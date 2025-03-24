Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Comcast & Eaton

Monday, March 24, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), as well as a micro-cap stock National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up on "Narrower" April 2nd Tariffs



Today's Featured Research Reports



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+39.7% vs. -2.9%). The company’s top-line growth is being driven by high demand for its drugs and diagnostic tests. Growth in demand for Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra boosted the top line. Vabysmo has put up a stellar performance against Eylea.



Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. Roche has also made strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio/pipeline. The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline in the field of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.



Higher demand for immunodiagnostic, pathology and molecular boosts the diagnostics business. However, recent pipeline setbacks are concerning. Roche has also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Comcast have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (-11.1% vs. -2.9%). The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Nevertheless, Comcast is benefiting from steady growth in domestic wireless subscribers. The company’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 holds promise. The technology will expand it much faster and at a lower cost compared with its competitors. Decreasing marketing and promotional expenses bode well for CMCSA's profitability.



Comcast’s streaming service, Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Recovery in the theme park and movie business bodes well for bottom line growth. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Eaton’s shares have declined -9.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry’s decline of -11.6%. The company’s Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.



Nevertheless, Eaton's consistent research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base. Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets.



Eaton has been expanding its footprints via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton. Our model expects total revenues to improve year over year in the 2025-2027 period.



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)



Shares of National Presto have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+12.3% vs. +3.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $638.48 million offers strong long-term visibility driven by a $1.1 billion defense backlog, nearly double 2023 levels, with multi-year contracts extending through 2028. Growth is supported by U.S. defense spending, with the company aligned to priority programs such as 40mm ammunition and Ukraine resupply.



In 2024, net earnings rose 20% to $41.5 million, driven by Defense segment growth and margin expansion in Housewares. Strategic investments, including a new 507,000 sq. ft. facility, enhance logistics capacity. Stable dividends reflect strong cash generation and conservative capital allocation.



However, challenges include heavy reliance on U.S. defense contracts, exposure to tariff volatility in Asian-sourced segments, and a cybersecurity incident with undetermined financial impact. The Safety segment remains unprofitable, and Housewares faces margin pressure from industry consolidation.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Vabysmo, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Pipeline Setbacks a Woe



Domestic Wireless Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)



Wide Market Reach, New Product Development Aid Eaton (ETN)



Featured Reports

Williams Companies (WMB) to Gain from Transco Expansion

The Zacks analyst believes that growing dependence on Transco pipeline due to rising demand in natural gas drives Williams Companies' earnings potential but high debt raises concern.

Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Per the Zacks Analyst, buyouts have enhanced the company's capabilities and diversified the business, which, in turn, has offered it a competitive edge. A healthy balance sheet enables investments.

Accretive Business Plans Aid Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Williams-Sonoma is benefiting from strategic business initiatives mainly focused on digital, B2B and global expansion. However, increased costs and market risks hurt prospects.

Strategic Partnerships Boost ICON (ICLR), FX Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with ICON seeing strong demand from its recent strategic alliances, with a pipeline of new partnerships beyond Top 20 pharma. Yet, FX volatilities may hurt its results.

Rising Loans & Deposit Balances Aid Popular, High Costs Ail

Per Zacks analyst, given the strong loan pipeline and deposit balance, Popular is well-poised for organic growth in the near term. Yet, rising costs remain a concern.

Lyft Continues to Gain From Rideshare Market Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is impressed that an uptick in driver supply boosts Lyft's gross bookings. Escalating operating expenses are likely to hurt the company's bottom line.

Solid Contract Sales Aid Marriott Vacations (VAC), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Marriott Vacations is likely to benefit from solid contract sales, expansion efforts and the Business Modernization initiative. However, economic challenges and high costs ail.n

New Upgrades

Escalating Costs & Operating Expenses Hurts Kennametal (KMT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kennametal' revenue growth and operational efficiencies are being dampened by a steep rise in operating costs and expenses, which is hurting the company's bottom line.

Lumen (LUMN) Gains from Rising Demand for PCF Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing demand for Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF) solutions. It has secured a total of $8.5 billion in PCF deals in 2024.

Restructuring & Higher Rates Support Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Per the Zacks analyst, relatively higher rates, bond restructuring strategy to deleverage balance sheet, and modest loan demand alongside decent liquidity will likely aid Hancock Whitney's financials.

New Downgrades

Cigna (CI) Continues to Grapple With Lower Membership and High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, a decline in Individual and Family Plans customers affected Cigna's medical customer base. Rising costs are a concern.

Escalating Costs & Operating Expenses Hurts Kennametal (KMT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kennametal' revenue growth and operational efficiencies are being dampened by a steep rise in operating costs and expenses, which is hurting the company's bottom line.

Soft Demand in China Drags Skechers' (SKX) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Skechers' 11.5% sales decline in China during the fourth quarter signals macro pressures & soft demand, raising near-term concerns for the brand's international growth strategy.

