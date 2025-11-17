Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Costco & Cisco

Monday, November 17, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Econ Data Comes Out This Week, Along with NVDA, WMT Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+35.1% vs. +14.5%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups. ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry.



Oracle’s partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. The Zacks analyst expects’ fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.8% from fiscal 2025.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Costco have gained +1.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +5.3%. The company being a consumer defensive stock, has survived the market turmoil pretty well, supported by its resilient membership-based model, disciplined pricing, and operational excellence.



Costco’s consistent renewal rates and expanding member base reinforce its dependable recurring revenue stream, while the Kirkland Signature brand continues to drive margin strength. Robust e-commerce momentum and growing adoption of digital fulfillment services enhance Costco’s omnichannel reach, driving traffic.



Strategic sourcing, diversification, and supply chain efficiency have helped mitigate tariff and cost pressures. Backed by a solid liquidity position, Costco remains well-positioned to capitalize on global growth opportunities. The Zacks analyst expect’s Costco to register a 10.9% adjusted earnings per share increase in fiscal 2026 on 7.7% revenue growth



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Cisco’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+35.2% vs. +34.5%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances the company’s recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



Networking sales benefited from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong, driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. However, stiffening competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Shares of Universal Health Realty have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the year-to-date period (+12.3% vs. +7.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $548.38 million offers stable, inflation-linked rental income supported by long-term leases and high occupancy, while its dividend remains well covered by recurring Funds From Operations (FFO).



UHS-backed leases with built-in escalators and guarantees enhance cash-flow visibility, while conservative leverage, ample liquidity and active interest-rate hedging reinforce financial resilience. Strategic healthcare assets and new MOBs development support long-term demand. Key risks include heavy UHS tenant concentration, reduced swap effectiveness, elevated leverage limiting flexibility and constrained capital-markets access.



The valuation suggests investors are paying a moderate premium for stability and income durability, while still receiving a discount to higher-growth healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) peers.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty Income here >>>)



Shares of New England Realty have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the year-to-date period (-10.5% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $197.14 million has rising leverage ($511.2 million), net income compression and softening new lease rates. A liquidity covenant breach and floating-rate debt add refinancing risk. Despite near-term pressures, shares trade at just 0.7x P/E vs. sector 17.8x, offering compelling upside.



Nevertheless, NERA is capitalizing on favorable urbanization and housing supply-demand imbalances in Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, expanding assets by 25% YTD. The Hill Estates acquisition and Mill Street development align with strong demographic and affordability trends. Rental income rose 9.1% to $65 million, supported by resilient renewal pricing (+5.7%) and high occupancy.



Long-term demand fundamentals, including Boston’s robust job market and limited new housing starts, enhance rental pricing power and asset appreciation. Strategic use of Chapter 40B programs provides financing advantages.



(You can read the full research report on New England Realty here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic plc (MDT), Corning Inc. (GLW) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption and Partnerships



Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line



Cisco (CSCO) Rides on Strong Networking Solution Demand



Medtronic (MDT) Gains in Market Share, Global Growth Robust

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Medtronic's market share gains across core businesses. The company posted strong international revenue growth in fiscal Q1, reflecting broad-based global growth.

TC Energy (TRP) to Gain from North American Natural Gas Demand

The Zacks analyst believes TC Energy is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing North American natural gas demand, driven by LNG exports and the electricity needs of AI data centers.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set for grow on solid Asia business that are expected to provide higher return and expanding global asset management business. However, high costs remain a concern.

Renewable Energy Focus and Investments Aid CMS Energy (CMS)

According to the Zacks analyst, CMS Energy plans capital expenditure of $20 billion during 2025-2029 period, which should further strengthen its operations and expand its renewable portfolio.

Molson Coors (TAP) Benefits From Premiumization andInnovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Molson Coors boasts a strong portfolio of well-established brands. The company remains committed to growing its market share through innovation and premiumization.

Improved Menu Pricing Aid Brinker's (EAT) Performance, Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker is benefiting from improved menu pricing and expansion efforts. However, rising restaurant labor and commodity costs are a concern.

Acquisitions, Strong Cash Flows Drive Select Medical (SEM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, numerous buyouts have resulted in a geographically diversified portfolio and strengthened U.S. footprint for the company. Also, strong cash flows enable business investments.

Corning (GLW) Rides on Strength in Multiple Verticals, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications and healthy demand for advanced Gorilla glass will likely drive Corning's top line.

Reddit (RDDT) Rides on Growing User Engagement, AI Features

Per the Zacks analyst, Reddit is benefiting from strong growth in user engagement driven by AI-powered features, including Reddit Answers.

Focus on Alternatives, Solid Liquidity Aid Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Affiliated Managers is well-placed for growth, driven by focus on the alternatives strategies, successful partnerships, global distribution capability and a solid balance sheet.

Corcept's (CORT) Korlym Dependence for Sales Raises Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's sole reliance on its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, for revenue is concerning. Recent pipeline setbacks weigh heavily on the stock.

Alaska Air (ALK) to Face Pressure From High Costs and Operational Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Alaska Air is likely to encounter margin strain from soaring labor costs, debt obligations, safety concerns, and operational challenges.

Weak Residential Business Performance Hurt Generac (GNRC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Generac's Residential business segment was hurt by a lower power outage environment. Residential product sales are expected to decline by mid-single-digit percentage in 2025.

