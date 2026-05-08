Top Analyst Reports for Palantir, GE Aerospace & Verizon

Friday, May 8, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), GE Aerospace (GE) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), as well as two micro-cap stocks Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> BLS Jobs: +115K, Double Expectations



Today's Featured Research Reports



Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+15% vs. -7.2%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $7.2 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a red flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+41.9% vs. +10.4%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.



Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Verizon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+15.5% vs. -8.1%). The company recorded mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.



Verizon delivered positive first-quarter postpaid phone net adds and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook while maintaining its view for mobility and broadband service revenue growth and free cash flow growth. Broadband remains a core lever post Frontier buyout closing, with fixed wireless and fiber net adds expanding the fiber footprint.



However, the spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry. Most of the carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage surging data traffic. High spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining profits. Weakness in the wireline business is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past six months (+5.7% vs. -7.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $313.53 million, offers investors exposure to a diversified Maui land portfolio with multiple long-term monetization paths across commercial real estate, development projects, agriculture, and infrastructure assets.



The leasing business provides recurring cash flow supported by improving occupancy and expanding tenant activity, while ongoing parcel sales and reimbursed development activity help fund future projects. Liquidity is supported by recurring leasing income, asset monetization, and extended revolving credit capacity.



However, key risks include elevated capital requirements, long-duration development timelines, water availability constraints, litigation exposure, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Earnings volatility tied to pension-related charges and dependence on successful project execution may continue to pressure financial performance despite operational progress.



(You can read the full research report on Maui Land & Pineapple here >>>)



Ampco-Pittsburgh’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (+503.5% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $233.55 million represents a cyclical industrial turnaround story supported by increasing exposure to energy, defense and infrastructure markets.



The company is benefiting from tailwinds tied to nuclear power expansion and rising power demand from data centers. Management has streamlined operations by exiting underperforming businesses and consolidating production into more efficient facilities, which should improve profitability. Investments in modernization support growth.



However, the story remains execution-sensitive, with performance dependent on successful Sweden ramp-up, stabilization in steel demand and improved cash generation. Elevated leverage, asbestos liabilities and order volatility continue to pressure financial flexibility. Current valuation suggests investors remain cautious about the turnaround, though successful execution could still drive upside.



(You can read the full research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) and DTE Energy Co. (DTE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Modular Sales Tactic and Strong Liquidity Aids Palantir (PLTR)



Commercial Engines Drives GE Aerospace (GE), High Costs Hurt



Verizon (VZ) Rides on Wireless Traction, Extended Broadband Footprint



Featured Reports

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

Smart Investments and Renewable Expansion Aid DTE Energy (DTE)

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy will benefit from its capital investments aimed at improving infrastructure and customer service. Focus on renewable portfolio expansion will boost its performance.

Tenet (THC) to Gain From USPI Strength and Strategic Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, the rising surgical cases in the USPI business will drive Tenet Healthcare's performance, while acquisitions will add scale. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

Check Point (CHKP) Gains From Subscription Growth Amid Soft Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Check Point benefits from strong subscription revenue growth, healthy backlog and cash flow generation, despite weak firewall appliance demand and softer billings.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Banks on Macau Demand, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Wynn Resorts is likely to gain from solid Macau demand, the UAE expansion and property upgrades. However, high costs and the Encore Tower renovation disruption are concerns.

Revolve (RVLV) Gains From AI, Brand Expansion and Global Reach

Per the Zacks analyst, Revolve's investments in AI, new brands and international expansion are boosting engagement. Marketing initiatives and product innovation continue to support sales momentum.

Fomento's (FMX) Forward Strategy and Digital Effort Appear Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, Fomento progresses smoothly on its Forward Strategy. FMX's digital momentum, led by Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, and its disciplined capital allocation plan, remains encouraging.

New Upgrades

Expeditors (EXPD) Rides on E-commerce Growth, Airfreight Strength

Per the Zacks Analyst, e-commerce demand strength acts as a tailwind for growth of companies like Expeditors. Uptick across Airfreight services continues to boost Expeditors top line.

DaVita (DVA) Continues to Gain From a Patient-Centric Care Model

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's patient-centric care model that leverages its platform. Continued expansion of its international dialysis operations in strategic markets is an added plus.

AI Automation, Acquisitions and Partnerships Aid BILL Holdings (BILL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, BILL Holdings is likely to gain from its AI-enabled financial operations platform, product-led AI-automation, strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

New Downgrades

High Debt and Rising Interest Costs Weigh on MPLX's Financials

The Zacks analyst notes that MPLX's high debt load and rising interest costs pressure cash flows and net income, which may constrain the partnership's financial flexibility over time.

Weakness in Rest of World Segment to Hurt A. O. Smith (AOS)

Per the Zacks analyst, A. O. Smith is experiencing softness in the Rest of World unit, due to lower volumes of residential water treatment products in China. Forex woes are an added concern.

Rising Expenses and Integration Complexity Hurt Ondas (ONDS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ondas' profitability remains distant despite rapid scale-up, with widening losses, rising operating expenses and EBITDA losses expected to persist in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.