Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, AT&T & Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), AT&T Inc. (T) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+35.9% vs. +34.2%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date period (+17.6% vs. +3.7%). The company is likely to benefit from a customer-centric business model and solid wireless traction, supported by an integrated fiber expansion strategy and steady 5G deployments. It is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.



AT&T aims to deploy Open RAN for 70% of its wireless network traffic across open-capable platforms by late 2026. It remains firmly on track to pass more than 50 million fiber locations by the end of 2030, thanks to stepped-up investment courtesy of the pro-investment provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.



However, the wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines due to competitive pressures. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers are denting margins. The high debt burden remains a concern.



Amgen’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+32.5% vs. +19.9%). The company beat third-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. Key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Blincyto, as well as newer medicines like Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and mature products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are also contributing to top-line growth. Furthermore, Amgen has several key pipeline assets, with a primary focus on the obesity candidate, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products. Sales of best-selling drugs, Prolia and Xgeva, are expected to decline due to biosimilar competition. Recent pipeline setbacks and the upcoming LOE cliff are concerns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Co. (GM), Eni S.p.A. (E) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



AT and T (T) Rides on Solid Wireless Taction, Fiber Densification



Amgen (AMGN) Key and New Drugs Driving Sales in 2025



Featured Reports

General Motors to Gain From Strong Demand and Restructuring Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for leading brands continues to fuel General Motors' sales growth, driven by popular pickups and SUVs. Restructuring in China is improving profitability.

Acquisitions Boosts L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Poor Financial Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, L3Harris Technologies is likely to gain from strategic acquisitions like the takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne. Yet its poor financial position remains a concern for the stock.

TraceGains Buyout Aids Veralto (VLTO) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, TraceGains' acquisition broadens Veralto's digital offerings, utilizing synergies with its Esko-branded solutions and consumer base. Rising competition is an overhang.

Ralph Lauren's (RL) Digital Push Boosts Global DTC Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Ralph Lauren's digital push fuels growth, with DTC comps up 13% and online sales rising globally, driven by mobile, personalization, and loyalty programs for younger shoppers.

Cost Reduction Benefits Stanley Black (SWK) Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Stanley Black's progress with the global cost-reduction program, which is expected to aid the bottom line and drive margins. However, high debt remains a woe.

Strategic Plan Support Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Rising Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic expansion initiatives, stabilizing funding costs and robust loan balances will aid Associated Banc-Corp, while higher expenses and weak asset quality are headwinds.

Strong Revenues, Acquisitions Benefit CNO Financial (CNO)

Per the Zacks analyst, improved policy income and investment income might aid the company's revenues. Buyouts expanded its capabilities and distribution reach.

New Upgrades

Eni's (E) Focus on Renewables and Upstream Discoveries Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Eni's strong focus on renewables and rising hydrocarbon production from high-value assets should support its profitability and growth prospects.

Data Center Growth Aids Advanced Energy (AEIS) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst Advanced Energy benefits from strong demand in the data center computing market and customer adoption of its advanced semiconductor technologies like eVoS and eVerest platforms.

Strong uptake of XT Amplify Program Aids Omnicell (OMCL)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the strong uptake of Omnicell's XT Amplify program which is helping it to gain good momentum in automation and analytics business.

New Downgrades

Chevron (CVX) Hurt by Weak Oil Prices and Refining Risks

The Zacks analyst warns that Chevron faces pressure as lower crude realizations drag upstream earnings and California's tightening fuel market adds volatility to downstream margins.

Bath and Body Works (BBWI) Faces Demand Weakness and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, BBWI continues to grapple with broad demand softness, heavier promotions, tariff pressures and cautious guidance, signaling prolonged margin and growth challenges.

Soft Construction Trends and High Costs Ail Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning is hurting from slow activity in the residential and commercial construction sectors. Also, high expenses related to ongoing cost optimization are added concerns

