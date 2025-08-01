Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR

Friday, August 1, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+85.8% vs. +32.6%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 14.8% from fiscal 2025. However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain, is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +27.1%). The company is benefiting from strength in Domestic Parks & Experiences revenues driven by growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by decline at international locations including Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.



In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. We expect fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.7% from fiscal 2024. However, Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment.



For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Disney's declining ad revenues is an overhang. The company's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



KKR’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +28.2%). The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter 2025 results primarily reflect impressive growth in its assets under management (AUM) balance. The company continues to enhance and diversify its offerings, supporting its long-term goal of reaching $1 trillion in AUM by 2030.



The addition of the latest capabilities to capture growing opportunities from infrastructure, real estate, growth and core investing activities is expected to scale its core businesses. Its solid liquidity position enables continued capital distribution.



However, its lower return on equity (ROE) compared with the industry’s average indicates less efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds. The stock is trading at a premium, limiting its near-term upside potenial.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) and Snap-on Inc. (SNA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+, Theme Parks Business Growth



Rising AUM Balance Aid KKR & Co. (KKR) Amid High Expenses



Featured Reports

Capex Aids American Electric (AEP) Amid High Interest Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, solid capital expenditure in transmission and distribution should benefit American Electric. Yet, increasing interest expenses might hurt its bottom-line performance

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on solid retirement business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the US. However, higher expenses hurt its margins.

Snap-On's (SNA) RCI Program Aids Sales & Margins Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-On's focus on the rapid continuous improvement (RCI) program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, has boosted sales, margins

Strong Bookings Aid Norwegian Cruise NCLH), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Norwegian Cruise benefits from strong booking trends and focus on fleet expansion & enhancements efforts. However, elevated operating expenses and macro woes are concerns.

Cabometyx, Positive Pipeline Progress Fuels Exelixis (EXEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelixis' lead drug Cabometyx maintains momentum on strong demand along with continued label expansions. The recent pipeline development is encouraging as well.

Align (ALGN) Accelerates Global Growth of Invisalign System

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Align Invisalign expansion with strong teen adoption, new product launches and geographic growth across APAC, EMEA and North America.

Magnolia Oil (MGY) to Gain from Strong Production Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that strong volumes from Giddings asset positions Magnolia for robust operational momentum but its geographic concentration increases operational risks.

New Upgrades

Cost Structure, Shareholder-Friendly Moves Aid LATAM Airlines (LTM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, LATAM Airlines is benefiting from its lean cost structure, expanding operations and strategic partnerships. Efforts to reward shareholders boost investor confidence.

InterDigital (IDCC) Rides on Healthy Licensing Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, strong licensing momentum in the smartphone and consumer electronics vertical will likely drive InterDigital's top line. Focus on AI integration is a positive.

Sawatch Labs Acquisition & Strong Liquidity Aids WEX (WEX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sawatch Labs' buyout assists WEX in advancing its ability to support customers through EV evaluation processes. It maintains strong liquidity, with a current ratio above 1.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand, Lower Siloxane Prices Ail Dow (DOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow faces headwinds from weaker demand due to lower consumer spending. Weaker siloxane prices will also exert pressure on its margins.

Lower Gross Margin Hurts FormFactor's (FORM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, FormFactor's gross margin expansion is expected to suffer from unfavorable shift in product mix and higher expenses.

Increase In Medical Cost Hurt UnitedHealth's (UNH) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising utilization will increase UnitedHealth's medical cost and affect profit level. Moreover, the company's deteriorating MCR is concerning.

