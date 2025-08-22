Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Cisco & Linde

Friday, August 22, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Linde plc (LIN).



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+29.5% vs. +28.6%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+16.1% vs. +15.1%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the year-to-date period (+16.2% vs. +8.4%). The company remains a dominant player in the industrial gas sector, delivering strong financial performance with consistent EPS growth, disciplined capital allocation, and industry-leading margins.



Linde’s record $10.3 billion backlog ensures long-term revenue stability, while sustainability initiatives position it as a leader in low-carbon energy solutions. Strategic investments in high-return projects and small on-site contracts further reinforce its competitive edge.



However, foreign exchange headwinds, softening industrial demand in Europe & China, and regulatory uncertainties pose challenges. Also, slower growth in healthcare impacts diversification efforts. Despite these risks, LIN's strong execution, efficiency improvements, & long-term contracts position it well for sustained profitability & resilience in fluctuating market conditions.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Aflac Inc. (AFL) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption



Linde's (LIN) Long-Term Contracts with Minimum Volume Aid



Pfizer's (PFE) New & Acquired Products Boosting Sales Growth in 2025

Pfizer's key drugs like Vyndaqel, Padcev, Eliquis, and new and newly acquired products are driving top-line growth. Upcoming LOE and Part D redesign impact are key headwinds.

Growing U.S. Segment Aid Aflac (AFL), Escalating Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Aflac's significant U.S. market share will drive sales growth, aided by a solid product suite. However, high expenses remain a concern.

Western Digital (WDC) Gains From Uptick in HDD Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital is gaining from strong HDD demand, adoption of 26TB CMR & 32TB UltraSMR, and advances in ePMR & HAMR tech, which are expected to drive top-line growth ahead.

Acquisitions, Strong End-market Demand to Aid Reliance (RS)

According to the Zacks analyst, the company will gain from strong demand in the majority of its end markets and synergies of its strategic acquisitions amid pricing weakness.

Expanding Vehicle Portfolio Aids NIO, High Debt Levels Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, NIO's strong vehicle lineup is aiding the company's delivery growth. However, its high debt level remains a concern.

Robust Traffic & Unit Expansion Aid Brinker (EAT), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker is benefiting from robust traffic, increased menu pricing and effective marketing strategies. Expansion efforts also bode well.

Solid Underwriting Aid RLI Corp (RLI), Higher Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, RLI's solid portfolio, business expansion, rate rise, expanded distribution and operational strength drive profitability. Yet, high expenses inducing margin contraction concern.

Robust AUM, Diverse Products to Aid SEI Investments (SEIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, global presence, diverse offerings, strategic buyouts, strong AUM and focus on high-growth areas alongside solid liquidity position will likely aid SEI Investments' financials.

Digital Prowess and Acquisitions Aid Interpublic Group (IPG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Interpublic has been enhancing its digital capabilities to maintain growth in the dynamic media sector. The company has a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Antero Midstream's (AM) Long-Term Contracts Aid Revenue Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Midstream's long-term contracts with Antero Resources generate stable fee-based revenues and also support strong free cash flow generation.

Cost Inflation Weighs on General Mills' (GIS) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is witnessing elevated cost inflation. In the fourth quarter, adjusted gross margin fell 220 basis points due to higher input costs and other factors.

Bio-Techne (TECH) Struggles Amid Tariffs, Cuts & Margin Pain

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Techne facing mounting challenges as rising costs, global tariffs and funding uncertainty squeeze margins and cloud its near-term outlook.

End-Market and Macroeconomic Challenges Ail Bio-Rad (BIO)

The Zacks analyst is concerned with ongoing biopharma and academic market challenges, including among small biotech companies, affecting Bio-Rad's business. Tariff-impact on margins add to the risks.

