Child performance bodes well. However, an uncertain macro environment and high costs are headwinds.

New Upgrades

Modular Sales Approach Aids Palantir (PLTR), Dividends Nil

Per the Zacks analyst, Palantir's modular sales expand its client base by allowing them to buy specific products instead of the full platform. No dividend payouts deter income-seeking investors.

Sales Growth & Operational Discipline Buoys Carvana (CVNA)

Strong demand of used vehicles are driving Carvana's sales volumes. Further, the company's cost cut efforts are boosting its EBITDA margins, making the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

Five Below (FIVE) Focus on Pre-Teen Customers to Fuel Comps

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's impressive merchandise, focus on pre-teen customers & pricing strategy should drive comparable sales. The company expects Q1 comps to be 6.7%.

New Downgrades

Poor Asset Quality, High Costs Hurt Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses and weakening asset quality are expected to hurt Hilltop Holdings' bottom line. Higher mortgage rates continue to hurt originations and fee income growth.

Tesla (TSLA) Hit by Falling Sales, Slipping Brand Appeal

Tesla's EV sales are falling in key markets like the U.S., Europe, and China. CEO Musk's political moves have also hurt the brand image, making Zacks analyst bearish on the stock.

Robust Marketplace Activities & Services Benefit Etsy (ETSY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Etsy is gaining from solid momentum across buyers and sellers, and robust ad program, which are driving growth in its marketplace and services revenues, respectively.

