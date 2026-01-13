Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Toyota Motor & Amphenol

Tuesday, January 13, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Amphenol Corp. (APH), as well as two micro-cap stocks Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) and Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Netflix have gained +7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +21.4%. The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



NFLX raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to $9 billion from $8-8.5 billion. For the fourth-quarter, Netflix projects $11.96 billion in revenue with 16.7% growth and a 23.9% operating margin, featuring major releases including 'Stranger Things' final season and NFL Christmas games.



Toyota Motor’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+29.3% vs. +16.7%). The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting the company’s sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of the company’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.



Toyota’s cost optimization efforts are expected to be a tailwind to operating income in fiscal 2026. Investor-friendly moves also spark optimism. However, the company’s operating income is expected to be affected by material prices, foreign exchange rates and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports, along with investment in human resources and growth areas in fiscal 2026.



Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is expected to flare up, which could put pressure on near-term cash flows. The Zacks analyst recommends caution on the stock now.



Shares of Amphenol have gained +45.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Connectors industry’s gain of +45.4%. The company benefits from a diversified business model that lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth.



Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Strong demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates long term growth opportunities.



APH expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings to grow between 62% and 65% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to grow in the 39-41% range. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition are major concerns.



Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $754.64 million offers an attractive long-term investment underpinned by differentiated growth platforms and a strong balance sheet.



Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s fluids purification business is positioned to benefit from structural demand tied to renewable diesel, supported by proprietary products and potential upside from higher EPA RIN volumes and new plant startups in the back half of FY26. Despite near-term volatility, the segment has delivered a nearly 20% CAGR since FY21 with margin-accretive economics.



In consumer products, premium lightweight cat litter continues to outgrow the category, driven by Cat’s Pride and supported by the Ultra Pet acquisition, enabling mix expansion and sustained pricing power. The diversified B2B platform provides profitable scale across industrial and agricultural markets, demonstrating resilience through disciplined cost control.



Shares of Global Self Storage have gained +6.6% over the past year against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +10.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $57.71 million targets underserved secondary and tertiary U.S. markets with high zoning barriers and limited new supply, insulating it from major MSA oversupply.



The portfolio delivers strong occupancy and tenant retention, aided by technology-enabled operations and an asset-light third-party management platform. A conservative balance sheet supports dividend stability, with a 5.7% yield covered by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Yet, revenue growth has slowed as occupancy nears capacity, limiting pricing power.



Rising operating costs pressured margins in third-quarter 2025, while weak GAAP earnings versus dividends raise concerns around AFFO quality. A small, geographically concentrated asset base increases exposure to local economic softness, while partial interest-rate hedging adds refinancing risk. Valuation reflects income appeal but constrained growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



Toyota Motor (TM) Rides Hybrid Sales Strength Amid Cost Woes



End-Market Strength and Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)



Featured Reports

Motorola (MSI) Rides on Healthy Demand for Security Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for the video security, land mobile radio and command center software solutions will likely drive Motorola's top line. Its focus on AI integration is positive.

Broadridge Gains From Itiviti Buyout, Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the Itiviti acquisition has boosted Broadridge's global technology and operations segment. High competition from other players is an overhang.

Expansion Efforts, Loans Aid KeyCorp (KEY), Weak Asset Quality Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, KeyCorp is well-placed to benefit from solid loans and deposits, business expansion plans and stabilizing funding costs, while weak asset quality and elevated expenses are woes.

Universal Health (UHS) Rides on Solid Acute Care Platform

Per the Zacks Analyst, growing patient admissions and expansion initiatives in the Acute Care Hospital Services unit drives revenue growth. An adequate cash balance ensures business investments.

Dialysis Center Buyouts Aid DaVita (DVA) Amid Strict Regulations

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's preferred business strategy of acquiring companies that own and operate dialysis centers, despite its operations being subject to strict regulations.

Expanding Geothermal Energy Market Aid Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ormat Technologies benefits from the expanding global geothermal market. It continues to invest in accretive acquisitions and PPAs to expand its generation capacity.

Demand for Natural Gas, Systematic Investment Aid ONE Gas (OGS)

Per the Zacks analyst, ONE Gas will gain from the rising natural gas demand from residential customers. Investments will strengthen infrastructure and improve resilience of its services.

New Upgrades

Focus on HPDI Systems, Sale of Light-Duty Business Aid Westport (WPRT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Westport's JV with Volvo, Cespira, focuses on markets where HPDI systems provide clear economic benefits. The sale of light-duty business is likely to streamline operations.

Casey's (CASY) Inside Sales Surge Highlights Omnichannel Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's delivered strong Q2 inside sales, driven by robust food and beverage demand, omnichannel execution, private-label gains, and disciplined cost control boosting margins.

Store and E-Commerce Initiative to Aid Dillard's (DDS) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Dillard's growth is supported by strong productivity at existing stores, store expansion, activewear gains, e-commerce investments, and initiatives to boost domestic operations.

New Downgrades

Madrigal's Heavy MASH Focus Raises Concerns About Future Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Madrigal relies heavily on Rezdiffra and a MASH-only pipeline, leaving it exposed to regulatory risk and rising competition that could limit growth and pressure the stock.

Magnolia (MGY) Hurt by Unhedged, Concentrated Assets

The Zacks analyst notes Magnolia Oil and Gas's unhedged production and South Texas concentration increase exposure to price volatility and potential declines in mature Eagle Ford assets.

Mattel (MAT) Struggles with Tariff Uncertainty and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing tariff and inflationary pressures, slowing Barbie and Fisher-Price sales, and soft retailer orders continue to cloud Mattel's near-term outlook.

