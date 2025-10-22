Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Toyota & Morgan Stanley

Wednesday, October 22, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+66.9% vs. +20.8%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.8% from fiscal 2025. However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of Toyota have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+5.1% vs. +4.9%). The company’s sales are getting a boost from the surge in hybrid adoption. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV.



Toyota aims to lower hydrogen costs by promoting its use in commercial vehicles. It plans to sell its hydrogen-powered units externally, encouraging broader adoption beyond its own fleet. By increasing overall hydrogen demand, the company expects economies of scale to drive down production costs.



However, Toyota expects its operating income for fiscal 2026 to decline year over year due to material prices, the impact of the forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports. Pretax profit is also expected to decline. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the year-to-date period (+28.8% vs. +28.7%). The company’s third-quarter 2025 results were aided by robust investment banking (“IB”) and trading performances. Morgan Stanley’s efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, inorganic expansion initiatives, and strategic alliances will keep aiding the top line.



The performance of the IB business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term. However, expenses will remain elevated due to business expansion efforts. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern.



While trading revenues have been increasing, they are less likely to reach 2021 levels. Yet given a solid balance sheet, the company is expected to be able to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital distributions.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GSK plc (GSK), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

GSK's (GSK) Specialty Medicines Unit Drives Sales Growth

GSK is witnessing increased sales growth of its Specialty Medicines unit with sales rising in all areas, HIV, Immunology/Respiratory and Oncology.

High Metal Prices and Healthy Portfolio Aid Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Per the Zacks analyst, near-record high gold price is aiding Franco-Nevada's performance. The company's healthy portfolio of streaming and royalty agreements are also driving margins.

Viking (VIK) Benefits From Fleet Expansion Efforts Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that Viking focuses on fleet expansion to drive growth. However, escalated debt load and high costs represent major concerns for the bottom line.

Venture Global (VG) Poised to Gain from Rising LNG Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Venture Global is set to gain from surging global LNG demand, using its modular construction model and expanding Gulf Coast projects to deliver efficient energy solutions.

Domino's (DPZ) Banks on Digital Initiatives, Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Domino's is likely to benefit from digital enhancements, the Hungry for MORE strategy and the DoorDash partnership. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and high costs are concern

QIAGEN (QGEN) Banks on Growth Pillars, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with QIAGEN's strong momentum in QIAstat, a key growth pillar, thanks to solid instrument placements and worldwide demand. Yet, macroeconomic issues could hurt growth.

Kohl's (KSS) Partnership with Sephora to Boost Beauty Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Kohl's is gaining from its partnership with Sephora, which posted 3% net sales growth in second quarter. This keeps Kohl's on track to accomplish a $2 billion beauty business.

New Upgrades

Electronic Arts (EA) Banks on Strong Portfolio, User Addition

Per the Zacks Research analyst, expanding user base driven by strength in popular franchises including FIFA and Madden NFL is aiding Electronic Arts' top-line amid stiff competition.

Encompass Health (EHC) Strengthens Growth Through Expansion Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Encompass Health's expansion through de novo hospitals will drive patient volumes and profit levels.

Investments, Customer Growth Aid Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Essential Utilities' (WTRG) $7.8 billion investment to fortify it water and natural gas infrastructure and demand from expanding customer base are going to boost its performance

New Downgrades

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Plagued by High Operating Costs, Margin Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, AST SpaceMobile is plagued by volatility in satellite material prices due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions that increase its operating costs and reduce margins.

Lower IT Spending Likely to Hurt CyberArk's (CYBR) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, CyberArk's growth prospects might be hurt by soft IT spending as organizations are pushing back their large IT investment plans amid the macroeconomic headwinds.

Rising Expenses and High Debt Ail Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Blue Owl Capital's increasing costs will affect its margins. Moreover, a high debt level is expected to impact its financial flexibility.

