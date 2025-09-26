Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Berkshire Hathaway & Home Depot

Friday, September 26, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), as well as a micro-cap stock, BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry over the past year (+46.4% vs. +41.8%). NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+8.2% vs. +6.8%). Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings, and generates maximum return on equity.

However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (+2.0% vs. -1.7%). Home Depot reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, along with broad-based sales growth. Comps improved, driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization.

However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariff woes, and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Shares of BayFirst Financial have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (-37.0% vs. +8.2%). BayFirst’s investment case is anchored by scalable profitability, regional strength, and tech-driven efficiency. Despite a Q1 2025 net loss due to seasonality, NIM expanded to 3.77% and loans grew $18 million QoQ.

However, elevated charge-offs (13.6% annualized) and sustained provisioning ($4.4 million) raise credit risk concerns, especially in C&I loans. Capital ratios have declined (CET1 10.47%), constraining flexibility. Non-interest income dropped 38.7% YoY, exposing reliance on loan sales.

(You can read the full research report on BayFirst Financial here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Nucor Corp. (NUE).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Berkshire (BRK.B) Poised to Grow on Solid Insurance Business



Home Depot's (HD) Interconnected Strategy to Propel Sales



Featured Reports

Investments & Customer Additions Aid UGI Corporation (UGI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UGI's strategic investment plans help to upgrade and replace the aging infrastructure that boost its performance. The company also gains from an expanding customer base.

Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks on $6B Key Capital Projects

Enterprise Products will generate incremental cash flows from $6 billion of key midstream projects that are under construction. But, the partnership's high debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Strong Subscriber Growth Offsets Hims & Hers' (HIMS) Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, Hims & Hers is rapidly scaling with strong subscriber growth, rising ARPU, and a recurring-revenue platform. This helps the company to offset margin pressure due to product mix.

PacBio (PACB) R&D Strength Aids Growth Amid Market Hurdles

Per the Zacks analyst, PacBio benefits from a strong R&D focus and a robust product suite, but longer purchasing cycles, tough competition, and macro headwinds weigh on growth.

Branch Expansion to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Amid Fee Income Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, JPMorgan's efforts to expand branch network in new markets and relatively high rates will aid revenues. The volatile nature of the capital markets might hurt fee income growth.

Strong Demand, Expansion Actions Aid Nucor (NUE)

While the recent pullback in steel prices is a concern, Nucor will benefit from strong demand in its major markets and efforts to boost production capacity, per the Zacks analyst.

Verisk (VRSK) Gains From Simplitium Buyout, Expense Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, the Simplitium acquisition enables Verisk's clients to access third-party catastrophe models, offering diverse risk assessment views. High personnel expense remains a concern.

New Upgrades

MasTec (MTZ) is Banking on Increased Public Spending & Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec's performance is gaining on increased government spending on infrastructure, with increased focus on renewable projects catalyzing growth. Also, recent buyouts bode well.

Rising Insurance Segment Revenues Support Lending Tree (TREE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lending Tree plans to expand offerings for consumers, small businesses, and partners to grow its Insurance segment revenue will boost overall profitability.

CommScope (COMM) Rides on Healthy Demand, Portfolio Optimization

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for DOCSIS 4.0 products will likely drive CommScope's top line. The divestiture of the CCS segment will significantly boost liquidity.

New Downgrades

Novo Nordisk Experiences Global Slowdown Amid Intense Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, NVO's growth prospects are hurting as Wegovy and Ozempic face slowing sales amid rising competition in the global obesity market.

Weak Demand, Inventory Actions Ail Celanese (CE)

Per the Zacks analyst, weaker end-market demand is likely to weigh on the company's volumes. Its inventory reduction actions to match demand are also expected to hurt earnings.

Whirlpool (WHR) Grapples With Macroeconomic Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool is witnessing soft global demand trends for a while. Headwinds including weak consumer sentiment, intense competition and tariff-related pressures remain concerning.

