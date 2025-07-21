Top Analyst Reports for Philip Morris, McDonald's & Texas Instruments

Monday, July 21, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+47.9% vs. +41.8%). The company’s strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free product portfolio have been driving the company. For the first quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 5.8% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. The company has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to enhance its margins and achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is likely to be $7.26-$7.39, suggesting a 10.5-12.5% year-over-year increase. However, foreign currency fluctuations are concerning for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+6.3% vs. +3.2%). The company is benefiting from menu innovations, value offerings and global expansion strategies. It plans to open approximately 2,200 restaurants globally in 2025. The company’s Accelerating the Arches strategy continues to fuel customer interest and strengthen its position in key global markets.



Additionally, McDonald’s is working to improve its delivery services, making the ordering experience more convenient and efficient for customers. Despite these positives, the company is facing some challenges. A drop in comparable guest traffic is a concern, and inflation remains a hurdle.



McDonald’s expects continued cost pressures this year, particularly in areas such as labor, food, packaging, and commodities, which could impact profitability.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +12.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +16.7%. The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. Sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps in capturing market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Our model estimates indicate revenues witness a CAGR of 8.69% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, cyclical downturn and pressure from underutilized manufacturing capacity are likely to continue hurting the Embedded Processing division’s performance in the near term. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Blue Ridge Bankshare's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (+19.3% vs. +1.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $358.33 million is fortifying its financial foundation via strengthened capital ratios, with tangible common equity rising to 12.5% and risk-based capital to 20.83%, exceeding regulatory thresholds. Operational streamlining, including workforce reduction, has lowered expenses, improving operating leverage.



BRBS is exiting non-core businesses, refocusing on lower-risk community banking. While core deposits and net interest margin are improving, recurring losses and ongoing Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) oversight temper the recovery narrative. A smaller loan book and declining fee income limit near-term upside.



Liquidity coverage is robust, but uninsured deposit levels remain high. The valuation suggests investors are cautiously optimistic, reflecting improved fundamentals but ongoing profitability and regulatory challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshare here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GE Aerospace (GE), Air TransUnion (TRU) and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Philip Morris (PM) Benefits from Strong Smoke-free Revenues



Menu Innovation Aids McDonald's (MCD) Amid Dismal Comps



Texas Instruments (TXN) Rides Strong Traction in Data Center



Featured Reports

Commercial Engines & Services Unit Aids GE Aerospace (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Commercial Engines & Services business is driven by solid demand for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines and services, supported by growth in fleet renewal and expansion activities.

Monevo Buyout Benefits TransUnion (TRU) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the acquisition of Monevo expands Tranunion's credit prequalification and ability to deliver higher personalized credit offers to consumers. Rising competition is an overhang.

Hims & Hers (HIMS) Rides on Personalized Product Offerings

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Hims & Hers' commitment to personalization to meet individual health needs via tailored solutions despite its operation in a competitive digital health space.

Globe Life (GL) Gains on Solid American Income Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Globe Life is set to grow on solid American Income distribution channel, which remains the largest contributor of premium and underwriting margin.

Range Resources (RRC) Set for Long-Term Marcellus Gains

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources' vast Marcellus inventory and infrastructure optimization position it for sustained natural gas growth, cost efficiency and long-term value creation.

China Market Strength Aids Autoliv (ALV) Amid Tariff Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, new product launches with Chinese OEMs are driving Autoliv's sales growth in China, but tariff-related costs are weighing on profits.

Novavax's (NVAX) Collaboration Deal With Sanofi Encouraging

Per the Zacks Analyst, the Sanofi partnership is a big win for Novavax. It provides the company with funds to support its ongoing pipeline programs and support for marketing its COVID-19 vaccine.

New Upgrades

Loans, FineMark Buyout, Rates Aid Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, relatively high rates, decent loan demand, FineMark buyout and balance sheet repositioning efforts alongside solid liquidity will likely support Commerce Bancshares' financials.

Investments, Appalachian Assets Aid National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, National Fuel Gas' systematic investment to further strengthen its midstream operations and strong presence in the Appalachian region will boost its performance.

CommScope (COMM) Rides on Healthy Demand, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy demand in the Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment and a comprehensive, differentiated portfolio will likely drive CommScope's topline.

New Downgrades

Per the Zacks analyst, PG&E's poor financial ratios signal weak solven

Per the Zacks analyst, PG&E's poor financial ratios signal weak solvency, while drought and wildfire risks in its service area lead to frequent damages and outages.

Siff Competition, Macro Uncertainty Hurt AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Per the Zacks analyst, intensifying competition in the satellite communication market, combined with macroeconomic headwinds, will likely impact AST SpaceMobile's prospects.

Margin Pressure Weighs on Albertsons' (ACI) Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Albertsons' gross margin continues to face pressure from mix shifts and investments in pricing and promotions. This metric declined 85 bps year-over-year to 27.1% in Q1.

