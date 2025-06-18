Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Visa & Exxon Mobil

Wednesday, June 18, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Visa Inc. (V) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) and Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+6% vs. +4.1%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.



The Zacks analyst expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+32.6% vs. +26.6%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising digital transactions, and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. Visa shares outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company faces rising client incentives and expenses, which may weigh slightly on margins.



Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structures. While declining cash volumes align with Visa’s digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. Moreover, the stock’s premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+9.3% vs. +3.6%). The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana are driving robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The Pioneer acquisition and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced profitability, while a robust structural savings strengthen resilience.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. The Exxon Mobil reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings fueled by higher production from Guyana, the Permian and structural cost savings.



Yet, refining profits weakened due to a significant fall in industry refining margins. The refining margin pressure intensifies the reliance on upstream operations, which is vulnerable to fluctuating oil and gas prices. Commodity price volatility challenges profitability, especially as crude prices dipped due to the impact of trade tariffs.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Omega Flex have underperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the past year (-39.9% vs. +21.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $330.79 million is facing ongoing construction market weakness led to a 7.5% sales decline in Q1, with additional risk from distributor concentration and decarbonization headwinds affecting core gas piping demand. Operating income fell 19.9% YoY, reflecting deleverage. Trading at 12.8X EV/EBITDA, the stock lags sector peers and has dropped 39% over 12 months.



Nevertheless, Omega Flex offers a resilient investment profile backed by a strong balance sheet, market leadership, and high-margin product innovation. The company ended Q1 2025 with $49.2 million in cash and no debt, providing ample flexibility.



Despite macro headwinds, it generated $1.6 million in operating cash flow and maintained dividend consistency. Omega Flex dominates the U.S. flexible metal hose market via its TracPipe and CounterStrike lines. Expansion into safety-critical applications like MediTrac and DoubleTrac diversifies revenues and supports margins.



(You can read the full research report on Omega Flex here >>>)



Weyco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+10.3% vs. -32.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $286.69 million has a solid balance sheet — with $77.9 million in cash, no debt, and strong cash flow — and supports dividends, buybacks, and strategic investments without external funding.



Florsheim’s 7% Q1 growth and traction in “refined casual” styles offset weakness in legacy brands like Nunn Bush and Stacy Adams. Retail gross margins held at 66.6%, underscoring pricing power and digital focus. A special dividend and a 4% dividend hike show a commitment to shareholder returns. Strategic inventory buildup cushions tariff risks and ensures supply continuity.



However, margin pressure from steep tariffs, BOGS weakness, wholesale softness and geographic concentration pose risks. Ongoing supply chain shifts away from China are necessary, but may disrupt operations. Despite these headwinds, shares appear undervalued at 0.74X EV/sales and 5.63X EV/EBITDA, below industry and market medians.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Blackstone Inc. (BX).



NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



ExxonMobil's (XOM) Guyana & Permian Basin Discoveries Aid



Asset Cap Lift to Aid Wells Fargo (WFC), Revenue Decline Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, with the removal of the asset cap, Wells Fargo can now grow deposits, loans, and fee-based services to boost earnings. Yet, declining revenues are a major concern.

Expansion Efforts Aid McDonald's (MCD), Comps Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's is benefiting from menu innovation, value offerings and global expansion strategies. However, dismal comps remain a concern.

Inflows Aid Blackstone's (BX) Asset Growth, High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, net inflows, diversified products and revenue mix will likely drive Blackstone's assets under management growth. Higher costs due to investments in franchise might hurt profits.

Strong HVAC Market Aids Trane Technologies (TT), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Trane Technologies' top-line gains from a strong HVAC Market. Innovative customer-centric solutions are fueling the company's growth. Rising costs remain a concern.

Workday (WDAY) Rides on Solid Customer Engagement, AI Focus

Per the Zack analyst, growing demand for Workday's human capital and finance management solutions will likely drive its top line. AI integration across the portfolio is a tailwind.

Reliable Assets, Customer Increase Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' investment in infrastructure is making its assets more reliable. Economic improvement and expanding customer base are creating demand and boosting performance.

Editas Bets on In Vivo Gene Editing Amid Strategic Refocus

EDIT shifts focus to in vivo gene editing with bold pipeline bets and cost cuts, but clinical entry delays and past setbacks cloud near-term prospects.

AptarGroup (ATR) Gains from Healthy Demand and Innovation

Per the Zacks Analyst, AptarGroup will benefit from innovative product rollouts, and increased demand for beauty and personal care markets.

Solid Comps Run to Fuel Urban Outfitters' (URBN) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Urban Outfitters' commitment to improving comps, supported by product expansion and effective marketing, bodes well. Comps in retail segment rose 4.8% during Q1 fiscal 2026.

Animal Health, Performance Products Units Aid Phibro (PAHC)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum in Phibro's Animal Health business is led by the newly integrated MFA portfolio and other products. Performance Products gains on surge in ingredient demand.

ProPetro (PUMP) Hurt by Reduction in Fleet Count

The Zacks analyst believes that weak oil prices and market uncertainty forced ProPetro Holding to reduce fleet count narrowing its short-term revenue visibility.

High Metal Prices Aid Royal Gold (RGLD) Amid Elevated Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, high gold and silver prices is aiding Royal Gold's performance. However, higher interest costs remain a headwind.

Higher Freight Costs to Weigh on Abercrombie's (ANF) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Abercrombie Q1 gross margins reflected higher freight costs and more normalized carryover inventory selling. The persistence of these is expected to hurt margins in fiscal 2025.

