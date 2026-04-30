Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Booking & Seagate

Thursday, April 30, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Econ Growth, Historically Low Jobless Claims & More Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Visa have declined -2.2% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -16.9%. The company’s client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin declined in Q2. Moreover, parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. As such, we maintain a Neutral view.



Nevertheless, Visa beat fiscal Q2 2026 earnings on growing volumes. Its scale and brand keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still led by higher volumes, cross-border activity and rising transactions. Fiscal Q2 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services.



Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Booking’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (-13.9% vs. +24.7%). The company’s performance was partly aided by foreign-exchange benefits, while Middle East disruptions led to booking cancellations and higher marketing costs. Agency revenues declined, expense growth remained elevated across key areas and guidance was moderated, with slower growth expected in the second quarter, raising concerns for the company’s prospects.



Nevertheless, Booking Holdings delivered a solid first-quarter 2026 performance, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing estimates and rising 14% and 16% year over year, respectively. Strong merchant revenue growth, higher gross bookings, expanding EBITDA margins and robust free cash flow highlight effective execution and operating leverage.



Growth in airline tickets and alternative accommodations further supports platform strength, while improved net income margins reflect enhanced profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Seagate have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+155.1% vs. +34.8%). The company beat the high end of its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings guidance, driven by AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.



Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending.



Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the tenth straight period of cloud-led revenue growth. However, high debt and stiff rivalry hurt it.



(You can read the full research report on Seagate here >>>)



Kingsway Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+32.6% vs. -8.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $322.18 million has its thesis centered on a scalable, acquisition-driven model targeting fragmented, succession-driven small-business markets.



Kingsway Financial’s search-fund approach and operator-led structure enable repeatable deal sourcing, focused on asset-light, service businesses with recurring revenue. As platforms mature, particularly within KSX, the model offers long-term compounding through acquisitions and organic growth.



Yet, the key debate is translating growth into consistent profitability. Margin variability, integration demands and uneven segment performance highlight execution risk, while rising leverage increases sensitivity to outcomes. Valuation suggests the market recognizes growth potential but questions earnings durability. Upside depends on sustained execution and improved cash flow conversion, while downside reflects reliance on continued deal success and integration.



(You can read the full research report on Kingsway Financial here >>>)



Shares of Stran have outperformed the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry over the past year (+43.9% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $29.34 million has its investment case centered on strong growth translating into improving operating leverage as scale absorbs fixed costs, with profitability trends improving despite residual public-company expenses.



Strategic acquisitions—particularly in loyalty and program-based offerings—are expanding addressable markets, enhancing recurring revenue visibility, and embedding the company deeper into client workflows. A fragmented industry supports continued consolidation, while new e-commerce and gifting platforms further strengthen stickiness and repeat usage.



However, risks remain from sourcing volatility, margin sensitivity to tariffs, and reliance on third-party technology platforms undergoing upgrades. Increased fixed commitments heighten downside leverage if growth slows, while potential dilution from warrants and equity issuance may weigh on per-share returns.



(You can read the full research report on Stran here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross-Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Strength Offset by Emerging Risks



Seagate (STX) Gains From Increasing Data Center and AI Demand



Featured Reports

Defense Demand and Backlog Visibility Aid Rocket Lab (RKLB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Rocket Lab is benefiting from rising U.S. national security demand, new contracts and increased launch cadence. Its backlog grew to about $1.85 billion in Q4 2025.

Market Share Gains Aid Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, market share gains for Keurig Dr Pepper's beverage portfolio, driven by innovation and strength in energy, coffee and functional drinks, support sales growth, with gains ahead.

Demand for Premium Lens Driving Cooper Companies (COO) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Cooper Companies' growth is fueled by premium lens migration and first-mover advantage in myopia management, offsetting weakness in APAC region and fertility segment.

Multi-basin Portfolio, Low Cost Asset Aid Murphy Oil (MUR)

Per the Zacks analyst Murphy Oil's maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio boosts production and low cost operating assets in North America will drive operation.

Pacira's (PCRX) Overdependence on Exparel for Growth is A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, heavy reliance on Exparel for growth is a concern for Pacira in the absence of a strong pipeline. Any setback for the drug will weigh heavily on the stock.

New Upgrades

Upbeat Used Vehicle Sales and Operational Discipline Aid Ryder (R)

The Zacks analyst likes the rosy used vehicle sales, particularly in Ryder's fleet management segment. Operational discipline is another tailwind for the company.

Lumen (LUMN) Gains from Rising Demand for PCF Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing demand for Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF) solutions. Higher adoption of its network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings and cost-cutting efforts bode well.

New Downgrades

Prudential (PRU) Hurt by Forex Fluctuations, Geopolitical Instability

Per the Zacks analyst, Prudential is exposed to foreign currency exchange risk that adversely affects profitability. Geopolitical tensions restrict commercial activity, impacting business interests.

Rising Costs, Private Credit Concerns Likely to Hurt Blackstone (BX)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher costs due to Blackstone's investments in franchise will hurt profits. Increased redemption requests raise questions about liquidity, which can hurt fundraising ability.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.