Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Newmont & EOG Resources

Monday, April 6, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Newmont Corp. (NEM) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), as well as two micro-cap stocks Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mixed Post-BLS Jobs, Pre-Iran Ultimatum



Today's Featured Research Reports



Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+12.7% vs. -2.5%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects. However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.



Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns. The Zacks analyst model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 10.9% through 2026-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past six months (+30.6% vs. +25.1%). The company’s earnings estimate for the first quarter of 2026 have been going down over the past month. Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion.



The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio and provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company also remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders. Higher gold prices will also drive its performance in 2026.



However, it is grappling with higher production costs, which may weigh on margins. Lower gold production will also impact its performance. Elevated sustaining capital spending, along with a projected increase for 2026, has also raised concerns about Newmont's cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)



EOG Resources' shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past six months (+31.9% vs. +25.4%). The company offers a strong investment case driven by a large, diversified resource base and operations across multiple U.S. basins that support long-term production growth. Its disciplined capital allocation prioritizes high-return projects and operational efficiency, enabling consistent development and resilient cash generation.



Additionally, strategic acquisitions and new international exploration positions further expand its future development pipeline and diversify growth opportunities. However, the company remains highly exposed to crude price volatility, which may result in unpredictable earnings and cash flows.



Competition from other energy players with larger financial and operational resources may pose challenges. The transition toward renewable energy also raises concerns regarding the demand for fossil-fuel-based production.



(You can read the full research report on EOG Resources here >>>)



Shares of Weyco have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past six months (+26.1% vs. -32.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $308.54 million has a debt-free balance sheet and ~$101 million liquidity, which provide strong financial flexibility, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic investments. Florsheim’s growth and record sales highlight brand strength and adaptability to hybrid and dress sneaker trends, offering a stabilizing anchor.



Inventory reduction and tighter working capital management further improve cash efficiency, while disciplined cost control supports margin leverage as conditions normalize. Portfolio rationalization sharpens focus on higher-return brands.



However, margin visibility remains pressured by tariff volatility, which impacted 2025 profitability and creates ongoing uncertainty. Broad-based weakness across key brands and heavy reliance on wholesale increase exposure to cautious retailer behavior and potential structural demand shifts. Valuation appears discounted versus peers.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)



Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+35% vs. +4.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $216.6 million reflects a fundamentally sound community banking model, supported by disciplined asset-liability management, steady loan growth and a relationship-driven deposit base underpinning margin stability.



Credit quality remains well controlled, reinforcing a long-term underwriting focus. Earnings are supported by diversified fee income streams, enhancing resilience across rate cycles, while strong capital levels provide flexibility for growth and shareholder returns.



Yet earnings sensitivity persists, with performance partly dependent on favorable funding conditions and volume-driven fee businesses. Incremental shifts in deposit mix and higher provisioning signal pressure if macro conditions weaken. The valuation suggests the market recognizes stability but remains cautious on sustainability, implying limited upside without clear evidence of durable growth.



(You can read the full research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron Corp. (CVX), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains From Robust Data Center Demand



Growth Projects Aid Newmont (NEM) Amid Cost Worries



EOG Resources' (EOG) Premium Multi-Basin Portfolio Aids Growth



Featured Reports

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Rides on Strong Demand for Satellite Services

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for space-based cellular services is expected to drive AST SpaceMobile's top line. Expanding partnerships with global telecom operators is a positive factor.

Systematic Investments Aid DTE Energy (DTE) Amid Regulatory Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy makes systematic investments to expand and strengthen its infrastructure. Yet, ongoing regulatory challenges continue to remain concerns.

Improving Commissions and Fees Drive Brown and Brown (BRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown and Brown is set to grow on higher commissions and fees, driven by net new and renewal business that in turn drive top line. Yet, increasing expenses concern.

Dividends, Buyback Aid J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Interest Expense High

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by J.B. Hunt. However, higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt's bottom line.

Rising Investment Income Aids Main Street (MAIN) Amid High Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Main Street benefits from rising investment income and a strong asset management business. However, higher compensation and administrative expenses remain a concern.

Sarepta's (SRPT) Early siRNA Success Lifts Long-Term Sentiment

Though tighter labeling of Sarepta's Elevidys weighs on the near term, the Zacks Analyst is enthused by early data on two Arrowhead-linked drugs which offers clinical validation for siRNA candidates.

Strong XT Amplify Uptake Boosts Omnicell (OMCL) Amid Competition

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the strong uptake of Omnicell's XT Amplify program, which is boosting momentum in automation and analytics business. Yet, stiff competition remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Hess Acquisition Boosts Chevron's (CVX) Production Profile

The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron's Hess deal strengthens long-term production and free cash flow growth with premium assets in Guyana and the Bakken.

AI-Driven Optics Upgrades Boosts Lumentum's (LITE) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumentum benefits from acceleration in AI-driven optics upgrades with higher-speed modules delivering superior unit economics and yields.

Strength in Vista and National Pen Units Drive Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Cimpress' Vista and National Pen units, aided by robust demand for apparel, signage, packaging, labels and promotional products will continue to lend momentum to it.

New Downgrades

Whirlpool (WHR) Margins Pressured by Tariffs and Weak Housing Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, tariff-driven margin pressure and weak housing-led appliance demand may continue to weigh on Whirlpool's near-term profitability and limit earnings recovery prospects.

High Costs and Weak Housing Market Hurt RH's (RH) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, RH business is being hurt by tariff-driven costs and a weak housing market. Also, rising debt and ongoing investment cycle remain concerns.

Soft Comps and Macro Woes Ail Dave and Buster's (PLAY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave and Buster's is likely to be hurt by a drop in comps, weather-related disruptions and higher marketing expenses. Also, an uncertain macro environment is a concern.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.