Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices and SAP

Thursday, March 26, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and SAP SE (SAP), as well as a micro-cap stock, MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (-5.5% vs. +3.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, concerns include regulatory hurdles and potential fallout following the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. Elevated debt and content obligations add leverage risk, while intensifying competition from major streaming rivals could pressure subscriber growth and long-term momentum.

However, Netflix benefits from a strong and expanding subscriber base driven by localized and foreign-language content. High engagement supports retention, while a diversified strategy spanning international programming, live events, and gaming strengthens its long-term growth outlook.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares have outperformed the Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+106.5% vs. +99.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong EPYC demand driven by cloud, enterprise, and AI workloads. Growing hyperscaler adoption, rising need for compute infrastructure, and traction for Instinct accelerators enhance prospects. New system-level capabilities and a broad partner ecosystem further support growth.

Yet, intense competition from NVIDIA and Intel could limit market share gains and pressure overall momentum in the highly competitive chip industry.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)

SAP’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-36.0% vs. -31.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from deal mix and longer sales cycles, delaying near-term revenue recognition. Weak software license and services revenues add to headwinds, while certain enterprise contract structures weigh on cloud backlog visibility.

However, SAP is benefiting from strong Cloud ERP growth and rising adoption of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Momentum in Business Data Cloud and AI innovations, along with solid bookings, supports long-term growth, margin expansion and robust cash flow outlook.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

MIND Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+40.6% vs. +14.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from improving visibility backed by a recent seismic contract and facility expansion supporting higher-margin work. Greater capital flexibility and exposure to a resilient global marine seismic market, along with a diversified footprint, strengthen growth prospects and strategic agility.

Yet, declining revenue and backlog signal demand volatility, while rising reliance on aftermarket sales may cap long-term upside. Profitability is also pressured by increasing operating expenses.

(You can read the full research report on MIND here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Netflix (NFLX) Drives on Expanding User Base and Original Content



Strong Product Portfolio and Rich Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



SAP Banks on Cloud and AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



Featured Reports

Key Acquisitions, Rising Air Travel Demand Boost AAR Corp. (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. is expected to see strong growth in its parts supply business, supported by rising air travel demand. Disciplined acquisition strategy will also boost its growth.

Gartner (IT) Thrives on Expertise Despite Rising Talent Cost

Per the Zacks analysts, Gartner's domain expertise is key to providing insights and decision-support solutions for an informed decision-making process. A competitive talent market remains a concern.

PepsiCo's (PEP) International Business Appears Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, PepsiCo sees international momentum, with consistent organic revenue growth across global markets. PEP's international business delivered over 4% organic revenue growth in Q4.

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Acquisitions Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies, which in turn, position it well for growth. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Essential Retail Leasing Supports Realty Income (O) Despite High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, focus on leasing to service, non-discretionary and low price-based retailers selling essential goods bodes well for Realty Income. Yet, substantial debt burden add to its woes.

Penumbra (PEN) Rides on Solid Vascular Sales Amid Tough Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiated technologies of Lightning Flash and Bolt 7 leading to strong patient outcomes is a key growth driver for Penumbra. Yet, stiff competition remains a concern.

Global dialysis growth, FME25 boost Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fresenius Medical leverages global dialysis leadership, innovation and FME25 efficiency gains while navigating volume pressures, rising costs and regulatory headwinds.

New Upgrades

Equinor (EQNR) to Benefit From Output Growth and Renewable Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Equinor's renewable expansion, combined with production growth led by contributions from the Norwegian Continental Shelf and higher U.S. gas output, will boost profitability.

Nursing Program Demand and Cost Reduction Aid American Public (APEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public is benefiting from increased demand for nursing and allied health programs, alongside its operational efficiency and cost reduction efforts.

DRAM and HBM Growth Continues to Aid Formfactor's (FORM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analysis, DRAM and HBM demand growth, rising test intensity, and HBM4 transition strength are expected to support FormFactor's margins and long-term prospects.

New Downgrades

Litigation Costs, Generic Competition Weigh on Bayer (BAYRY)

Per the Zacks analyst, significant litigation costs from the glyphosate-related trials, pipeline setbacks and rising competition pressure Bayer's growth's outlook, while high debt adds strain.

Escalating Costs and Operating Expenses Hurts Griffon (GFF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Griffon's revenue growth and operational efficiencies are being dampened by a steep rise in operating costs and expenses, which is hurting the company's bottom line.

Molson Coors (TAP) Americas Sales Stay Under Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, Molson Coors' Americas segment remains weak as falling U.S. brand volumes, lower shipments and higher costs drag results, raising concerns over near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.