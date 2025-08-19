Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Mastercard & Shell

Tuesday, August 19, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Shell plc (SHEL), as well as a micro-cap stock Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+35.6% vs. +30.4%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+11.9% vs. +3.5%). The company’s second quarter earnings beat estimates. Its acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. We expect net revenue to rise 14.5% year over year in 2025.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. Its times-interest-earned of 23.9X is above the industry average.



However, MA's dividend yield is lower than the industry average. The Zacks analysts expect adjusted operating expenses to grow 15.6% year over year in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Also, the stock is overvalued within the industry. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+18.2% vs. +6.1%). This London-based oil supermajor looks fairly balanced at the moment. The start-up of LNG Canada and leadership in projects like Whale and Mero-4 strengthen its LNG and upstream portfolio, offering resilience against oil price volatility.



Cost savings of nearly $4 billion since 2022 and a disciplined capital strategy underpin its free cash flow growth target, while consistent $3-3.5 billion quarterly buybacks and a 4% dividend yield enhance shareholder returns.



However, the year-over-year fall in revenues and earnings in the second quarter of 2025 underscores exposure to commodity cycles. Weak chemicals margins, falling upstream production, and risks of LNG oversupply further weigh on its outlook. Additionally, Shell’s slower transition toward renewables raises ESG concerns. Hence investors are advised to hold the stock.



Shares of Moving iMage Technologies have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +17.8%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $7.28 million is poised to benefit from a U.S. box office rebound in 2025, driven by post-COVID recovery and renewed consumer interest in theatrical and esports experiences.



MITQ is a key player in cinema and hybrid venue buildouts, reinforced by national execution capabilities and a growing client base. Its proprietary products — ALF lighting, IS-series energy systems, and MovEsports carts — support recurring, high-margin revenue and deepen integration with partners like Dolby and Samsung. A 57% YoY jump in gross profit highlights traction in bundled solutions.



However, challenges persist, such as Q3 FY25 sales falling 8.2% YoY due to fewer large contracts, exposing MITQ’s dependency on one-off deals. Elevated inventory reserves signal demand mismatches, while vendor and customer concentration add risk. Emerging offerings face adoption hurdles, limiting predictability and leverage.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PG&E Corp. (PCG), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH).



Today's Must Read

Netflix (NFLX) Rides on Subscriber Growth, Original Content



Mastercard's (MA) Accretive Buyouts Aid, Elevated Costs Hurt



Shell (SHEL) to Benefit from LNG Canada Project



Featured Reports

Investments Aid PG&E Corporation (PCG) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, PG&E Corporation makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Eyes Growth in Knees, Robotics & ASC

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Zimmer Biomet's knee momentum, robotics adoption and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) partnerships, positioning it for growth in developed and emerging markets.

Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is benefiting from strong defense demand and a robust commercial aftermarket, with fiscal 2025 revenues expected to grow 11-13%.

Everest Group (EG) Banks on Solid Premiums Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Everest Group is set to grow on solid Insurance segment on the back of new business opportunities, which drives premium growth. However, high costs remain a concern.

Cost Reduction Benefits Stanley Black (SWK) Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Stanley Black's growth owing to global cost-reduction program, which is expected to aid the bottom line and drive margins. However, high debt remains a woe.

Low Fuel Costs Aid Alaska Air (ALK), High Debt Load Ails

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Alaska Air's escalated debt levels. Low fuel costs are, however, aiding the bottom line.

Strategic Plan Aid Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic expansion and business restructuring efforts, high rates and robust loan balances will aid Associated Banc-Corp, while high costs and weak asset quality are headwinds.

New Upgrades

Solid Rebound in IB Business Supports Moelis & Company (MC)

Per the Zacks analyst, the revival of investment banking (IB) activities, organic growth, global expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet position will keep aiding Moelis & Company's financials.

Theravance (TBPH) Rides on Higher Profit-Sharing Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Theravance's top line is being driven by higher profit-sharing revenues from Viatris related to U.S. Yupelri sales. The company's restructuring initiatives are saving costs.

New Drug Maintain Momentum For Bayer (BAYRY) Amid Litigations

Per the Zacks analyst, Bayer's new drugs Nubeqa and Kerendia boost growth. Approval of additional drugs should further boost sales from the pharma business However, ongoing litigations is a headwind.

New Downgrades

Golar LNG (GLNG) Grapples With High Vessel Operating Costs

The Zacks analyst is worried about the escalating vessel operating expenses as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Campbell's (CPB) Appears Troubled by Elevated Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, cost inflation hurt Campbell's gross margin. In Q3 adjusted gross profit margin fell 110 basis points to 30.1%, impacted by cost inflation and supply-chain costs among others.

Weakness in Bedding Segment & Tariffs to Hurt Leggett (LEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in core Bedding business, strain from tariffs, affordability issues and restructuring-related sales attrition to impact Leggett.

