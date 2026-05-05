Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Bank of America & Roche

Tuesday, May 5, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), as well as a micro-cap stock GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Bounce Back from Monday's Selloff



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Microsoft have declined -3.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -6.5%. The company’s customer concentration risk remains tied to large OpenAI-related Azure commitments. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting through fiscal year-end limit revenue potential despite unprecedented spending.



Nevertheless, Microsoft capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.



Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Azure growth guidance projects Q4 growth of 39-40% at cc, suggesting demand saturation, with customer demand exceeding available capacity.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Bank of America’s shares have gained +30.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +35.4%. The company’s first-quarter 2026 results were aided by net interest income (NII) growth and strength in trading and investment banking (IB) businesses. Despite lower average rates, NII growth is expected to continue supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs.



Bank of America’s expansion strategy by opening financial branches in new and existing markets will boost the top line. Along with this, investments in digital capabilities will enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, likely driving fee income.



Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Elevated expenses due to investments in technology and franchise expansion will likely hurt profits. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Roche have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+26% vs. +21.2%). The company performance in the first quarter was weighed down by unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, as weakness in the U.S. dollar adversely impacted international sales.



Nonetheless, the company’s underlying operational performance remained solid. Strong growth from key products helped offset declining revenues from legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continue to drive momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. However, pipeline and regulatory setbacks weigh on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



GSI Technology’s shares have gained +129.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s gain of +519.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $282.61 million is driven by its strengthened capital base, strategic edge AI positioning, and government partnerships. With $70.7 million in cash and no debt, GSI is well-funded to scale R&D and product rollout, especially for its Gemini-II processor, which demonstrated superior power efficiency in edge AI benchmarks.



GSI Technology is targeting high-growth sectors like drones and mobile robotics with AI chips optimized for low-latency and low-power environments. Government contracts in defense and aerospace validate its technology, while the legacy SRAM business continues to generate stable cash flows.



However, rising R&D costs, widening operating losses and reliance on early-stage government projects present notable execution challenges. A structural decline in legacy segments poses transitional risk. Valuation appears stretched relative to peers.



(You can read the full research report on GSI Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sandisk Corp. (SNDK), EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud and Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Expansion Efforts, Loan Growth Aids Bank of America (BAC), Costs Ail



Ocrevus, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Decline in Legacy Drugs a Woe



Featured Reports

Sandisk's (SNDK) Prospects Rides on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-led memory demand along with higher pricing and mix shift towards data center SSDs.

Strong Public Funding and Inorganic Moves Benefit EMCOR's (EME) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR's growth is benefiting from robust demand across diverse end-markets due to increased public funding. Also, its inorganic efforts strengthen its prospects further.

Digitization Holds Key to BJ's Wholesale (BJ) Sales Growth

Per the Zacks analyst BJ's Wholesale has been investing on enhancing digital capabilities in order to better engage with members. Digitally-enabled comparable sales grew 31% in the fourth quarter.

Sensata Gains from Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Equipment Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata is gaining momentum in the Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Equipment unit, due to solid demand, rising generator-set needs and a truck production replenishment cycle.

Investment, Organic Growth Aid California Water Service (CWT)

Per the Zacks analyst, California Water's systematic investment to strengthen its infrastructure will assist in serving its rising customer base. Contribution from organic assets will act as tailwinds

Robust New Store Growth Aid National Vision (EYE) Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, National Vision's notable store count growth for America's Best and Eyeglass World brands, should contribute to top line. Yet, rising costs and expenses continue to dent profit.

Allegiant (ALGT) Rides on Air Travel Demand Amid High Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is aiding Allegiant's top-line performance. However, rising operating expenses continue to weigh on the bottom line.

New Upgrades

Hanover Insurance Set to Grow on Solid Specialty and Personal Lines

Per the Zacks analyst, Specialty anchor profitability for Hanover, with a smaller account focus and technology improving mix and speed. Personal Lines margin repair widens add steadier earnings.

Sandisk's (SNDK) Prospects Rides on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-led memory demand along with higher pricing and mix shift towards data center SSDs.

Loan Demand, Rates, Manageable Expenses Aid Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand, lower rates, stabilizing funding costs and prudent cost management will aid Hilltop Holdings. A solid balance sheet makes capital distributions sustainable.

New Downgrades

TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi Dependence for Sales Raises Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole dependence on multiple sclerosis drug, Briumvi, for revenues is concerning. Competition in the target market also remains a woe.

Robust Subsea Orders and Growth Outlook Aids TechnipFMC (FTI)

The Zacks analyst believes that TechnipFMC's confidence of achieving $10 billion Subsea orders in 2026 ensures strong backlog visibility but Surface Technologies segment raises concern.

Operational Challenges Related to ERP Disruption Hurt DNOW

Per the Zacks analyst, operational challenges related to the ERP implementation within the MRC Global U.S. operations and softness in upstream and chemical markets are weighing on DNOW's results.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.