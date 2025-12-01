Top Analyst Reports for Palantir, Philip Morris & TotalEnergies

Monday, December 1, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE), as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+122.8% vs. +7.2%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal. Palantir shares have gained 153.7% in a year, and we have a neutral rating on it in anticipation of a correction.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have gained +34.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +39.4%. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. In the third quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 9.4% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. Philip Morris has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $7.46-$7.56, indicating a 13.5-15.1% year-over-year increase. However, the company faces premium valuation, ongoing global cigarette volume declines and rising regulatory pressure.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+21.7% vs. +14.2%). The company reported mixed third-quarter results, where earnings missed estimates and sales beat the same. The company is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



Contribution from multi-energy assets spread across the globe boosts its earnings. Its free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders’ value. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Natural Resource have underperformed the Zacks Coal industry over the past year (-0.3% vs. +1.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.36 billion is facing key risks which includes prolonged soda ash price weakness (no JV distributions), structural coal volume/price decline, stalled carbon-neutral platform monetization, and limited clarity on post-deleveraging capital deployment, which could cap near-term income upside.



Nevertheless, offers asset-light, royalty exposure to a large, diversified minerals portfolio (3.5 million acres) across met/thermal coal, soda ash, and oil & gas, with embedded optionality in Smackover lithium leasing and Gulf Coast CO2 pore space.



Minimum-payment, long-term leases ($55 million annual minimums; 6.7-yr avg term) underpin stable, high-margin cash flow through commodity troughs. Robust FCF ($190–203M TTM) has accelerated deleveraging—debt down to $69 million, 0.4X leverage, ample liquidity—setting up potential distribution growth once debt is largely retired (target mid-2026).



(You can read the full research report on Natural Resource here >>>)



Genie Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-5.2% vs. +25%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $383.65 million is witnessing near-term risk, which comes from commodity-cost spikes and fixed-rate contracts compressing margins, weak operating leverage, volatile cash-flow conversion, and ongoing weather sensitivity.



Nevertheless, Genie Energy’s retail unit (GRE) is expanding a resilient electricity customer base by targeting high-consumption meters and improving churn, setting up higher per-meter usage and a margin rebound after low-margin municipal aggregation contracts expire in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The company is well capitalized with $206.6 million in liquidity and minimal debt, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic flexibility. Within renewables (GREW), Diversegy’s advisory model is scaling profitably and could double operating profit in 2026, but solar pipeline visibility is reduced after faster ITC phase-outs, with new projects paused.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) and GSK plc (GSK).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Modular Sales Tactic Aids Palantir (PLTR), Competition High



Philip Morris (PM) Benefits from Strong Smoke-free Revenues



Expanding LNG and Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



Featured Reports

Aerospace Segment Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin benefits from strength in the Aerospace Systems unit, led by strength in the commercial and military aftermarket businesses. Forex woes are an added concern.

GSK (GSK) Specialty Medicines Unit Strong; Vaccines Slowing Down

GSK is witnessing increased sales growth of the Specialty Medicines unit. However, slowing sales in the Vaccines unit concerns the Zacks analyst

Ecolab's (ECL) Product Strengths Aid Growth Amid Market Challenges

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ecolab's solid product suite and R and D focus support its long-term growth, though competition, cost swings and macro uncertainties pose challenges.

Atlassian (TEAM) Hurt by Softening IT Spendings

Per the Zacks analyst, TEAM is facing challenges from the weak IT spendings amid the persistent macroeconomic uncertainties.

Acquisitions and Solid Cash Flows Aid Global Payments (GPN)

Per the Zacks Analyst, buyouts and tie-ups added capabilities to the company's portfolio, which in turn, boosted revenues. Also, strong cash flows drive investments in business.

WIX Rides on Healthy Bookings, Studio Uptake Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid bookings driven by strong creative subscriptions and adoption of business solutions are driving Wix. Expanded international footprint exposes it to FX volatility.

Robust Strategies, Stable Solvency Aid Prestige Consumer (PBH)

Per Zacks Analyst, Prestige Consumer is focused on strategies to boost growth and long-term profitability across core brands. Also, the company appears solid from a solvency standpoint.

New Upgrades

Product and Business Diversification, Acquisitions Aid Robinhood (HOOD)

Per the Zacks analyst, product diversification will continue to aid Robinhood's top line. Business expansionary efforts will continue to deepen the company's global presence and aid its financials.

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands is poised to benefit from stron

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands is poised to benefit from strong travel demand and upgraded assets in Singapore and Macao. Also focus on non-gaming and entertainment initiatives bode well.

Store and E-Commerce Initiatives to Aid Dillard's (DDS) Growth Story

Per the Zacks analyst, Dillard's growth is supported by strong productivity at existing stores, store expansion, activewear gains, e-commerce investments, and initiatives to boost domestic operations.

New Downgrades

Liberty Energy (LBRT) Hurt by Slowdown in Industry's Frac Activity

The Zacks analyst highlights challenges for Liberty Energy's earnings growth due to slowdown in industry's frac activity including market pricing pressures.

Venture Global (VG) Arbitration Clouds Cash Flow and SPAs

Per the Zacks analyst, Venture Global faces mounting arbitration risks after a breach ruling tied to Calcasieu Pass, with potential multi-billion-dollar claims threatening cash flow stability.

Rising Memory Prices to Hurt HP's FY26 Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, rising DRAM and NAND prices may hurt its EPS growth in fiscal 2026. A growing mix of AI and high-end PCs could hit profitability more as they require more memory per unit.

