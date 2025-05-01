Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, GE Aerospace & Booking Holdings

Thursday, May 1, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), GE Aerospace (GE) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), as well as two micro-cap stocks Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (CWGL) and United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Higher; Q1 Earnings from LLY, MCD & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Salesforce have gained +0.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +6.9%. The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers undergo a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line.



Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% through fiscal 2025-2028. However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+25.6% vs. +6.1%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+47.8% vs. +8.2%). The company is benefiting from a favorable environment, owing to growing global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Also, geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties remain concerns for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Crimson Wine’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (-9.5% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $111.99 million is facing risks which include rising operating costs (more than 8% year over year), reliance on third-party grape sourcing (79% of supply), distributor concentration (30% of sales from one), inventory buildup, limited scalability without capital investment, and pressure from dominant wine producers in the $16-$30 segment.



Modest revenue growth (more than 1%) may limit near-term expansion despite premium positioning. However, Crimson Wine Group owns a diverse portfolio of seven premium estate wineries across key American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in California, Oregon and Washington, enabling terroir-driven wines and strong brand equity.



Vertical integration and DTC strength (38% of 2024 sales, 65% margin) drive margin stability, while a favorable sales mix lifted 2024 gross profit 4% year over year to $35.1 million. Environmental sustainability, direct consumer engagement and award-winning wines support long-term value.



(You can read the full research report on Crimson Wine here >>>)



Shares of United-Guardian have gained +7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +10.4%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.34 million delivered robust financial results in third-quarter 2024, with a 17.2% year-over-year net sales increase, driven by a 68% surge in cosmetic ingredients sales.



Cosmetics now drive profitability, leveraging strong global demand, offsetting declines in other segments and solidifying the company’s focus on high-margin products. A resilient balance sheet with $2.4 million in cash, minimal liabilities and a consistent quarterly dividend of 25 cents underscore financial stability. Investment income grew 63.5% year over year to $0.3 million, adding flexibility.



Despite an 11% dip in pharmaceutical sales, recovery efforts aim to stabilize the segment. Geographic and product diversification, supported by stable investment income, ensures resilience, positioning United-Guardian to capitalize on growth opportunities in high-demand markets.



(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corp. (SONY), Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) and Fastenal Co. (FAST).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Commercial Engines & Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)



Booking Holdings Benefits From Steady Leisure Travel Demand



Featured Reports

Strength in Games & Network, Music Segments Benefits SONY

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is gaining from healthy demand across G&NS and Music units. Also, the company's strategic acquisitions and joint ventures bode well.

Strategic Business Plans Aid Fastenal (FAST), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Fastenal is benefiting from improved customer contract signings and its focus on strategic initiatives. However, increased costs and expenses are marring margins.

Accelerating Non-Trading Revenue Base Aids Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nasdaq is set to grow on its focus toward Market Technology and Information Services businesses. However, increasing expenses weighing on margin expansion is likely a concern.

New Product Launches Aid Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Debt Woes Ail

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Zimmer Biomet gaining from its innovative product rollouts, with over 50 new products set to be launched in the next 36 months. Yet, mounting debt poses a risk.

Increasing Orders Drive Textron (TXT), Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Textron is likely to benefit from increasing orders for its Aviation unit. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

International Operations Aid FTI Consulting (FCN), Cost High

Per the Zacks analyst, FTI Consulting's strong international operations make it an excellent partner for global clients, generating continued revenue growth. Rising cost remains a concern.

Nuplazid & Daybue Sales Drive Acadia (ACAD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, ACAD is witnessing robust growth in revenues, driven by Nuplazid and Daybue sales. However, the overdependence on Nuplazid and significant competition remain a woe.

New Upgrades

Strong Balance Sheet Position Supports Deutsche Bank (DB)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising deposit balances will strengthen Deutsche Bank's balance sheet. Also, a strong liquidity position aids sustainable capital distribution moves.

Centene (CNC) Rides on Growing Premiums, Strategic Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Medicaid business, contract wins and acquisitions continue to drive its premiums and subsequently, revenues. Mergers and acquisitions enhance capabilities.

Investments & Customer Additions Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' strategic investment plans will support system improvements and pipe replacement programs. Consistent customer additions will further boost its results.

New Downgrades

SLB to Hurt From Reduced Customer Spending in North America

SLB's North American land operations face challenges due to reduced drilling activity caused by cautious customer spending. Additionally, its significant debt load concerns the Zacks analyst.

Helen of Troy (HELE) Remains Troubled by Reduced Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, HELE is facing challenges due to weakening consumer demand, tighter retailer inventory and ongoing inflationary pressures, all of which are negatively impacting its sales.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) is Hurt by Macroeconomic Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, EPAM Systems' near-term prospect looks gloomy due to enterprise customers' cautious spending on IT spending amid the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

