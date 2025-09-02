Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Chevron & Booking

Tuesday, September 2, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), as well as two micro-cap stocks EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) and AMCON Distributing Co. (DIT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Gearing Up for Jobs Week: What to Expect



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+59.2% vs. +55.3%). The company is benefiting from strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Chevron have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+14.6% vs. +11.3%). The company is strengthened by its strategic acquisition of Hess, which boosts long-term production and free cash flow.



Chevron also demonstrates strong operational performance with record production from its U.S. Permian Basin assets and significant projected growth from its GoA and Tengiz projects. A robust financial structure, a high investment-grade rating, and an attractive dividend yield further support Chevron's stability. However, several factors temper this positive outlook. Upstream earnings fell despite record production, primarily due to lower oil prices.



Meanwhile, geopolitical complexities in international operations add a layer of risk. Furthermore, the stock's high valuation relative to its peers suggests limited near-term upside. Given these conflicting positive and negative points, a neutral stance is advised.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Booking’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+46.6% vs. +36.6%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind. Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings’ growth.



Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Rising macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions are concerning for the company’s prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of EVI Industries have outperformed the Zacks Industrial Services industry over the past year (+84.6% vs. +19%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $353.93 million has made a recent acquisition in Girbau North America and expected to be is a pivotal growth driver, adding $75 million in revenue and $7 million in operating income in 2024. The deal strengthens EVI's OEM ties and expands its North American reach.



EVI’s consistent growth — 31% CAGR in revenues since 2016 — reflects a disciplined buy-and-build strategy and decentralized integration model. Acquisitions like Haiges Machinery and O'Dell Equipment support Midwest expansion. EVI’s broad, recurring revenue mix, scalable infrastructure, and strong tailwinds from institutional and eco-conscious demand reinforce long-term potential.



However, risks include cash flow volatility from rising receivables, higher SG&A undermining margins, and regulatory exposure to hazardous chemicals. EVI shares are up 70% YTD but remain undervalued, trading at 1.01X EV/sales, well below industry averages.



(You can read the full research report on EVI Industries here >>>)



AMCON Distributing’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (-14.1% vs. +27.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $77.45 million has had its earnings softened. Q3 2025 net income fell 11.5% year over year, and margins compressed due to higher costs. Operating cash flow turned negative ($12.5 million). Declining cigarette volumes offset price gains, raising concerns over long-term demand and regulatory threats to tobacco products. Despite undervaluation (0.09x EV/sales), the stock has underperformed peers.



Nevertheless, AMCON is strengthening its competitive position through geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The addition of a Colorado City distribution center enhances service reach across underserved western markets, supporting national contracts and delivery efficiency.



Acquisitions like Arrowrock, Burklund, and Richmond Master have added over $135 million in revenues YTD and broadened the customer base. A diversified product mix — over 20,000 SKUs — reduces dependence on any single category.



(You can read the full research report on AMCON Distributing here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GSK plc (GSK), Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Permian Strength Supports Chevron's (CVX) Production Growth



Booking Holdings Benefits From Strong Leisure Travel Demand



Featured Reports

GSK (GSK) Specialty Medicines Unit Strong; Vaccines Slowing Down

GSK is witnessing increased sales growth of the Specialty Medicines unit. However, slowing sales in the Vaccines unit concerns the Zacks analyst

Investments & Fee-Based Earnings Aid Energy Transfer (ET)

According to the Zacks analyst, Energy Transfer gains from higher fee-based earnings. To keep up with the projected rise in producer activity, it projects $5B in growth capital expenditures for 2025.

Market Share Gains Aid Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, market share gains for Keurig Dr Pepper's CSD portfolio, with strong contributions from Electrolit and C4, aided Q2 sales. Sales for 2025 are likely to improve mid-single-digit.

Broadridge (BR) Gains From Itiviti Buyout, Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, the Itiviti acquisition has boosted Broadridge's global technology and operations segment. Low liquidity is concerning.

HubSpot (HUBS) Rides on Solid Customer Growth, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, steady multi hub adoption from enterprise customers will likely drive HubSpot's top line. AI integration across its entire product suite is driving user engagement.

Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains From Affluent Buyers, Margin Pressures Ail

Per the Zacks analysts, Toll Brothers benefits from luxury demand and affluent buyers. Elevated costs and weaker backlog remain challenges.

Blue Owl (OBDC) to Grow on Diversified Portfolio Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Blue Owl's diversified portfolio will ensure its top-line growth. However, growing expenses are eating into its profit growth.

New Upgrades

Organic Growth & Strong Liquidity Aid Popular (BPOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Popular benefits from robust loan and deposit growth, which strengthens its balance sheet. Further, a strong liquidity base supports consistent capital return plans.

Cost-Saving Actions & POS Growth Boost SMG's Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, SMG's cost-saving actions will drive supply-chain efficiencies and margin expansion. Targeted marketing tools continue to boost POS units, supporting the U.S. consumer segment.

Diverse Products & Declining Costs to Aid LendingTree (TREE)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising Insurance segment revenues, efforts to diversify non-mortgage offerings and cost-containment initiatives will likely aid LendingTree financials.

New Downgrades

ProPetro (PUMP) Faces Execution Risk in New PROPWR Expansion

The Zacks analyst believes that delays and uncertain demand could hinder returns from ProPetro Holding's PROPWR investment, creating risk for its $170 million capex plan.

Weakness in Power Products Segment, High Debt Ail Honda (HMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Honda's Power Products segment has been struggling with reduced demand, and this trend is expected to continue in fiscal 2026. The rising debt levels are also concerning.

Lower ASP Impedes Align Technology's (ALGN) Growth

The Zacks analyst worries about Align technology's lower Invisalign ASP caused by higher discounts and a continued product mix shift toward non-comprehensive products with lower list prices.

