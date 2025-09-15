Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Linde & Walt Disney

Monday, September 15, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Linde plc (LIN) and The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), as well as a micro-cap stock Vaso Corp. (VASO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+20.4% vs. +1.8%). The company’s high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. MS drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continued their stellar performances. Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra, breast cancer drug Phesgo and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus also boosted the top line.



Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline.



However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing. Roche also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the year-to-date period (+15.8% vs. +8%). The company is one of the top players in the industrial gas business, known for its steady profit growth, smart use of its money and industry-leading efficiency.



Linde has a record $7.1 billion order book (sale of gas backlog), and these projects are considered very reliable since they’re backed by fixed-fee contracts and a strong history of successful delivery. This provides a strong foundation for future revenue. The company also generates solid cash flow and carefully manages spending.



However, management is not very hopeful about Europe’s economy this year, expecting demand there to shrink, especially in the struggling industrial sector. On top of that, prices for helium and other rare gases are falling at a high single-digit pace due to an oversupply in the market, a trend affecting theglobal market particularly Asia.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



Shares of Walt Disney have declined -4.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s decline of -11.8%. The company is facing weaknesses include heavy dependence on North American markets for over 70% of revenues and declining traditional TV operations.



Opportunities exist in international expansion with the announced Abu Dhabi theme park and ESPN's new streaming service launching August 2025.



Key threats include stiff market competition and rising operational costs, alongside economic uncertainties affecting consumer discretionary spending on entertainment services.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Vaso’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+0.1% vs. -10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.23 million has a diversified model (IT services, professional sales, GEHC proprietary equipment) which provides resilience, with IT and equipment growth offsetting GEHC-driven sales softness.



Deferred revenue rose 20.2% year over year, enhancing visibility and margin stability. The IT unit (89% recurring revenue) drives steady margins, aided by network services and cybersecurity demand. Liquidity remains strong ($32.6 million cash, no debt), enabling self-funded growth. Yet profitability pressures persist, with second-quarter operating loss and SG&A growth outpacing sales.



Dependence on GEHC (44% of revenue) poses strategic risk, alongside weak equipment performance and lagging SaaS adoption. Governance concerns persist post-Achari merger. The valuation reflects both structural risks and potential upside from backlog, IT momentum and strong fourth-quarter seasonality.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Vabysmo, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Pipeline Setbacks a Woe



Linde (LIN) Continues to Bank on $7.1B Project Backlog



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+, Theme Parks Business Growth



Featured Reports

Viking (VIK) Benefits From Fleet Expansion Efforts Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that Viking focuses on fleet expansion to drive growth. However, escalated debt load and high costs represent major concerns for the bottom line.

Solid Collectibles Business to Lift GameStop's (GME) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, GameStop's collectibles business demonstrated impressive growth in the fiscal second quarter, with sales increasing 63.3% year over year to $227.6 million from $139.4 million.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Gains From E&S Market, Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale Capital benefits from its exclusive focus on the E&S market, leading to strong underwriting results, though rising expenses weigh on margins.

Investments, Appalachian Assets Aid National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, National Fuel Gas' systematic investment to further strengthen its midstream operations and strong presence in the Appalachian region will boost its performance.

Expansions Efforts, Investments to Aid OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

Per the Zacks Analyst, efforts to expand the out-of-home advertising platform and strategic investments in its digital billboard portfolio to aid OUT despite fluctuations in advertising expenditures.

Price and Productivity Aid Boston Beer's (SAM) Margin Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Beer is benefiting from strong price realization and operational efficiencies to offset cost pressures and support stronger and more resilient margins.

CONMED's (CNMD) Robust Product Portfolio Offsets Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, CONMED's robust product portfolio, along with a solid recurring revenue base, is encouraging. However, CNMD's operation in a stiff competitive space raises concerns.

New Upgrades

Robust Public Spending & Buyouts Aid EMCOR's (EME) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR is benefiting from a favorable public spending scenario, with strong demand for network and communications projects. Also, strategic buyouts add to the tailwinds.

Asset Intelligence Segment Aids Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher sales of RFID products are driving Zebra Technologies' Asset Intelligence and Tracking unit. The company's shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Turbocharger Business & Eldor Acquisition to Aid BorgWarner (BWA)

Per the Zacks analyst, new program wins are set to drive BorgWarner's turbocharger business growth. The acquisition of Eldor's Electric Hybrid Systems to boost expansion in EV technologies.

New Downgrades

Debt Load and Stiff Competition Weigh on Fortive (FTV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortive is grappling with macro uncertainty, evolving trade policy and tariff-related challenges along with high debt and stiff competition, which may hurt its performance.

Weakness in Design IP Business Hurts Synopsys' (SNPS) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in the Design IP business due to China export restrictions and foundry customer delays is hurting Synopsys' top and bottom-line growth.

Expansion Strategies Aid Federated (FHI), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, the focus on acquiring money market assets will drive Federated's revenues and asset under management (AUM). Yet, rising expenses remain a concern.

