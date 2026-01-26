Top Analyst Reports for NextEra Energy, Newmont & Blackstone

Monday, January 26, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Blackstone Inc. (BX), as well as a micro-cap stock Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Mag 7 Earnings Week Also Brings New Fed Policy

Today's Featured Research Reports



NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (+21.9% vs. +10.4%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in its backlog.



Florida’s improving economy is generating demand and boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy has been managing debt effectively and has top-tier credit ratings. The company will benefit from the decline in interest rates, should they continue. Strategic investments are helping NEE to strengthen and expand operations.



Yet due to the nature of NEE’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past six months (+103.4% vs. +95.1%). The company’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company is making notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from several projects, including the Tanami expansion.



The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio, and has provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders.



However, it is grappling with higher production costs, reflected by higher costs applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC). Lower gold production will also impact its performance in the fourth quarter. Elevated sustaining capital spending, along with a projected increase for 2025, has also raised concerns about Newmont's cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)



Blackstone’s shares have declined -14.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -17.2%. The company is facing macroeconomic uncertainties, which continue to pose operational challenges. Elevated operating expenses due to higher compensation and administrative costs will hurt profits. The volatility in earnings raises concerns about the sustainability of its capital distributions.



Nevertheless, Blackstone has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A strong revenue mix, global footprint, diversified products, superior position in the alternative investments space and solid total and fee-earning assets under management (AUM) balances will likely fuel growth.



Strong fundraising capabilities and ample deployable capital enhance revenue prospects. A solid balance sheet supports its ability to meet debt obligations.



(You can read the full research report on Blackstone here >>>)



Shares of Bluerock Homes have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry over the past six months (-37.5% vs. -4.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $37.16 million is facing persistent net losses, rising costs and an external management structure limiting scalability. A 294% payout ratio, reliance on preferred equity, high noncontrolling interests and floating-rate debt elevate dilution and refinancing risk, while the valuation reflects concerns on profitability, capital efficiency and structural complexity.



Nevertheless, BHM presents a mixed investment profile, balancing strong liquidity and asset positioning against structural earnings and capital risks. With $162.7 million in unrestricted cash as of Sept. 30, 2025, BHM can fund acquisitions, developments, dividends and near-term maturities without immediate dilution.



Active capital recycling into higher-yielding assets and a preferred equity platform provide income support, while a $1.09 billion asset base in supply-constrained Sunbelt and Western markets underpins long-term NOI potential.



(You can read the full research report on Bluerock Homes here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), The Allstate Corp. (ALL) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL).

