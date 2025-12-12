Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Charles Schwab & Amphenol

Friday, December 12, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) and Amphenol Corp. (APH), as well as two micro-cap stocks Autoscope Technologies Corp. (AATC) and United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Mixed Ahead of Consequential Week of Data



Today's Featured Research Reports



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+11.1% vs. -8.7%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



Total revenue rose 11% YoY in FY25, along with 13% cross-border growth. A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. However, it faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can affect margin growth.



The Zacks analyst expects FY26 adjusted costs to rise nearly 11%. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. While declining cash volumes align with its digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of Charles Schwab have gained +21.8% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +37%. The company’s expenses will likely remain elevated amid continued investments in marketing, thus hurting the bottom line. The Zacks analyst expects expenses to witness a CAGR of 7% by 2027. The uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets is another major concern.



Nevertheless, Strategic buyouts (including the deal to buy Forge Global) and branch expansion efforts amid favorable market conditions will likely drive client assets. We estimate total client assets to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by 2027.



Despite the rate cuts so far along with expectations of more, relatively higher rates and an increased focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances will support net interest margin (NIM). A solid balance sheet and liquidity position will enable sustainable capital distribution activities.



(You can read the full research report on Charles Schwab here >>>)



Amphenol’s shares have gained +88.5% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Connectors industry’s gain of +89.8%. The company benefits from a diversified business model that lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst.



Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom.



Strong demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates long term growth opportunities. APH expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings to grow between 62% and 65% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to grow in the 39-41% range. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition are major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amphenol here >>>)



Shares of Autoscope Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (-5.5% vs. +20.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $34.02 million is strengthening its position in the evolving ITS market through a next-generation platform built for AI-driven detection, multi-sensor integration and Smart City readiness, supporting future upgrades and broader use cases.



Autoscope Technologies’ shift toward data-centric analytics expands long-term market opportunity and deepens customer integration through recurring software revenues. Federal safety initiatives provide multi-year demand tailwinds across its portfolio, while a new long-duration contract in Georgia enhances visibility and diversifies revenue beyond traditional ITS.



An exclusive distribution agreement with Econolite secures stable market access during product transitions, and a capital-efficient operating model enables sustained innovation without dilution or added leverage.



(You can read the full research report on Autoscope Technologies here >>>)



United-Guardian’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (-34.4% vs. -0.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $27.57 million is facing declining profitability, weakened operating leverage and ongoing instability in the cosmetics segment tied to partner and regional exposure. Limited R&D intensity restricts innovation momentum, and rising working capital needs point to operational strain. Persistent tariffs and geographic risks add uncertainty to margin recovery and long-term earnings visibility.

Nevertheless, United-Guardian’s investment case reflects strengths in expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio, particularly through broader formulary access for Renacidin, alongside stable medical products that support baseline revenues.

Strong cash conversion enables sustained capital returns with a conservative balance sheet. Growing international distribution further reduces concentration risks, while the upcoming Natrajel launch adds a differentiated growth avenue.



(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Co. (AXP), BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) and Trane Technologies plc (TT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



Strategic Acquisitions Aid Schwab (SCHW) Amid Cost Concerns



End-Market Strength and Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)



Featured Reports

AmEx (AXP) Aided by Strong Card Member Spending Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, higher card member spending will drive American Express' U.S. Consumer Services unit. However, growing expenses will impact its profit growth.

Strong HVAC Market Aids Trane Technologies (TT), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Trane Technologies' top-line gains from a strong HVAC Market. Innovative customer-centric solutions are fueling the company's growth. Rising costs remain a concern.

Improving Air Traffic Aid Curtiss-Wright (CW) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Curtiss-Wright is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Strength in Industrial Segment Aids Graco (GGG), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Graco's Industrial segment, led by solid demand for liquid finishing systems should drive its growth. However, high operating costs remain concerning.

UDR's Growth Buoyed by Demand Despite Supply and Competition Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, UDR's strong portfolio, healthy demand and tech-driven efficiencies support growth, though elevated supply in select markets and rising competition may temper rent gains ahead.

Range Resources (RRC) Thrives with Low-Cost Marcellus Gas

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources leverages low-cost Marcellus operations and a strong liquids mix to generate resilient cash flows and deliver attractive returns, even amid gas price volatility.

Syfovre and Empaveli Sales Boost Apellis (APLS), Overdependence A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Syfovre and Empaveli sales have been driving revenues for Apellis. However, the company's dependence on these drugs for growth is concerning.

New Upgrades

Investment in Growth Projects to Aid BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst appreciates BHP's focus on investing in commodities that will help it ride on growing global trends such as decarbonization as well as its efforts to make operations more efficient.

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Sanmina (SANM) Rides on Healthy Demand, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum across multiple verticals, including communications networks, cloud and AI infrastructure, will likely drive Sanmina's top line.

New Downgrades

Bath and Body Works (BBWI) Faces Demand Weakness and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, BBWI continues to grapple with broad demand softness, heavier promotions and tariff pressures, signaling prolonged margin and growth challenges.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Faces Solvency Issues, Competition and Policy Risk

Per the Zacks Analyst, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) faces stiff competition, weak solvency, and reimbursement uncertainties, though strong product sales and lab potential offer cautious optimism.

High Costs and Macro Woes Hurt Toll Brothers' (TOL) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers' business is being hurt by ongoing affordability concerns in the housing market. Also, higher land and labor costs are added concerns.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.