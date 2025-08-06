Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, BlackRock & Texas Instruments

Wednesday, August 6, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), as well as two micro-cap stocks Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH) and MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+51% vs. +48.9%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+35.1% vs. +30.3%). The company's second-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues. Inorganic expansion strategy, aimed at boosting presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification, will support top-line and assets under management (AUM) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects revenues and AUM to witness a CAGR of 12.4% and 13.7%, respectively by 2027. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. Yet, elevated expenses are a woe. The Zacks analyst projects total expenses to rise 15.2% in 2025.



The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, and diverse regulatory and economic environments. Nevertheless, a solid liquidity position and earnings strength will keep capital distributions sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Texas Instruments’ shares have gained +3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +71.9%. The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Our model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 8.8% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the automotive market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Perma-Pipe International’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the year-to-date period (+66.4% vs. +3.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $200.52 million has Q1 FY2026 net income surged to $5.9 million with EPS up to $0.61, driven by gross margin expansion to 36% and doubling operating income, reflecting strong execution and cost efficiency.



Over $27 million in new contract wins across North America and MENA expand the backlog, enhancing revenue visibility and sectoral diversification. Entry into Qatar via a $2.4 million award and a temporary facility establishes a foothold for long-term MENA growth. Liquidity is solid with $18.8 million in cash and $19.5 million in available credit, supporting large-scale project execution and working capital needs.



However, rising debt and high borrowing costs, especially in MENA, could pressure margins. Cash held abroad limits U.S. flexibility. Project-based revenues heighten earnings volatility. Despite risks, the stock remains attractively valued and has significantly outperformed sector and index benchmarks.



(You can read the full research report on Perma-Pipe International here >>>)



Shares of MIND Technology have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (+26.2% vs. +13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $79.93 million exhibits strengthened financial stability, holding $9.2 million in cash and no debt as of April 30, 2025. Positive operating cash flow and improved working capital management highlight efficient operations.



MIND Technology’s international revenue base — 93% of Q1 FY26 sales — diversifies geographic exposure, with growth led by Norway, Singapore, and Japan. A key innovation driver is the new Floatseis autonomous system developed with GWL Overseas, unlocking opportunities in high-resolution marine data. Facility expansion in Huntsville, TX will boost capacity and support margin recovery.



However, risks include gross margin compression from underutilized capacity, delayed revenue recognition, rising SG&A expenses, and dependence on cyclical energy markets. Despite volatility, the stock has surged 111.6% in the past year and trades at 1.57X EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on MIND Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) and Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Acquisitions, Robust AUM Growth to Support BlackRock (BLK)



Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains from Robust Data Center Demand



Featured Reports

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Berkshire is poised to grow on solid insurance business that drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Imperial Oil (IMO) to Gain from High Upstream Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's strong production volumes from upstream segment ensures strong revenue visibility, but weak price realization raises concern.

Summit (SMMT) Rides on Upbeat Lung Cancer Study Data

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Summit's late-stage data which show that treatment with its experimental cancer drug bested Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain lung cancer patients.

Growing Roku Channel, TV Program Popularity Aids Roku (ROKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program.

CNA Financial (CNA) Banks on Solid Premiums Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, CNA Financial is set to grow on solid Specialty, Commercial and International segment, which will drive improvement in net premiums. However, high costs remain a concern.

Sensata (ST) Gains from Robust Sensing Solutions Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata is gaining from its Sensing Solutions unit, driven by stable industrial and aerospace demand, along with rising adoption of its A2L gas leak detection sensing products.

Phibro (PAHC) Gains on Expanding Animal Health Business

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Phibro's Animal Health business, which demonstrated a strong 42% sales growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

New Upgrades

Solid Momentum in Connected Devices Segment to Benefit Axon

Per the Zacks analyst, Axon's Connected Devices segment is driven by robust demand for TASER devices and higher cartridge revenue. Also, accretive acquisitions bode well for the company.

Strength in PLM & CAD Solutions Aids PTC, ARR Outlook Raised

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for PTC's product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design (CAD) solutions drives growth. It raised the fiscal 2025 ARR guidance floor to 8% from 7%.

Advisory Revenue, Cost Cuts Aid Lazard (LAZ) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Lazard is benefiting from solid growth in financial advisory revenues. Cost-saving initiatives are also likely to support margin expansion and long-term growth.

New Downgrades

Xerox (XRX) Losing Ground to IT, Digital Transformation

Per the Zacks analyst, Xerox is struggling as IT advancements push out paper-based systems, slashing demand for its legacy products and leaving its core business model increasingly obsolete.

Kirby (KEX) Continues to Grapple With Increase in Expenses

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kirby's bottom line continues to be burdened with rising expenses due to higher costs of sales, operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Low Housing Demand & High Costs Hurt Boise Cascade (BCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boise Cascade's prospects are hurting from the ongoing housing market softness, high costs and expenses and the overall macroeconomic challenges.

